A return visit to Kennedy Space Center and a chance astronaut encounter changed my perspective on life

A year ago, I ventured to Orlando to finally satisfy some unfulfilled childhood dreams. Visiting Disney, Universal Studios and Kennedy Space Center my space nerd predilections satisfied, I returned home with a box well and truly ticked. Well, almost.

The Rocket Garden - Kennedy Space Center

When the occasion to speak with an astronaut was offered to me alongside watching a rocket launch and touring more of Florida’s inviting Space Coast, that resurgent inner child of mine jumped at the opportunity. Some trepidation did cross my mind however having already experienced a similar journey once before. Would this trip outshine the first this time around?

Melbourne, Florida

Flying with TUI, we landed in Melbourne, Orlando, International Airport. Upon arrival, you’d be forgiven for mistaking it for TUI International Airport such was the ubiquitous red and blue branding adorning each wall. TUI even offers a dedicated passenger lounge with free food and drink for premium customers on your departure. This is something I’d experience on our return taking the edge off those long-haul going home blues.

Courtyard Titusville Kennedy Space Center

Titusville's finest

Deposited at our group’s hotel for the next couple of days, the Courtyard by Marriott Titusville interjects the middle of Space Centre's prime real estate. As you enter the hotel, any space nerd will gleefully rejoice as a live board displaying each of the upcoming rocket launches greets you. Luckily, we arrived when a launch was due at 4.45 am. Nothing to fear. The jet lag pulling my eyelids open ensured that I would be up.

Space X Launch

Blasting off

Watching from the roof terrace or aptly named ‘Space Bar’, we had a superb view to witness a Space X Falcon rocket blasting off. It briefly illuminated the Florida darkness, a reflection of explosive fire scattering across the lake in front of us. We are all agog watching as it soared across the night sky, the sound blast and a deafening rumble reaching us in 40 seconds. It’s one of those moments where you have to pinch yourself, but for some locals, it’s as routine and humdrum as the recurrent thunderstorms. Personally, I would move here to witness this spectacle regularly.

The NASA 'Meatball'

Kennedy calling

Following our delectable rocket launch starter, it was time for the main course of Kennedy Space Centre. Having visited previously, it still retains its innate charm and lives up to any previous expectations. I was surprised at how dumbstruck I continue to be by both the Apollo 11 and Space Shuttle Atlantis experiences. The latter provided a wonderful moment as a group of schoolchildren screamed in delightful unison at the shuttle reveal. A cacophony of noise I thought was only reserved for Swifties.

A meeting with an astronaut

It’s not often in life you meet someone who can have a profound effect on you within minutes. We had the pleasure of the brilliant Steve Smith’s company in a specially curated session where you pay a premium to speak with an astronaut. Surrounded by enthusiasts of all ages, it was enthralling to hear his eye-opening tales of fixing the Hubble telescope and elucidate his philosophy on spacewalks and our planet.

Astronuat Steve Smith (Center)

Within our group, we made enquiries on everything we could summon. From what it's like to screw up on a mission, to how one can reconcile the enormity of the planet they see in front of them. Steve answered honestly and informatively but his evident love and passion for his family life was the most endearing. For me, his words on prioritising and eventually "simplifying your life" is advice that I have started putting into practice. Truly life-changing.

To Cocoa Beach and beyond...

It’s not all space launches, astronauts and key lime pie, although I did manage to successfully devour the latter on multiple occasions. Leaving rockets behind, we took a slower pace on a sunset banana river boat tour in Cocoa Beach. It’s gloriously touristy as are the gasps from the boat occupants as the dolphins swim up close. Florida homes on the edge of the river compete with garish VOTE TRUMP banners which bloom from most lawns. Just avert your eyes if you’re not that politically inclined.

A storm approaches

A storm awaits

If you want more adrenaline in your adventure, then a trip on an airboat will be more than worth your time. We ventured into Camp Holly and the pit of alligator territory. Ever since the title sequence of Gentle Ben inspired me to do this trip as a child, it's always appeared ridiculously exhilarating. Racing through the mangroves and swamps at breakneck speed, pausing to see alligators duck into the water as you approach is heady stuff. We also got caught in a storm on our way home and at speed, the rain pounding our exposed arms and faces like sharp minuscule bullets. Proof that as Floridians will attest, if you don’t like the weather here, just wait five minutes.

Six out-of-this-world Space Coast facts The Space Coast is America's gateway to space with more launches than any other site worldwide, and home to every crewed launch from the US into orbit and beyond. Home to legends and Olympians like Kelly Slater & Caroline Marks, the Space Coast is known as the East Coast Surfing Capitol with key spots in Cocoa Beach and Sebastian Inlet. The Space Coast is the top nesting site for loggerhead sea turtles in North America and is also home to leatherback, green, and the occasional Kemp's Ridley (the rarest sea turtle). The Space Coast contains many beautiful protected nature sites including Canaveral National Seashore, Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge, Archie Carr National Wildlife Refuge, Sebastian Inlet State Park, Indian River Lagoon Preserve State Park, Brevard County's Environmentally Endangered Lands program, and the St. Johns River. In the summer months, the Indian River Lagoon (a national estuary of significance due to its incredible biodiversity) lights up at night with bioluminescence from the dinoflagellates plankton in the water. The Space Coast is a bird-watching and fishing paradise with hundreds of species to discover during migration seasons and year-round.



Kayaking for the brave

I also decided to venture to the local menagerie Brevard Zoo. I have to be candid that I don’t wholly agree with animals in captivity, although they seem to have the conservation element here satisfied. The primary reason for visiting was to Kayak through the zoo itself. It’s an experience seeing giraffes munch feet away from you as you meander gently downstream. For the more adventurous out there, there is also the option to kayak on your own in a lake adjacent to the property containing alligators. Whilst I partook in this, I didn’t see alligators but what I did obtain was a sense of calm and serenity I hadn’t experienced throughout the whole trip.

Kayaking in Brevard Zoo

Floridian cuisine

It’s not all key lime pie (sadly) but on this trip, I did sample some potent microbreweries, plus an incredible meal at the 4th Street Fillin’ Station where the brunch options are as plentiful as Florida citrus fruits. However, if finer cuisine is more your style, then you can’t go wrong with Village Food Tours who took us on a culinary tour of Melbourne. From the Mediterranean to bespoke deserts, they’ve got all the local eateries and your expanding waistline covered. Something you can easily burn off however by having a surf at the magnificent Cocoa Beach.

Chilling on a banana boat

Re-entry

With the whole world at your feet, why return to the same place twice? Florida has surprised me with the differences between each of the locales of the Space Coast I experienced. NASA does have the monopoly here but they’re proud of it. Notwithstanding the truly outstanding spectacle of a rocket launch, there’s reason to return here multiple times. Astronaut Steve Smith imparted useful wisdom when he advised me to simplify my life. It’s made me forget why I was even worried about returning to the same place twice.

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex (kennedyspacecenter.com) brings to life the epic story of the US space programme, offering a full day or more of fun, inspiration, and educational activities. Single-day admission is $75 per adult/$65 per child plus tax, and the two-day ticket is $89 per adult/$79 per child

Guest can embrace their passion for outer space at the Courtyard Titusville Kennedy Space Center (marriott.co.uk). The hotel offers spectacular views from the hotel’s rooftop bar, The Space Bar, which serves local food and drinks and provides a prime viewing area for rocket launches. Rooms start from $170 plus taxes per night, on a room-only basis.

Rooms at Hampton Inn & Suites Cape Canaveral Cruise Port (hilton.com) start from between$169 and $299 plus taxes per room, per night, with breakfast included, depending on the season and day of the week.

TUI offers return flights to Melbourne Orlando International Airport from a range of UK airports including London Gatwick, Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester, Belfast and Newcastle. Return prices for summer 2025 start from £550 per person. For full information go to tui.co.uk.

For more information on visiting the Space Coast, go to VisitSpaceCoast.com.