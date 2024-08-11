I'm a Londoner living in America…spend 24 hours in Chicago with me

As a Londoner living in America, I’ve found that every city in the US has its own unique charm and character, and while I’d never been to Boston before, I was expecting to love it. Not only because my friends had sold it to me as a ‘mini Manhattan’ which made me excited as I’m such a big fan of New York, but also because I knew the airport was featured in one of my favorite childhood movies, Home Alone! Seriously though, I was excited to visit the Windy City for its rich culture and vibrant food scene, and it didn’t disappoint! Frank Sinatra was right…this buzzy city is really ‘my kinda town’.

Here’s a glimpse into my perfect day in Chicago:

Check-in at Kimpton Gray Hotel

My day began at the perfectly located Kimpton Gray Hotel which can be found in the heart of Chicago’s financial ‘Loop’ district and is walking distance to the city’s famous tourist attractions like Millenium Park and The Bean. The art-deco building is majestic and the rooms are spacious. It’s the perfect base for a day of exploration. So after a quick check-in, I head down to the hotel's on-site restaurant for breakfast. The ambiance is sophisticated due to the business meetings taking place around me, yet still very welcoming, which set the tone perfectly for the day ahead.

© Laure Joliet Kimpton Gray Hotel has a perfect location for visiting the city’s famous tourist attractions like Millenium Park and The Bean

Millennium Park and The Bean

No trip to Chicago is complete without a visit to Millennium Park which was a short walk from my hotel. It’s like an urban oasis filled with modern art and impressive architecture. The crown jewel of the park is ‘The Bean’, or Cloud Gate, as it’s officially known. This iconic sculpture, designed by Anish Kapoor, never fails to impress with its reflective surface and unique shape. It's the perfect spot for some fun selfies and people-watching.

© Photo Spirit The Bean is a must-see in Millienium Park

Lunch spent savouring Italian delights

I was hungry after a morning of sightseeing, so I jumped in an Uber to grab lunch at an Italian restaurant called Monteverde which had been recommended by a friend. Located in the West Loop, this place is amazing. Its food offers a modern take on traditional Italian dishes and the buzzy, friendly atmosphere made it fun, even for a solo diner like me. From the hand-made pastas to the complimentary appetizers, every bite here is delicious. My personal favorite? The Gnocchetti con Pesto – simple yet completely yummy!

Donna loved her lunch at Monteverde, a modern Italian in the West Loop part of the city with the sublimest food and buzzy atmosphere

An afternoon of culture at The Art Institute of Chicago

With a full stomach, I headed back to Millenium Park to visit The Art Institute of Chicago which is home to an extensive collection of art from around the globe. From impressionist masterpieces to contemporary installations, there’s something here for everyone.

Stroll along the Chicago Riverwalk

The Chicago Riverwalk is a scenic waterfront promenade that offers some gorgeous views of the city’s skyline and a peaceful respite from the hustle and bustle. I took a leisurely stroll along the river, stopping occasionally to admire the architecture and watch the boats go by. It really was the perfect way to unwind and soak in the city’s beauty.

© Sean Pavone Chicago is like a 'mini Manhattan' offering great restaurants and culture

People watching at a rooftop bar

Still full from my Italian feast and tired from my day of sightseeing, I headed back to my hotel and people watched at the rooftop restaurant and bar. Boleo serves small plates so I paired my Margarita with some ceviche and watched the world go by under the retractable glass roof.

Chicago really has a way of making you feel at home, no matter where you’re from. And whether you’re a first-time visitor or not, I am sure there will always be something new to discover in the Windy City. I can't wait to go back!