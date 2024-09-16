Inside my luxurious escape at The Standard Spa - a boho oasis that completely changed my opinion of Miami

Several years ago, I touched down in Miami for a weekend stopover whilst en route to the Caribbean and I vowed to never go back.

My first mistake was landing in late March, which just so happened to be the peak of Spring Break - a high-octane, party-fuelled blowout for college students that this year, local authorities vowed to shut down. I found the pastel-coloured coastal city to be insufferably crowded, extremely expensive, and Miami Beach a total no-go zone.

However, when the opportunity arose for me to give Miami a second chance this year, I settled for a stay at The Standard Spa Miami on the sunkissed shores of Biscayne Bay - and after 48 hours in the boho paradise, I'll admit I judged this city far too quickly.

A dose of Miami magic at The Standard Spa

Popular amongst the A-list set and discerning travellers alike, The Standard has set a precedent for five-star luxury that is echoed across their worldwide hotels.

© The Standard Miami The Standard Miami features tropical gardens, breezy rooms and a sunset-facing bay

The Standard Spa in Miami, an adults-only hideaway on the sunset side of the Belle Isle, is the ultimate destination for anyone seeking a luxe escape away from the tourist-heavy South Beach.

With its retro sleekness and hip, laidback crowd, this hotel offers an irresistible blend of bohemian luxury, wellness-centric experiences, and a healthy dose of Miami’s irresistible energy.

First impressions

From the moment you step into the lush, tropical grounds, it becomes clear why this boutique hotel is so popular. With its unique, mid-century architecture framed by swaying palms and brilliant bougainvillaea, The Standard feels more like a hidden sanctuary than a typical South Beach resort.

The vibe here is relaxed yet stylish - think earthy tones, breezy linens, and vintage accents that effortlessly capture Miami’s cool yet laid-back spirit.

Our guestroom was petite but perfect for a two-day stopover. Expect rain showers, organic linens, and thoughtful details like plush bathrobes and a fully-stocked mini bar. In typical Standard style, the rooms aren't overly extravagant but are undeniably chic; think a breezy bohemian aesthetic with wooden floors, nautical-inspired details and the iconic Miami yellow striped towels.

We opted for the bath terrace, and I was pleasantly surprised to find a roll-top bath just left of the doorstep - along with a polite notice not to leave food on the terrace or you'll risk a visit from an iguana. Hey, it's Miami.

For those looking to truly spoil themselves, the waterfront suites offer stunning views of the skyline and direct access to the shimmering pool deck.

Turkish Hamman, poolside delights and freshly-caught seafood

The pièce de résistance of The Standard Miami is undoubtedly its award-winning spa, which is renowned for its unique treatments and serene atmosphere. Here, you can rejuvenate with a dip in the indoor hydrotherapy pool, detox in the Turkish-style hammam, or melt away stress with a CBD massage. Yoga, meditation, and sound healing sessions are daily offerings, drawing in both guests and locals in search of some downtime.

I found the spa to be a little crowded when we went for a pre-dinner soak and steam, but I imagine early mornings and off-peak hours are when it's best enjoyed.

© The Standard Spa Miami The spa has a Turkish Hammam... a rarity in Miami

The culinary scene is equally enticing. At the hotel's delightful bayside restaurant, guests can enjoy locally-sourced dishes that celebrate the flavours of Miami. Think freshly-caught seafood, vibrant salads, and delicious cocktails crafted from herbs grown in the hotel’s gardens.

Of course, no stay at The Standard would be complete without indulging in the vibrant social scene. We enjoyed a sunset dip in the pool and soon realised the sparkling oasis - complete with daybeds and a swim-up bar - is the place to see and be seen. It’s a lively atmosphere, where guests mingle over mojitos and chilled rosé and DJs spin soulful tunes that keep the good vibes flowing well into the evening.

© The Standard Spa Miami The hotel is decked out with vibrant accents of sunshine yellow

Whether you’re in the mood for relaxation, romance, or a little bit of Miami magic, The Standard has it all. With its blend of wellness, style, and a playful spirit, it’s a destination that invites you to unwind, recharge, and revel in all the delights this iconic city has to offer.

To find deals visit Expedia, booking.com, or book directly on standardhotels.com.