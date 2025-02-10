JW Marriott Mauritius review: An elegant tropical island retreat

Located around 1,200 miles off the east coast of Africa, close to Madagascar and the Seychelles, the island of Mauritius is a bucket list destination, favoured by everyone from the Prince and Princess of Wales to Beyoncé.

Set on the beautiful south-western shores of Le Morne Peninsula, the journey from the airport to JW Marriott Mauritius takes just over an hour and weaves you through lush greenery, before you arrive at the five-star beachside resort with the most incredible mountain backdrop.

The rooms

The resort is home to 169 suites, nestled along the beach in two-storey clusters, which gives it a village-like feel. Ours is on the ground floor and the wooden porch is literally steps away from the most idyllic endless white sand beach. Inside it's all dark wood furniture and soft cream walls, with modern comforts like a Nespresso coffee machine and flatscreen TV. The spacious bathroom features a luxurious egg-shaped bath and premium Asprey toiletries, and there's also a walk-in wardrobe and a work space.

Every suite has butler service, and from warmly greeting us when we arrived to collecting our luggage on the final day, it was faultless.

Choose a Balcony Suite if you prefer a better view over easy beach access or a Manor House Spa Suite for maximum wow factor. They come with lofty ceilings, sprawling terraces, four-poster beds, and couples' spa beds in the bathroom.

For the ultimate luxury and privacy, guests can book the Grand Beachfront Villa. Blissfully spacious, it’s suitable for large families and groups, accommodating up to eight adults and eight children at one time. The 1,659-square metre property has a resort-within-a-resort feel, and behind the gates you’ll find four large bedrooms, five bathrooms, a vast lounge and dining area, and a private gym. Outside there’s another dining area with a private sundeck and an infinity pool looking out to a secluded stretch of beach. You'll also have you own personal butler, available 24-hours a day, on hand for anything you need.

The food & drink

JW Marriott Mauritius has five restaurants, and all of them are exceptional. You start every day spoilt for choice with the breakfast buffet at Le Manoir, sipping juices and iced coffees alongside freshly baked pastries, fruit platters and eggs and meats cooked exactly how you like them, all while sitting on a beautiful veranda overlooking the pool. In the evening, the à la carte menu serves French food in a romantic setting.

If you love Indian food, I guarantee INDYA will be the highlight. The modern dining concept, which launched in 2023, offers a contemporary twist on the traditional cuisine led by Michelin Bib Gourmand award winner, Chef Malik Basha. We sat outside on the twilight-lit terrace, enjoying the most indulgent five-course tasting menu, which included tandoori confit duck chaap, korma curry and beef short ribs.

For something a bit lighter, visit the resort's beachside restaurant, The Boathouse. The Aegean Beach Grill offers fresh, gourmet Turkish and Greek dishes with locally-sourced seafood and stunning sea views. In the evening, the servers perform champagne sabering (which you can try your hand at), before sinking into the chic outdoor beanbags with a glass, surrounded by twinkling lights, while watching the sun go down.

If you can't tear yourself away from your sun lounger or water sports during the day, they also offer Bento Boxes (and an extensive cocktail list) on the beach - just ring the bell on your parasol.

The extras

The resort is on the doorstep of Le Morne Brabant, one of the most preserved and wildest mountains on the island. Once a refuge for runaway slaves, it has an important history and holds deep significance to Mauritians. The mountain was declared a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2008 and people come from all over the island to hike it.

To summit takes around three hours and offers the most incredible panoramic views of the beaches and tropical vegetation, but if you prefer a more casual climb, it's still worth walking around an hour to the first main viewpoint. You don't have to go with a guide, but this is an experience offered by the hotel if you'd prefer to. It's just a short drive away, and they will happily book you a car.

If you like to get out and about, other sights worth visiting are the island's iconic Underwater Waterfall and Chamarel Seven Colored Earth. Best seen from above, you can even request to take a helicopter to get an aerial shot.

After a long day of sight seeing, water sports or sunbathing, you can head to the hotel's world-class Pure Spa, which offers a range of blissful treatments and packages. Choose from facials, body wraps, manuicures and massages, all in the most tranquil setting.

