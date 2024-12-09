Where to stay in Cape Town: Stylish villas from beachside to the winelands

If you ask anyone who has visited Cape Town about their time there, they'll tell you that the city has a certain magic about it that keeps you coming back time and time again. This trip was my third time in what's fondly referred to as the "mother city" and each time I visit, it seems to be more beautiful than before.

From the scenic drives along rugged coastlines to the golden sunlight setting over the mountains that you likely hiked the day before, the magnificence of the most southern city in Africa is unmatched.

For Cape Town, 2024 has been a big year. It hosted Prince William and the Earth Shot Prize and was named Africa's Leading City Destination 2024 for the fourth year in a row.

It's no surprise then that as tourists from around the world start to take stock of the diversity the city has to offer, stunning rental properties have started popping up, from the Cape Winelands to the coast, to keep up with the demand from visitors looking to stay in ultimate luxury.

Here I take you along with me on a spellbinding tour of the best Cape Town has to offer with a curated collection of unique stays by home-away-from-home experts, Perfect Hideaways.

In a nature reserve: The Barn

© Henrique Wilding

Just an hour or so drive from the city, along the rugged coastal path, you'll discover the small town of Yzerfontein. Perfect for those seeking a secluded escape from the hustle and bustle of city life, The Barn is an idyllic getaway.

Cocooned by shrubland, with a view that looks down over an expanse of sparkling ocean, this 2 bedroom farmhouse-style home is one to add to your list. As you enter through the large sliding barn doors you'll be left in awe as you're greeted by a wall of windows that look out onto a picture-perfect vista.

Housed within white-washed stone walls you'll find a carefully curated selection of trinkets that make the space feel like home. Plush blankets, soft french linens and cosy nooks beckon you to stay a little while longer with a glass of wine or to simply soak in the views.

© Zukiswa Minyi © Zukiswa Minyi

If you've spent time at the beach or enjoying local hiking trails, be sure to make it back to base before sunset. The golden light pours into the barn thanks to the floor to ceiling windows, while the terrace lends itself to sundown drinks as the sun gracefully dips below the Atlantic, painting the sky with shades of pink and orange.

The winelands: Monument House

© Henrique Wilding

Surrounded by mountains and vineyards, and home to the famous wine tram, the little town of Franschhoek, with its quant Cape Dutch architecture and gourmet food offering, has a lot to offer.

Just a stones throw from the bustling high street you'll find our first stay, Monument House. An oasis of calm, spread over four immaculately kept acres of landscaped gardens.

Stepping into Hiraeth, your private two bedroom villa, is like stepping into the imagination of Welsh interior designer and owner Wendy Smith. She manages to perfectly marry opulence and eccentricity, while still maintaining an essence of the traditional Cape Dutch style that the area is famous for.

© Zukiswa Minyi © Henrique Wilding © Henrique Wilding

On arrival, you'll be welcomed with fruits, local bread and of course wine to be enjoyed throughout your stay. In the morning, embark on the 'Breakfast Odyssey' where you'll have a table reserved at a selection of the best spots in Franschoek, with a voucher provided, so you can explore the local area.

Once you're satisfied with exploring the vineyards head back to the Monument House estate for a plunge into the Moroccan-tile lined pool.

On the mountain: The Tree House

© Zukiswa Minyi

The Tree House at Las Faldas, nestled in the dense Constantia woodland, is the realisation of all your childhood dreams, but with an adult refinement.

At this two bedroom treehouse-style property you'll be spoilt for choice when it comes to the views. As you wake up, you'll look through a canopy of trees to the rolling hills, adorned with wineries, before heading to the deck to enjoy your morning coffee. Here, the trees open up to reveal a breathtaking view of the city below with the ocean in the distance - a must-see at night as it twinkles to compete with the stars above.

Here, the Table Mountain range is your back garden. Climb the wooden steps to the back gate and you'll step straight out onto the Constantia Neck hiking trail. From there, head up to the top of Table Mountain or wind down the trail to Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens.

Find yourself back at the Tree House to recharge your batteries in the Japanese thermal pool as you listen to the rushing water of a nearby waterfall.

© Zukiswa Minyi © Henrique Wilding

This enchanting home is completely off-grid, with the energy sourced from solar, and the water you'll wash with and drink runs fresh through the mountainous forest and out of the taps. Even the timber flooring comes from the surrounding forest.

Sat on the terrace for dinner or lunch you'll notice a tree carefully preserved as it stands pride of place in the centre. An ode to the way you'll quickly fall into step with nature's rhythms as you embrace being a part of the eco-system.

On the beach: Ebb Tide

© Henrique Wilding

With shell-adorned coves, gourmet restaurants, stretches of golden sandy beach and rooftop bars, Camps Bay is surely a gem in Cape Town's bejewelled crown and this apartment, Ebb Tide, sits right in the heart of it.

The open-plan, mid-century style space makes use of every inch, with a hidden kitchen behind a wall of cupboards and a murphy bed that can accommodate an extra two guests.

The huge sliding door windows open out onto your own private deck where you'll find an infinity pool that looks onto Bali Bay's Rock Pool, framed by swaying palm trees with a backdrop of Lions Head. An iconic Capetonian vista.

© Henrique Wilding © Henrique Wilding © Henrique Wilding

You'll be spoilt for choice when it comes to choosing a beach to hide away at but let us recommend Bakoven Bay. Just a short hop and skip from the apartment you'll discover this hidden paradise.

Grab a coffee from Bootlegger on the way and make your way down to this quiet, secluded cove. Flanked by towering boulders that plunge into the crystal clear, turquoise atlantic waters this is the perfect place to while away an afternoon in the sunshine.

For sunset, take a walk down to the Camps Bay boulevard, just a stone's throw from the apartment where you'll join with locals to bid goodbye to the day on the beach before enjoying all the evening entertainment the area has to offer.

Rates for Perfect Hideaways in Cape Town start at £250 per night. Book at perfecthideaways.co.za

FYI, our travel journalism is written and edited by our expert writers to inspire readers. Hotel reviews have been independently reviewed by our expert writers who are usually hosted on a complimentary basis, but this never affects our review process.