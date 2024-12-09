Why you should consider Le Meridien Maldives as your luxury honeymoon destination

A cliché honeymoon vacation, maybe. But the Maldives is truly the most idyllic place I've visited. The pristine white sands and turquoise waters are the essence of paradise, and that surreal first swim to the sun-drenched shore from our overwater villa will forever be etched in my memory.

Made up of 1,192 coral islands, 200 of which are inhabited, there's no shortage of choice when it comes to booking a resort in the Maldives. For many, it's a once in a lifetime experience, so why choose Le Meridien?

Located on Thilamaafushi, which is on the smaller side in comparison to other popular islands, every one of the 141 villas at the all-inclusive resort has direct access to the beach or sea and it feels gloriously secluded. Taking inspiration from 1960s French Riviera, it mixes understated glamour with classic Maldivian charm - think clean lines and neutral tones, with a focus on spacious layouts and natural light. Opening its doors just three years ago in September 2021, everything is pristine.

Part of the Marriott portfolio, Le Meridien is aligned with the brand's impressive eco-credentials and sustainability initiatives. There's a garden-to-plate philosophy as well as a marine conservation hub (more on that later).

You feel like you're in safe hands from the moment you land at Velana Airport in the Maldivian capital Malé, and are swiftly taken to an air conditioned, refreshment-filled lounge while you await the arrival of your sea plane.

I can't honestly tell you the 40-minute seaplane journey was a highlight of my trip - you might need anti-sickness tablets if you're sensitive - but the mesmerising views serve as a pretty amazing distraction.

A Maldivian welcome (and send off) is like nothing I'd experienced before and on arrival at the resort we were immediately greeted like old friends by the staff, who offered us cold towels and iced drinks as we completed the check-in process.

The villas

We stayed in one of the Sunset Overwater Villas, which offer panoramic views of the sparkling Indian Ocean, and as the name suggests, a front-row seat to some of the most breathtaking sunsets in the world.

It has a sleek, modern design, complemented by an open, airy layout that brings the outside in, so you feel fully immersed in the beauty of the surrounding water. The bathrooms have tinted floor-to-ceiling glass walls, and my highlight - a standalone bathtub that looks out to the sea. They have of course covered every other necessity, like a walk-in wardrobe and a spacious, cloud-like bed.

With its private deck and direct access to the crystal-clear waters below, the villa was luxury on a level I'd never quite experienced before. Relaxing on the loungers with a morning coffee or soaking in the sunset with a glass of champagne was true serenity.

The Sunrise Overwater Villas are identical, so make your choice based on if you're early risers or night owls.

The island

It's easy to get around Thilamaafushi, cruising the sandy paths in a golf buggy, which usually arrived at our villa within five minutes of contacting reception. Bikes are also available to guests for a fun, eco-friendly way to explore, or alternatively the island is small enough to walk around, which offered the perfect opportunity to immerse ourselves at our own pace.

The Maldives is known for its crystal-clear ocean and diverse underwater ecosystem, and there are plenty of opportunities to get on or in the water at Le Meridien, from activities like kayaking and paddle-boarding to guided snorkelling or scuba diving excursions. There is an abundance of tropical marine life from fish to hawksbill turtles, and during our memorable snorkelling trip we also swam with manta rays.

The evening dolphin cruise makes for the perfect honeymoon experience, as spotting several pods from the boat with a backdrop of the sunset is truly magical.

The sustainability initiatives

Conservation is at the heart of everything at Le Meridien. Their innovative hydroponic garden is the largest in the Maldives, and is where they grow all of the vegetables, salads and herbs used in the restaurants on the island. We took a guided tour of the impressive greenhouse before a private outdoor dining experience, which transformed the fresh, organic produce into the most delicious five-course meal.

They're also constantly monitoring the health of the coral reef, which is home to all of the vibrant marine life, and the onsite Marine Biologist encouraged us to learn about the clever ecosystems. We were even given the opportunity to plant our own.

The food

The food is absolutely a highlight at Le Meridien and there are six stylish restaurants offering different cuisines and atmospheres, from the laid-back beachfront Velaa Bar & Grill to refined Japanese cuisine at Tabemasu, a striking cylindrical restaurant, which appeared to float above the seabed.

Each day began with the dreamiest breakfast spread at Turquoise, where you could find everything from fruit and freshly baked pastries to classic egg dishes and even stir fries and curries to tempt you at 9am. Just steps away from the beach, if you overindulged, you could go straight for a dip in the sea or to have a morning nap on one of the cosy loungers.

For a mid-afternoon iced coffee or smoothie, healthy snack or slice of cake, you could drop into Waves, a café that had a definite Aussie vibe. But our go-to spot became Riviera Tapas & Bar, which looked out to sea and offered incredible small plates, from chilli prawns to gourmet sliders, washed down with fine wines or several Margaritas.

The extras

Le Meridien is home to the most beautiful spa. Situated over the turquoise lagoon, the glass floor means you can watch the sea life below and listen to the soothing sound of the waves while having your treatments. We had the deeply relaxing 60-minute Abhyanga couples massage, which is said to bring your body, mind and spirit into a perfect state of balance, and I'd have to agree - I've never felt so relaxed. It's said they clear stagnant energy using warm oils and varying amounts of pressure with a focus on restoring the flow of 'Prana', which means life force in Hatha yoga philosophy.

If you want to take an actual yoga class, they are available from sunrise to sunset, both indoors and out. There's also a 24-hour luxury fitness centre with floor-to-ceiling windows so you never have to miss out on those ocean views.

For those who don't want to head straight back to their villa when night falls, there's even a twilight cinema for a romantic moonlight movie experience under the stars.

Find the best deals for Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa at booking.com.

FYI, our travel journalism is written and edited by our expert writers to inspire readers. Hotel reviews have been independently reviewed by our expert writers who are usually hosted on a complimentary basis, but this never affects our review process.