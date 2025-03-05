Beautiful Bodrum: our first family holiday in Turkey ticked all the boxes

Turkey has always been on my family break bucket list so when the opportunity came to try out Bodrum's Club Med resort, I jumped at the chance, and so did our children, who at age 11 and 13, were totally up for a sun-filled holiday in their summer break (I mean, who isn't?!).

Club Med is known for their great all-inclusive breaks packed with activities, kids 'clubs and fantastic entertainment – anyone who's been on a CM holiday will know there are dance routines specific to the club that you can't help but join in with.

The fun atmosphere is infectious, and the food always exceeds expectations, so it was the perfect choice for our teen and tween.

© Sophie Hamilton The stunning cove at Club Med Bodrum

Arriving at the resort, we were instantly taken with the beautiful views over the clear Aegean Sea on Turkey's south west coast. Pretty oleander plants and pine trees lined the hilltop pathways between the whitewashed villas, leading down the hillside to the coastal promenade.

I have to admit, the beach lift was my favourite part of the resort. After a tough day sunning oneself on the sandy cove below, the option not to hike up the sloping path was most welcome. Holidays are for lazing about, after all.

The accommodation

Our villa was in the perfect spot… near enough to the facilities to be handy but enough of a distance for quiet.

We had everything we needed: comfy beds, great air con (and if you go in August like we did then you definitely need it), a good shower and stunning views of the natural surroundings.

If, like us, you love being part of the whole Club Med experience then you'll find you're only in your room to sleep, change and for the odd siesta. The tennis courts were near our villa, and we took full advantage, popping out early morning or evening for a game when the heat subsided.

© Sophie Hamilton The pool at the resort

Facilities and activities

Our days were spent moving between the resort pool and its private beach, with a bit of ping pong and boules when we fancied. The pool has daily exercise classes which we joined – the kids too some days – and the fitness zone by the beach runs regular workout classes.

Other activities on offer are windsurfing and sailing lessons, group archery classes, basketball and beach volleyball – all of which are included in the cost of your holiday. Twenty-six activities are included in your stay, with 23 available at extra cost.

I really recommend signing up for the free sea trip on the resort's boat, where you'll take a relaxed journey around the nearby bays and stop for a spot of snorkelling. We enjoyed the boat trip so much we went twice.

© Club Med The boat trip was a blissful way to spend a day

Club Med Bodrum doesn't have a kids' club but does run a teen club, which my daughter at age 11 was able to join too. The leaders spoke English and were amazing at keeping the group entertained, from pool sessions to volleyball games.

Spa lovers will love the resort's wellness area which features a palapa [dwelling] between the pine trees with outdoor loungers to take in the view. There's also a sauna, hammam or Turkish bath and a gym.

Restaurants and bars

The buffet is a huge highlight of the trip, with so much choice you almost don't know what to eat first.

The main restaurant, The Terrasse, has a stunning view over the ocean stretching out to Greek islands, and serves a range of international cuisine, Turkish specialities and barbecue foods.

There's also a smaller eating spot, The Halikarnas, also with sea views, where you can try local dishes like sautéed octopus and tender lamb shoulder. We particularly loved this restaurant for our lunches.

© Sophie Hamilton The food at the resort was delicious and the views spectacular!

The main bar at Club Med Bodrum Palmiye is the poolside Ephese, which has a laid back vibe. We loved that you can pretty much any drink of your choice any time of day, and of course, Club Med is known for its nightly dress codes that everyone gets on board with – from glamour to beach chic and neon night.

Down by the sea, the Beach Bar was great for a snack and a cooling refreshment during the day, as was the Sunset Bar which regularly throws evening cocktail parties.

Excursions

It's always fun to venture outside of the resort and take in the local culture. Club Med offers several excursions, such as a day's sailing, a trip to see the ruins of Ephesus and even a one-day visit to Istanbul.

We spent an afternoon in Bodrum, walking around the bazaar and bartering in the shops – a first for the kids.

It was also fascinating to learn about Bodrum Castle - a medieval fortress that was built partly with stones from the Mausoleum at Halicarnassus, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, completed in the 4th century B.C. and once stood in the city.

© Sophie Hamilton The fascinating Bodrum Castle

We'd definitely recommend visiting this historical place during your stay.

It was so hard leaving the relaxing and fun-filled resort of Club Med, and we could easily have stayed another week, as you feel so at home in the relaxed atmosphere, idyllic sun-drenched beach and the incredible food. Take us back to Bodrum!

Seven nights all-inclusive stay at Club Med Bodrum Palmiye, Turkey from £4,010 for a family of 4 (based on 2 adults, 2 children) with return flights from London (LGW) with transfers included. Price based on the departure date 20.09.25. Book now at clubmed.co.uk or call 03454 676767