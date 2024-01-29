11 best holidays to go on with babies and toddlers in 2024

If you're planning ahead for a family getaway in 2024 - especially over the school holidays - we're here to help with this reviewed edit of the best family holiday destinations.

Whether you're hoping to jet off to France or you're looking for a cheap and cheerful family holiday in Spain, there are some bargain deals around at the moment. So if you haven't got a family holiday booked yet, now is the time to start looking!

We reached out for expert tips from Frankie & Becky, the founders of Tiny Travelship, a global community of over 26,500 parents seeking and sharing stylish family travel recommendations, tips & tricks and expert itineraries.

Frankie & Becky, what's your advice to parents travelling with babies

Make the most of it. Contrary to popular belief, travelling with super young babes is a lot easier than you may first think (first time family travel nerves aside). Before tots are crawling, when they’re still small, sleepy and super portable, the world really still is your oyster. Board those long haul flights now, before you have a terrible toddler to contend with, and don’t rule those bougie boutiques off your bucket list just yet as a surprising number warmly welcome babes in arms. Don’t fear the flight. A smooth flight begins way before take off. When flying with a baby, it definitely pays to plan ahead. Even if you want to walk your baby to the plane in their pram, it’s well worth bringing your carrier too as walking your tot up and down the aisle in the air can help them fall asleep (we love the Ergobaby 360, £129.90 Virgin Atlantic British Airways Pack smart. While travelling hand luggage-only might be a thing of the past, that’s not to say you can’t travel (relatively) lightly. More and more hotels, villas and even Airbnbs have an extensive range of parental paraphernalia, from cots and highchairs to baby baths and buggies. Email in advance to see what is available and don’t be afraid to ask for photos if it makes you feel more comfortable - particularly of car seats and cots.

What's your advice to parents travelling with toddlers

Make your life as easy as possible. You know your toddler better than anyone else, and the parental pain points you experience at home won’t magically disappear on holiday, so tailor your getaway with these in mind to relieve stress all round. If your child hates the car seat, look for hotels or home stays close to the airport, with plenty of facilities on site (come rain or shine). If it took your tot a while to warm up to nursery, don’t expect them to run into a Kids Club without a backwards glance - it may be that you get your adults only time via post bedtime babysitters instead. If you have a fussy eater or allergies on your hands, self catering options can be a life saver - this doesn’t mean ruling out hotels, but looking for those ‘best of both; gems e.g. Chateau Les Carrasses Martinhal Sagres Consistency is key. Toddlers are creatures of habit, so try to recreate a home from home vibe on holiday. This doesn’t mean sticking rigidly to your every day routine, but creating a sense of familiarity in new, unfamiliar surroundings by packing favourite comforters, bedtime stories, and introducing your tots to their new sleep environment as soon as possible - bonus points for playing games and making them giggle in their new cot. Be space savvy. Don’t be a prisoner to your baby's naps while you’re away - there is nothing worse than knowing the sun is shining outside whilst you're trapped in a darkened room. Separate sleep spaces don’t need to cost the earth - you can get creative and turn a walk-in wardrobe or even a bathroom into a makeshift nursery. Think about where your baby monitor will stretch to during nap times - while a private pool is the ultimate parent pleaser, small gardens, patios or even balconies can also be a godsend.

Holidaying with babies and toddlers can be significantly more challenging than an adult break - have you considered the travel time, the weather and what child-friendly amenities the hotel or apartment offers?

Trying to find the perfect balance can become very stressful, so we've rounded up some of the best holiday destinations for toddlers and babies you should consider for 2024.

How we chose the best holidays and hotels for babies and toddlers

HELLO! reviews: The HELLO! editors are often hosted on trips either in a group capacity or with a family member. The writer will evaluate whether the hotel looks suitable for kids or babies.

The HELLO! editors are often hosted on trips either in a group capacity or with a family member. The writer will evaluate whether the hotel looks suitable for kids or babies. Online reviews: We trawl through the reviews looking for parent opinions on the best places to go on holiday with your kids.

We trawl through the reviews looking for parent opinions on the best places to go on holiday with your kids. Expert verified: The list has been checked over by the experts in this article, tinytravelship.com

The best family-friendly resorts for babies & toddlers

Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Dubai If you're looking for a family holiday that young kids will love and your teenagers will too, this is it. The Jumeirah Beach Hotel has thrills, spills and unlimited fun for teens thanks to the rides and slides at Wild Wadi Waterpark which is situated on the grounds. There are also tennis courts, football training and cinema under the stars. You'll also find that the hotel is home to Football Escapes with current and ex-professional players coming from all over to teach the kids a thing or two. With vibrant indoor and outdoor spaces and play areas, the Jumeirah Beach Hotel KiDS Club is home to a kaleidoscope of social activities, from aqua fun, to crafting and face painting. Parents seeking a moment of quiet relaxation can enjoy peace of mind with the babysitting services. Dedicated specialist staff that have met international childcare standards are at hand, so that you and your loved ones remain loved for. We went in April and it was the perfect time but Dubai is nice all-year round, though bear in mind June - August might be too hot for little ones. HELLO! Recommends Jumeirah Beach Hotel. To book your stay, visit booking.com. Reviewed by Leanne Bayley. You can read the full review of Jumeirah Beach here. TinyTravelship approved: "We agree, Jumeriah Beach is highly recommended by our community."

Feuerstein, Italian Alps TinyTravelship Recommends: "Does a parent pleasing spa hotel with 70 hours of complimentary childcare a week sound like the dream? No need to answer. Feuerstein Nature Family Resort, home to Europe’s first family spa, is a stunning, sophisticated Alpine stay designed to relax and re-energize all ages. Family activities include high ropes and hiking plus pony rides and petting zoos. Complimentary childcare starts from newborn, and all you need to pack for your little ones is their clothes as everything else from nappies to nightlights is provided. In winter, snow dusted mountains dominate the landscape while come summer, you’re dwarfed by verdant sun drenched valleys. Whatever the season, wholesome outdoor adventures, fresh air and quality family time await." Winter kicks off around the beginning of December and ski resorts are open from December until Easter. In early April nature awakens and the first signs of spring appear in the valley. The warm yet not too hot days between mid-May and the end of June are ideal. Most alpine huts are open until the end of October and November is the ideal month to enjoy a few days of wellness.

To book your stay, visit TripAdvisor.

Fairmont Royal Palm, Marrakech Fairmont Royal Palm, located only twenty minutes away from the Medina of Marrakech, is extremely family-friendly. The enchanting Kids' Club promises the little guests a world of discoveries with a wide range of activities and a dedicated outdoor play area complete with a trampoline, a bouncy-castle, a mini soccer field, and two mini clay tennis courts. The best time to visit Marrakech is in the spring and autumn when temperatures are consistently pleasant without getting unbearably hot. May and September are the most ideal months to visit as rainfall tends to be lower than the other autumn and spring months.

HELLO! Recommends Fairmont Royal Palm. To book your stay, visit fairmont.com. Reviewed by Kate Thomas. You can read the full review of Fairmont Royal Palm here.

Fantastia Bahia Principe, Tenerife Although it's a slightly longer flight to take with a baby or toddler, the Canary Island of Tenerife is a great choice for a holiday with little ones at any time of year. Some of the most family-friendly resorts include Playa de las Americas and Costa Adeje, but we love the five-star hotel Fantasia Bahia Principe. Make their dreams come true with the Cinderella-style castle, two splash parks and five outdoor swimming pools and a playground. There is also a heated swimming pool for kids, all-day clubs for children aged 3 and over and plenty of entertainment to keep them occupied in the evening. If you're worried the holiday excitement may impact their sleep, use the blackout blinds to enjoy a slightly longer lie in. The highest temperatures in Tenerife appear between June and September although the sub tropical climate offers sunshine throughout the year and winter months are equally popular with visitors. The hottest month of the year is August, which might be too hot for little ones. We travelled in November but we were unlucky with the weather, and experienced rain and chilly temperatures on some days. HELLO! Recommends Fantasia Bahia Principe. To book your stay, visit Tui.co.uk. Review by Leanne Bayley.

Club Med in the Algarve, Portugal The newly-renovated Da Balaia resort perched on the cliffs of the Algarve is a veritable paradise for families with young kids. Guaranteed to offer mum and dad the one thing they really need - a break - this hotel has literally everything you could think of for young families. First off, there's the childcare. Taking babies from 4 months old and up to teenagers, there's a club for every age and a plethora of activities to get stuck into. While many parents start the week sure their child will only want to pop in for a session or two, the GOs (the staff looking after the kids) are so amazing and the fun so plentiful, kiddos are usually begging to stay all day. While children are occupied, mum and dad can get some much-earned rest, either taking a dip in the adult-only, chlorine-free zen pool, or getting a treatment in the luxurious Cinq Mondes spa. Food is divine - with bottle stations in each accommodation block and freshly-made purees. Little ones may prefer the more temperate April and May to the blazing heat of the summer - great deals can be found outside of school holidays too. HELLO! Recommends Da Balaia. To book your stay, visit Clubmed.co.uk. Reviewed by Sophie Vokes-Dudgeon. You can read the full review of Club Med here.

Center Parcs, UK Each of the five Center Parcs villages across the UK is suitable for holidaying with a baby or toddlers, with lots to explore and activities including swimming pools which have separate areas for youngsters, while the crèche offers three-hour sessions for children up to 35 months. The accommodation is fully-equipped too; lodges are fitted with stair gates and have high chairs and a cot. There's an array of indoor and outdoor activities for toddlers, from mini football, to pottery painting and much inbetween. Many restaurants include baby stations with free baby food, bottle warmers and anything else your little one could require. There are even soft play zones inside some restaurants so there's no fear of hungry tantrums while you're waiting for supper to arrive. There are kiddie zones in the Subtropical Swimming Paradise, as well as baby trailers to hire to attach little ones onto the back of bikes if they're too small to ride. And if you go down to the woods (which you must - because the play parks are a lot of fun) you might be in for a big surprise. A real life teddy bear's picnic. Sign us up! If you go out of season, a trip to Centre Parcs will be cheaper. Don’t be put off by the thought of going in the winter as there’s still so much to do. If you’re not tied to school holidays you can get a midweek break for a really good price. Peak summer you may find it to be super busy. HELLO! Recommends Centre Parcs. To book your stay, visit centreparks.co.uk. Reviewed by Hannah Hargrave.

Ikos Andalucia, Spain Spain is such a hit with families, and the short flight time certainly helps. One of the most popular hotels to visit with your loved ones has to be IKOS Andalusia, located in Estepona, and acknowledged in TripAdvisor’s awards as the best all-inclusive resorts in the world. With two complimentary kids’ clubs offering a range of activities including arts and crafts, sports, cooking and water sports and 24-hour room service, parents will be free to enjoy all the resort has to offer with total peace of mind. Whether you take the time out to enjoy the Ikos Spa by Anne Sémonin Paris (with nine private treatment rooms), or one of the eight indoor and outdoor pools, on site hairdressing salon or fitness studio with state-of-the-art equipment. We went in April and it was the perfect temperature. Andalucia has a mediterranean climate with hot dry summers and mild winters. If you're a sunseeker the best time to visit Andalucia is between June and September. The hottest month of the year is August, which might be too warm for the kids. HELLO! Recommends IKOS Andalusia. To book your stay, visit booking.com, TUI.co.uk or Jet2Holidays. Reviewed by Leanne Bayley. Read the full review of Ikos Andalucia here. TinyTravelship Approved: "We agree, Ikos is highly recommended by our community."

Disneyland Paris, France Disneyland Paris is the ultimate holiday destination when the kids are young. While an action-packed trip to Paris might have to wait a few years, the theme park in Marne-la-Vallée is the ultimate mini-break location for a young family. There's something for everyone; the little ones will adore the gentle rides and meeting all the characters, while adults can wind down after a busy day in one of the eight resort hotels, go for a spin on the golf course, or hit the shops and bars. And don't forget sister park Walt Disney Studios, perfect for thrill-seekers and film buffs alike. If you want to visit when it's a little less busy, plan to stay mid-week (Tuesdays to Thursdays) during mid-January through mid-March or mid-April through mid-May. You'll find shorter waiting times. However, there may be fewer scheduled shows and events during these periods. We went in April and had the BEST time as a family. If you want to visit whilst the Disney Parks have extended hours and more scheduled shows and events, plan your stay for weekends, including extended holiday weekends, during the summer months and for special seasonal events. However, it will be busier.

HELLO! Recommends Disney Paris. To book your stay, visit wowcher.co.uk. Reviewed by Andrea Caamano. TinyTravelship Approved: "One of the perks of staying in a Disney hotel is definitely early access to the parks - you’re allowed in an hour before the general masses - however, if you’re looking for a stay that’s a little more Parisian chic, check out this gorgeous airbnb. With two bedrooms, a light and bright Belle Epoque living space, and fully equipped kitchen, you can live like a local while being only a 30 minute metro ride away from the park. Disneyland lacks healthy food options but you can bring your own in so arm yourself with snacks, and try to dodge traditional meal times when the restaurants are at their busiest for less stress."

Disney World Resort, Florida You must visit Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge, where the adventure of a jungle safari comes alive right before your eyes. The resort has restaurants, bars, a spa, swimming pool and kids club, and the best bit is that you might even see the zebras and giraffes roaming free from your very own room. The weather is best from September to November and prices are usually lower at this time.

HELLO! Recommends Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge. To book your stay, visit British Airways. Reviewed by Chloe Best.

TinyTravelship Approved: "For a parent pleasing holiday to Disneyworld, big on magic and memories but light on crowds and cost, consider checking into this 5 bedroom airbnb in Kissimmee. While you lose out on early access to the park by not staying on site, the Genie Plus pass starts at $15 per person/per day, and considering park hotels are 5x more expensive than local villas, your purse will definitely thank you. If you visit in the height of summer, be prepared for some seriously hot weather - we’d recommend spending your mornings by the villa pool, and heading into Disneyworld in the late afternoon for evening fun until the gates close."

M Social Hotel Paris, France When looking for a hotel in Paris, you'll no doubt want somewhere family-friendly and typically Parisian too. The M Social Hotel Paris Opera is the best of both worlds, and it's situated on the famous Boulevard Haussmann. It was glam, it was chic… it was just breathtakingly gorgeous. The rooms were so elegant and featured the very Instagrammable floor-to-ceiling balcony window doors that are so famous in the City of Love. My kids particularly loved the hotel’s vintage lifts and the décor at the bar on the ground floor. The hotel is also located close to the metro and is surrounded by incredible restaurant options. It was a big hit with all the family – which goes to show that you should always aim high even when travelling with little ones! The best time of year to visit Paris with kids is either in the spring or in the early fall. We went in April and it was pretty much perfect.

HELLO! Recommends M Social Hotel Paris. To book your stay, visit booking.com or Expedia. Reviewed by Andrea Caamano.

MarBella Corfu, Corfu Jet off to Corfu for some gorgeous sun. Known for its stunning views, Mar-Bella is a great place to go for long relaxing days looking out to the ocean, enjoying the time with your family. At Mar-Bella, kids can play on their very own waterpark under the watchful eye of qualified staff. Anemelia Aqua Park offers guests their very own water world on site and is the first aqua park in a five-star hotel with slides in Corfu. We travelled late-September looking for a nice dose of sunshine before winter in the UK and the weather was phenomenal. Though I will say there were a lot more wasps around at this time, which might be a bit tricky with kids (and adults!). If you want guaranteed sunshine, it's best to go between June and August. The hottest month of the year is July and the coolest month of the year is January.

HELLO! Recommends Mar-Bella Corfu. To book, visit TUI.co.uk, Booking.com, British Airways. Reviewed by Leanne Bayley. You can read her full review of Mar-Bella here.

Meet the experts

Frankie & Becky, founders of Tiny Travelship, are game changers in the travel booking space

Far from being your stereotypical travel influencers sharing their personal trips, Frankie & Becky, the founders of Tiny Travelship, pull on the collective knowledge of their global community of over 26,500 well travelled parents, who share their top family friendly finds with them. From world-class parent pleasing hotels to hidden gem homestays. The dynamic duo are building a big (little) black book of stylish family travel recommendations you can trust, as each and every one has been visited and verified by a fellow family. Head to tinytravelship.com for more parent pleasing properties, and follow on Instagram for daily inspiration, itineraries, insider reviews and the chance to share your own recommendations.