I stayed at the new Legoland Woodland Village and here's my honest verdict

Legoland Windsor is one of the most exciting theme parks in the UK and I was so excited to head there with my husband and two young children. A relatively short drive from London (just over an hour) it's easy to get to and the vast car park is always something any family appreciates.

We were lucky enough to be visiting the new Woodland Village - a complex situated away from the busyness of the main park and touted as a relaxing, scenic way to wind down after the craziness of all the rides.

© J Hordle / INhouse images The Woodland Village in all its glory

Location wise, the village is relatively near to the car park so you can leave your cases in your vehicle ahead of the stay. Check in isn't until 4pm, but I actually think this is a great idea as then you can enjoy all the facilities before you sleep.

First impressions

I was really impressed with the general aesthetic of the Woodland Village. Brightly coloured chalets are lined up precisely and each section feels like a very swish caravan park. There are adorable Lego animals and wildlife hidden amongst logs and trees, and my son was delighted to find a mini adventure playground in our own culdesac, which as you can imagine, he took great advantage of!

Children will love the bunk beds!

We stayed in the standard woodland-themed lodge, which was a reasonable size and very comfortable. My children really liked the vibrant decor and the bedroom, which included bunk beds, a Lego station full of bricks to play with, and a light projector that felt like they were camping under the stars. So cute!

The camping under the stars theme was loved by all

The bathroom was fully equipped with a power shower and generous toiletries, and I felt very safe and secure. Despite the fact the complex was fully booked, it was actually very peaceful which my husband and I really appreciated.

Once the children had gone to bed, my husband and I sat on the terrace, which was very roomy, and had a cup of tea and biscuits. Shame it wasn't wine, maybe that's something Legoland should add to the minibar! Ha.

The Clubhouse Restaurant

The complex has one very large and spacious restaurant which is available to all. However it does get very busy, so booking ahead of your preferred time is essential as timings get sold out quickly.

The restaurant had lots of staff and they were warm and friendly. I would categorise the restaurant as somewhere that is predominantly geared up for children. The decor fits in with the nature vibe of the chalets, and like the bedrooms, includes Lego and Duplo stations which I really do think is genius. My son and daughter brought the bricks back to the table to build while we waited for our food.

There is also a big adventure playground outside the restaurant, so if you positioned your table near that area and your children were slightly older, you could safely watch them whilst they play. The food is very child-friendly - there are slightly more adventurous options for adults but it's pretty standard cuisine. It is also quite pricey, but I guess you are paying for the incredible children's facilities.

Just like Disneyland, Lego characters entertain children with their show of songs and stories, and I thought this was a really lovely touch.

There are so many Lego-inspired woodland animals to spot

When you book this stay, you get a round of adventure golf included, located in a separate building near the car park. This was loved by my children. It's always great to experience different and varied activities when you stay overnight somewhere.

My final verdict

I think staying overnight after a long and busy day at Legoland is a really great way to finish off your trip. The chalets are super cute, comfortable and very well kitted out for children - I feel like the designers really have thought of everything when it comes to activities and keeping them happy and entertained. The setup of the complex is well thought out, spacious and peaceful.

The whole family enjoyed the trip

The restaurant is still new and does need some fine-tuning. It's quite busy and the food is pretty standard so don't expect fine dining. But, seeing as it's a children's place, this is to be expected. There is so much to do that it's a wonderful treat for all Lego fans.

To book packages and short stays, check out the Legoland Adventure Resort Hotel website.