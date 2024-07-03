I went on a luxury family holiday to Greece with two toddlers - and didn't even have to worry about childcare

I love to travel and Greece has always been high up on my list. The food, the scenery, the culture - it always appears totally divine.

As I'm a busy, working mother of two young children, I assumed package holidays would be the way forward for me for now - well, at least until my brood start junior school. So you can imagine my utter delight at finding a holiday destination in Lefkada, Greece, and having the chance to stay at a complex that caters to both adults and children. Winning!

Mousses Creche and Kids Club is a great place for families

Mousses Creche and Kids club is in an ideal location, just 30 minutes from Preveza airport. We hired a car which we picked up easily and quickly from the airport when we arrived. The drive to the complex was pretty swift and the scenery was just idyllic - stunning clear waters, beautiful trees and vegetation, and of course, lots of sun.

The pool is quiet yet spacious

Mousses is a family holiday destination that actually suits both adults and children. It's widely regarded as one of the most child-friendly destinations in Greece, and it's easy to see why.

Our Villa

We stayed in a spacious, detached villa with pretty pink walls (great for the 'gram, don't judge me) and it was surrounded by beautiful olive trees, sub-tropical plants and our very own garden and patio area for the kids to play in. Even though we had next door 'neighbours' on each side, it still felt super private and secluded. The villa itself was seriously well equipped. A fab kitchen with all the amenities - a sofa area, two bathrooms, a large room for the children to share, and of course, our own adult bedroom with a great view. We were a mere 30-second walk to the large pool which was frequented by the other guests. There was a gorgeous restaurant selling the best Greek Salad I've ever eaten, and a wide menu full of child-friendly cuisine as well as traditional meals adults would love. The staff were fabulous, so kind and friendly, and not to mention helpful.

The villas were decorated beautifully and were spacious

The Kids' Club

I was actually very dubious about the kids' club. I felt guilty, how could I leave my children? But I really shouldn't have. The creche was seriously SO impressive. Large, spacious and full of the best toys, books, sandpits, slides, you name it. It was privately run by the most wonderful, attentive, fully-trained, professional nannies who were so warm and friendly, and my children adored them. My son asked to go back constantly after one session! The creche offered morning or afternoon sessions, which gives adults that little bit of respite. It was a short walk from the pool, meaning I could relax, knowing the children were so close and I could be instantly called upon if anything was wrong. The team also offered a cinema night and even an evening babysitting service. We didn't personally use those, but our neighbours did and they raved about it.

The Kids Club was incredible

Things to do

The complex is so well equipped that you could easily stay there for the entire week and be perfectly content. However, there were some stunning locations nearby that we were keen to visit.

The beaches took our breath away

Simpson Travel, the company that hosts Mousses, gave us some expert recommendations which were so helpful. Wendy, who was our representative, was available constantly on WhatsApp and checked on us each day. She knew the island like the back of her hand and told us the best spots to check out.

We really enjoyed Lefkada town, which took around 10 minutes to get to from the resort, and there was free parking everywhere. It was so picturesque, there were traditional buildings lining the streets, as well as a long harbour full of top class restaurants. I loved the busy atmosphere, epic coffee bars and trinket shops where I picked up some traditional Greek goodies.

We also had a beach day at Porto Katsiki. This has been referred to as the 'Maldives of Europe' and I really do think this is a fair comment. The waters are literally turquoise and the beach was totally unspoilt. There were some fabulous beach bars and plenty of sunbeds. We didn't want to leave!

Rachi, a rooftop restaurant in Lefkada

One afternoon, we found ourselves child-free and headed to Rachi, a rooftop restaurant in a tiny village high on the hills. It was so high, we were accompanied by clouds as we ate. Honestly! The views were breathtaking. The food was a mixture of traditional Greek and super fancy, and the cocktails were delicious. It's pretty remote in location and there is a huge drop so I wouldn't recommend taking young children. A total date-night spot.

My final verdict

We had a truly wonderful time at Mousses. My four-year-old son, in particular, adored the friendly nature of the resort and as a parent, I didn't have to think of anything. It was so well-equipped and the relaxed atmosphere rubbed off on me for a change! I loved the fact we could have some time to ourselves, knowing the children were in great care.I would thoroughly recommend hiring a car. Although the island is small, everything is pretty spaced out and the roads are rubbly and scenic, so driving is preferable. Simpson Travel were great hosts that sorted everything, which is great for busy working parents whose time is limited. We are keen to return to another resort as the experience was flawless.

Mousses Creche and Kids Clubs starts from £641 per person based on four sharing. Price includes flights, car hire, seven nights accommodation at Mousses staying in a semi-detached villa, as well as five morning or afternoon childcare sessions per child and one evening session.