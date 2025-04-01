Embrace slow living with a peaceful getaway in Wales

There was an immediate loosening of tension in my body as our car wound its way through the rolling hills and fields of south Wales. Through the window, we watched the stunning scenery fly past and I felt a million miles away from London – which of course, is the point.

Gablebach is the perfect place to switch off

We were headed to a small village near Brecon with the aim of switching off from city life for a weekend and getting back in touch with nature. Where better than Bannau Brycheiniog National Park to take in the craggy peak of Pen y fan, wander around the ruins of ancient castles, and enjoy a gentle weekend?

Our home for the weekend was a beautifully restored cottage

Our home for the weekend was Gablebach at Black Mountain Escapes, a beautifully renovated cottage hosted by the lovely Ruth, whose personal touch has given a homely and historical feel to the property.

This quintessential countryside cottage used to be a stable

The cottage sits on a working farm complete with horses and its very own motte and bailey castle. The 17th century building was originally a stable and groom's loft which Ruth and her partner painstakingly converted from a derelict ruin into Ruth's vision: the cosy comforts of home combined with a luxury feel.

There is a master bedroom and a smaller bedroom so the cottage comfortably sleeps three. The bathroom is incredibly designed and the enormous bathtub is perfect for a soothing relax.

The bathtub is the perfect place to switch off

While having every available modern amenity, Gablebach still very much pays homage to its roots, down to the stable door and log burner which kept us cosy and warm after a day of exploring.

Located within easy driving distance of several local attractions, Gablebach was the perfect base for us to spend a relaxing weekend in the cosy sitting room by the fireplace.

We enjoyed calm evenings warmed by the fire

On the first day we headed a short way up the road to have breakfast in a local cafe called the Garden Cafe, where we indulged in a reasonably priced and tasty full English before heading on to have a mooch in the market town of Llandeilo, a picturesque town with plenty of shopping attractions.

We enjoyed a delicious breakfast

As well as charity shops filled with treasures, there are local bakeries for those partial to a Welsh cake, or a well-stocked chocolate emporium if you have an even sweeter tooth.

There are plenty of independent shops too, selling the best that Wales has to offer, including a variety of handmade and artisanal items, perfect if you're looking to treat yourself or needing gifts for friends and loved ones.

© Alamy Stock Photo Dinefwr Castle is a must-see

We then headed nearby to Dinefwr Castle, one of many impressive ruins in the area. It was a short walk through woodland and fields to get to the castle, which sits on an outcrop overlooking the Tywi Valley and the winding river Towy. There are incredible views for miles in every direction and it is well worth the short climb to take in the view from the top.

As someone who loves their history, Dinefwr is particularly fascinating within Welsh lore, built in the 12th century by Lord Rhys of Deheubarth. His death heralded turbulent times for the princes of Wales who fought over succession, eventually losing the castle to English control in 1287, and the castle likely became a ruin in the 15th century.

It's a great day out for both adults and children as the castle is run by the National Trust who put on scavenger hunts around the grounds during the year.

We settled in for a cosy night in the cottage

We enjoyed a night in at the cottage and helped ourselves to a slice of freshly baked Victoria sponge prepared by our lovely hostess Ruth. There were board games in case of bad weather – although we had sunny skies all weekend – and plenty of nice walks nearby.

The following day we ventured out to enjoy a delicious Sunday roast at the local pub Y Castell. I highly recommend booking early as the incredible food is popular with both locals and visitors.

We enjoyed a delicious local roast dinner

We were very sad to leave the beautiful cottage behind as our weekend there felt like we were in a capsule away from the bustle of modern life, able to fully unwind and enjoy everything nature has to offer. I couldn't recommend choosing Black Mountain Escapes enough as our every need was catered to, Ruth is an excellent and considerate host and the cottage was calming and peaceful.

It was a wonderful weekend in the countryside

To book a stay at Gablebach, visit: https://towanderuk.co.uk/properties/gablebach-at-black-mountain-escapes/

You can read Ruth's blog here.