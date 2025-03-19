The healing wellness clinic loved by Amelia Windsor 

Set among the pine tree-covered hills of Altea in Spain, with views of the Costa Blanca and the Mediterranean below, ZEM Wellness Clinic is a new and exciting destination for those wishing to understand and nurture their bodies better, inspired by superior medical research paired with ancient and ancestral wisdom.

I arrived somewhat blurry-eyed after a 6am flight – though I had the treat of enjoying the British Airways lounge for a much-needed coffee (or three) beforehand – but was warmly greeted by my ZEM master, who showed me the impressive space, which reflects the Arab influence on Spain, with fresh neutral tones and geometric designs.

There’s a vast 43,000sq ft spa, with saunas, steam rooms and a hammam, and a pebbled mosaic courtyard at the centre of the hotel filled with orange trees – the perfect spot for a peaceful potter.

A call before arrival meant I was put on the Essential programme, which focuses on balance and vitality. The treatments included an energising deep-tissue massage and a body salt scrub that left my limbs feeling soft and limber.

I also had the chance to try the ultimate detox infrared sauna bed, where I found myself dozing off while sweating out toxins during a 40-minute session.

A fitness assessment in the gym using state-of-the-art equipment to measure my mobility, strength and cardio fitness gave me areas to focus on.

This was supported by a Bioimpedance test, which studies your physiological state in more detail, including the muscle-to-fat ratio in different parts of the body.

During my nutritional consultation, it became clear that the role of good-quality food is at the heart of all the programmes. This became evident when I had the joy of visiting organic vegetable garden Finca Alhayas, which is just a short distance from the hotel and has 60 varieties of organic fruit and vegetables that go straight to ZEM’s Salvia restaurant when ripe and ready.

Another guest and I had a tour of the land while snacking on the sweetest strawberries and kumquats. The hotel is planning on expanding the garden for cooking and yoga classes, as well as hikes to the beach and up into the hills behind.

Despite being served at a wellness clinic, the dishes felt indulgent but not naughty, as they were all made with the best locally sourced ingredients.

Think a buckwheat salad with roasted vegetables in a tahini dressing followed by cacao and coconut ice cream.

As I continued to soak up the banana purée and beautiful guest stays, I gained a clear understanding of the care that the team at ZEM puts into each bespoke programme. So I look forward to following their journey and to putting into practice the knowledge they provided me with.

To book, visit zemaltea.com