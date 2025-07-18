I attended the UK's only black-tie festival alongside Emilia Fox and Joel Dommett – I'll never return to wellies

You say UK festival, I say wellies, mud, tinned cocktails.

But what happens at the UK’s only black-tie festival? When the invitation to attend the Audi VIP evening at Henley Festival landed in my inbox, I was intrigued - not to mention, excited. (I hadn’t seen the headliners, McFly, since I was a teenager.)

As a guest of Audi, I was kindly loaned a car to get me from my London home to the Georgian market town of Henley-on-Thames, which every summer becomes the epicentre of some serious society action. The preceding week is the annual Henley Royal Regatta, the world-famous rowing competition. Then, the Henley Festival takes over, with this year’s lineup featuring Diana Ross, Matteo Bocelli, Jamie Cullum, and of course, McFly.

Emilia Fox joins the crowds at Henley Festival

With my sister in the driving seat, we were soon on the way up the M25. The black tie experience began on our arrival in Henley, with a room booked at the historic, riverside Le Relais Henley hotel. Bags dropped, it was time to get dressed in our finest.

So what makes Henley a black-tie festival? It’s the only UK festival that strictly enforces a dress code. "Remember, you can never be overdressed at Henley," its guidance explains. “Think dinner jackets and bow ties, long or short evening wear, glitz and glamour!"

Features editor Miranda Thompson gets a taste of a black tie festival at Henley

Crossing over the historic Henley Bridge, we entered the site and were immediately transported to the kind of England you only see in films. It’s a festival, sure, but instead of wellies, it’s party dresses galore. Instead of canned cocktails, it’s chilled glasses of Moet. And instead of mud, well… It's the green bankside overlooking the River Thames, whose waters are brimming with boats that have come to join the fun. The sun is shining, everyone is well dressed, and the atmosphere is fizzing.

Time to join such guests as actress Emilia Fox, broadcaster Tina Daheley and former rugby ace Matt Dawson in the Audi VIP Marquee, where we’re welcomed in by compere Joel Dommett (whose gorgeous wife, Hannah, is also in attendance). Traffic (sigh!) prevented us from making the champagne reception, but the delicious gourmet dinner we were treated to by Chefs Andrew Wong and Chef Theo Randall more than made up for it.

Joel Dommett and wife Hannah Cooper at Henley Festival

And then, to the main event, millennial favourites McFly, who lit up the Floating Stage with their energetic moves, much to the delight of the champagne-fuelled audience; I’ve never seen a black tie mosh pit before. As the sun faded, the lights of the milling boats grew brighter as everyone gathered close to the banks to witness the festival’s dramatic conclusion: a jaw-dropping fireworks display.

Back at the marquee, the party continued as DJ Roman Kemp took over the decks, playing the evening out with a series of modern classics as guests indulged in a dessert table and an array of cocktails.

Henley Festival, you spoiled us - and wellies, I didn’t miss you for a second.