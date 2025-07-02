I did my first Glastonbury at 46 – here's my honest verdict

At 46, I'm very much in my second act – my children are 12 and 14, sleep is now back in my vocabulary, and I honestly feel a sense of renewal in my life. What better time to 'do' Glastonbury for the first time?

As you can imagine, the pre-Glasto (I'm now a regular, so it's Glasto) planning on WhatsApp was fairly mega.

My mum friend Katie was my festival buddy; we'd met 14 years ago at the baby weigh-in centre, both struggling with little ones with reflux.

Now, as mums to teens, here we were off to the UK's most famous festival, and there was lots to discuss. Packing, bag dilemmas, which bands to watch, toilet fears etc.

The vision of four days child-free with zero responsibility was pretty mind-blowing – and before you wonder, no, we were not going to be putting up a tent or showering with a bucket.

© Sophie Hamilton Enjoying the festival vibes

Lucky old us were glamping, complete with loos that flush and showers. As mums, we spend our lives being cooks, taxi drivers, nurses and general PAs to small people – Glasto was a holiday, not more work.

I'd been told to expect a lot of walking. This was correct. We totted up about 30,000 steps a day, which was a shock to my legs but filled me with joy. I was getting fit while enjoying myself.

Arriving at Glastonbury was interesting. In hindsight, I should have either taken the train and shuttle bus or the park and ride to the festival gates.

Driving there involved getting lost down country lanes (I'm terrible with directions even from a sat nav) and parking in a not-so-close field, but that trauma was quickly erased by the amazing festival atmosphere.

© Sophie Hamilton The famous Pyramid stage

In my mind, Glastonbury weather is either boiling or wet, and we got boiling.

Cue small dresses, shorts, and vest tops the whole weekend. Yes, we hugely overpacked, taking way too many jumpers because being cold is the absolute worst. Sadly, my brand new Le Chameau Vierzon wellies were not used as there was zero mud, but they will be a winter staple.

From the off, we got chatting to new friends as we queued for our wristbands. Everyone was so jolly, discussing which bands they wanted to see and where they were from.

With big smiles, canned cocktails in hand and our stupidly big bags on wheels to lug around (bad planning – we need a hiking rucksack / carrying assistant next time), we finally arrived at our fancy bell tent. Beds, duvets, actual pillows and cute lanterns awaited us. The luxury really felt like festival cheating, but we did not care.

© Sophie Hamilton Feeling the love at Glasto

By now, it was about 6 pm, and after recovering from the journey, we went exploring.

Glastonbury is huge. Huge.

Entering the famous Worthy Farm grounds for the first time was incredible. There's so much to see, so many stages, tents, musicians performing, and the people watching is off the scale, taking in everyone's vibrant outfits.

The thing that instantly struck me was the relaxed and happy vibe. Because the festival is over five days, people aren't rushing – unless from stage to stage to catch a singer's set – so you can really get into the laid-back hippie mood.

I loved exploring areas like the Healing Fields with their meditation areas and sound bath sessions, and arty zones like the amazing Stone Henge made from cars. There was even a bar made to look like an airport terminal.

© Sophie Hamilton Tie-dye and sequins at Glasto

Of course, the bands are the main event at Glasto, and we saw some brilliant singers.

Lewis Capaldi got emotions flowing with his return to the festival after two years, and this time he got through his set singing his much-loved hits. Other stand-out moments for us were watching Alanis Morrisette, Pulp and Rod Stewart.

It really is so special to be standing there amongst the crowd, flags waving, feeling like you're where it's at.

I hadn't expected to return to my 90s clubbing era, but the vibe was so fun at the clubs like Arcadia, where DJs blast out tunes from a giant dragonfly structure complete with a mesmerising light show, that suddenly I was bopping about like I was 18 again. Oh, and The Prodigy were wow.

Celebrity spotting is another fun pastime, and we saw the likes of The One Show's Roman Kemp, TV presenter Laura Whitmore, ex-England footballer Theo Walcott, and Davina McCall's boyfriend Michael Douglas strolling through the hospitality campsite. We also watched the Q&A sessions with actors Paul Mescal and Taron Egerton, who chatted about their films. Swoon!

We were very fortunate to have an invite to the Vodafone Retreat - a private chill out zone with bean bags and hammocks to relax on, delicious food and drink and DJs playing. The Whispering Angel cart quickly became my best friend.

© Sophie Hamilton Our festival wristbands!

Of course, I made sure to do my toilet trips there if possible, but inevitably, there were times when one couldn't wait. The Glasto loos are… varied. My advice: practice squatting, take tissues and hold your nose!

As our time at Glastonbury neared its end, we were fully in the festival spirit and could easily have stayed. It was a friendly, safe environment, and the staff who work there are incredible.

Leaving was tough… back to reality after four fun-filled days in the festival universe. After another long, hot walk with my giant case to my car, it was time to drive home with a tired body but a happy soul.

Glasto, I'll definitely be back with a much smaller bag and significantly fewer jumpers.

With thanks to Vodafone and Hotel Bell Tent

