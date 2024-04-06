10 best music festivals in the US 2024 – pop, rock, country, and more

Whether you're into melodic pop tunes, country swagger, or hair-raising guitar riffs, there is a music festival to cater to your eardrums.

With the weather warming and the longer days finally upon us, festival season is about to be underway and some of the biggest names spanning multiple genres will hit up a town near you to bathe your senses in an unforgettable musical experience.

Whether you go to enjoy the music, food, fashion, or everything in between, we've rounded up 10 of the best festivals across America to keep you entertained in 2024.

Coachella © Instagram Coachella is one of the biggest festivals in the world and welcomes around 645,000 people over two weekends that feature identical lineups. Located just outside Palm Springs in California, Coachella offers something for everyone. This year will feature headliners Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, and Doja Cat. No Doubt will also return to the stage for their first performance in nine years. Indio, California, April 12-14 & 19-21, coachella.com

Rock the Country © Instagram There are several iterations of Rock the Country over the next few months. The first kicked off in Gonzales, Louisiana, April 5-6, and it will next head to Ashland, Kentucky, where Jason Aldean, Kid Rock, and Miranda Lambert will headline. The two-day festival features some of the hottest country music acts and emerging talent. Jason and Kid Rock will perform at each festival with other acts including Lynyrd Skynyrd, Hank Williams Jr, and more. Various locations, various dates in April, May, June, and July, rockthecountry.com

Stagecoach © Instagram Held on the same grounds as Coachella, Stagecoach is its country cousin and features some huge names from the genre as well as delicious BBQ, and a honky stage with guest DJ sets. 2024 welcomes headliners Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, and Morgan Wallen. There will also be performances from HARDY, Bailey Zimmerman, Jelly Roll, Megan Moroney, Willie Nelson & Family, Elle King, and more. Indio, California, April 26-28, stagecoachfestival.com

iHeartCountry Festival © Instagram Country music's biggest superstars will perform in a celebration of all things country at the iHeartCountry Festival in Texas. This year's lineup features Jason Aldean, Jelly Roll, Old Dominion, Lady A, Ashely McBryde, Brothers Osborne, Walker Hayes, and many more. Austin, May 4, iheart.com/iheartcountry-festival

Electric Daisy Carnival © Instagram More commonly known as EDC, this festival takes over the Las Vegas Motor Speedway and has become the largest electronic dance music festival in North America. Merging electronic dance music with visual arts and interactive installations, hundreds of acts take to the stage over the three-day weekend. This year boasts names including Martin Garrix, Eric Prydz, Zedd, Alison Wonderland, Dom Dolla, deadmau5, Alesso, Armin van Buuren, David Guetta, Peggy Gou, Excision, Sub Focus, and many more. Las Vegas, May 17 – 19, lasvegas.electricdaisycarnival.com

CMA Fest © CMA The longest-running country music festival in the world is bring legends and rising stars to downtown Nashville this June. From free outdoor performances to can’t-miss lineups at Nissan Stadium and Ascend Amphitheater, attendees can catch hundreds of artists across 10 stages throughout the four-day festival. Acts announced so far include Kelsea Ballerini, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Jordan Davis, HARDY, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, The War And Treaty, Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban, and Lainey Wilson, with more to be announced. Nashville, June 6-9, cmafest.com

The Governors Ball © Instagram The Governors Ball is a genre-spanning festival in Flushing Meadows, NYC, featuring hip-hop, EDM, pop, and more. This year’s lineup includes Post Malone, The Killers, SZA, and 21 Savage. Queens, June 7-9, governorsballmusicfestival.com

Bonnaroo © Instagram Welcoming over 150 acts over four days, this festival is more than just music. Alongside performances from Post Malone, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, and Fred Again, there is a vintage market, art fair, 5K running race, and one of the largest brewery fests in the country. Manchester, TN, June 13-16, bonnaroo.com

Lollapalooza © Instagram More than 100,000 people a day descend on Chicago's Lollapalooza Festival which features epic performances across eight stages and 170-plus bands from all over the world covering everything from indie to hip-hop. Slated to appear this year are Tyler, the Creator, Hozier, SZA, The Killers, Blink-182, Skrillex, Deftones, Teddy Swims, and more. Chicago, August 1-4, lollapalooza.com

Louder Than Life © Instagram Amplify your senses at this hard rock/heavy metal festival in Kentucky that not only brings together some of the best bands in the genre, but gourmet food, craft beer, and multiple exhibits too. You are spoiled for choice with some of the names on this year's lineup, including Slipknot, Slayer, Motley Crue, Korn, The Offspring, Disturbed, Judas Priest, Sum 41, Five Finger Death Punch, and so many more. Louisville, September 26 -29, louderthanlifefestival.com

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.