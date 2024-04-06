10 best music festivals in the US 2024 – pop, rock, country, and more

Whether you're into melodic pop tunes, country swagger, or hair-raising guitar riffs, there is a music festival to cater to your eardrums.
With the weather warming and the longer days finally upon us, festival season is about to be underway and some of the biggest names spanning multiple genres will hit up a town near you to bathe your senses in an unforgettable musical experience.
Whether you go to enjoy the music, food, fashion, or everything in between, we've rounded up 10 of the best festivals across America to keep you entertained in 2024.
Coachella
Coachella is one of the biggest festivals in the world and welcomes around 645,000 people over two weekends that feature identical lineups.
Located just outside Palm Springs in California, Coachella offers something for everyone. This year will feature headliners Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, and Doja Cat. No Doubt will also return to the stage for their first performance in nine years.
There are several iterations of Rock the Country over the next few months. The first kicked off in Gonzales, Louisiana, April 5-6, and it will next head to Ashland, Kentucky, where Jason Aldean, Kid Rock, and Miranda Lambert will headline.
The two-day festival features some of the hottest country music acts and emerging talent. Jason and Kid Rock will perform at each festival with other acts including Lynyrd Skynyrd, Hank Williams Jr, and more.
Held on the same grounds as Coachella, Stagecoach is its country cousin and features some huge names from the genre as well as delicious BBQ, and a honky stage with guest DJ sets.
2024 welcomes headliners Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, and Morgan Wallen. There will also be performances from HARDY, Bailey Zimmerman, Jelly Roll, Megan Moroney, Willie Nelson & Family, Elle King, and more.
The longest-running country music festival in the world is bring legends and rising stars to downtown Nashville this June.
From free outdoor performances to can’t-miss lineups at Nissan Stadium and Ascend Amphitheater, attendees can catch hundreds of artists across 10 stages throughout the four-day festival.
Acts announced so far include Kelsea Ballerini, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Jordan Davis, HARDY, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, The War And Treaty, Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban, and Lainey Wilson, with more to be announced.
Welcoming over 150 acts over four days, this festival is more than just music. Alongside performances from Post Malone, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, and Fred Again, there is a vintage market, art fair, 5K running race, and one of the largest brewery fests in the country.
More than 100,000 people a day descend on Chicago's Lollapalooza Festival which features epic performances across eight stages and 170-plus bands from all over the world covering everything from indie to hip-hop.
Slated to appear this year are Tyler, the Creator, Hozier, SZA, The Killers, Blink-182, Skrillex, Deftones, Teddy Swims, and more.
Amplify your senses at this hard rock/heavy metal festival in Kentucky that not only brings together some of the best bands in the genre, but gourmet food, craft beer, and multiple exhibits too.
You are spoiled for choice with some of the names on this year's lineup, including Slipknot, Slayer, Motley Crue, Korn, The Offspring, Disturbed, Judas Priest, Sum 41, Five Finger Death Punch, and so many more.