I saw Shakira with Phoenix's most luxe new hideaway — why you should try it too

When Shakira's Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, her first in seven years, hit Arizona's PHX Arena, the excitement was palpable.

Attendees showed up to the arena dressed in head-to-toe glitter, their finest silver jumpsuits, and with merch galore, ready to belt out any of the Colombian pop icon's hits, whether from her debut album in the '90s or the 2024 parent record.

However, I found my way to the concert with the help of PHX Arena's most exclusive and luxe new location — The Ra Ra Room.

© Getty Images Shakira is currently on the "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour"

Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury owner Mat Ishbia, along with global hospitality company Major Food Group (MFG), collaborated to open The Ra Ra Room, the first-ever members-only private dining club within a sports and entertainment venue back in November 2024.

Only open during select days of the week, plus days with Suns home games and certain concerts, the exclusive venue is hidden away behind the arena's main entrance, discoverable only through its low-key welcome sign and the martini glass that illuminates its doorway.

What you find inside is a lush space that blends grandiose with comfort, the appeal of plush red chairs, dangling crystal chandeliers and statuesque spiral columns with the sort of intimacy and moody lighting that only a hideaway can provide.

"The Ra Ra Room is an extraordinary opportunity to merge luxury hospitality with the vibrant energy of Phoenix sports and entertainment," said MFG co-founder Mario Carbone in a press release.

"It's designed to deliver an elevated experience that redefines hospitality standards in Phoenix and beyond. We're excited to have partnered with Mat to bring this unparalleled vision to life in a way that only MFG can."

We start off with a round of drinks, of course including some classic dirty martinis with Palomas and Mai Tais (and a round of Espresso Martinis for the concert, but that's a tale for another night). Classic turned richly elegant is The Ra Ra Room's motto, and it's hard not to indulge.

Then we dive in with a smattering of seafood platters, like oysters and shrimp cocktails, caviar toast, wedge salad, veal parmesan, mashed potatoes and prime (emphasis on "prime") steak. As someone with a noted distaste for seafood, I somehow couldn't resist dipping into some helpings, and I took seconds, which is the most I can offer.

The evening takes a turn for the better, however, when we switch from sophisticated steak and caviar to getting our very own sundae station hauled in. When we were asked which toppings, we just said: "Yes," which would be my biggest recommendation for the spot. Nothing makes you feel like a kid more than eating a vanilla sundae with every sprinkle, candy and sauce you can imagine.

After a quick stop to The Ra Ra Room's candy enclave (you read that right), we were off to see Shakira. In all her glory, the Colombian icon brought out all of her biggest hits and had the entire crowd in the palm of her hands, singing along to every word, screaming through each interlude.

The views from almost every corner of the arena are unbeatable and as a member of The Ra Ra Room, you can benefit from special white glove concierge services taking your concert and game experiences to the next level.

No one puts on a show quite like Shakira does, even three decades into her career, even including some digital cameos from her twin sons Milan and Sasha.

© Getty Images The singer performed several of her biggest hits and brought out her deep cuts as well

Between frequent dance breaks and belly dancing segments, colorful costume changes, a walk through the crowd, and an animatronic stadium-size wolf for the "She Wolf" closer, with full bellies and hearts alike, it's hard to forget a night quite like this one.