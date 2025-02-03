Shakira's sons steal the show as mom accepts award at the Grammys

Shakira’s biggest fans may just be her two biggest supporters—her sons, Milan and Sasha. The Colombian superstar had a touching family moment at the 2025 Grammy Awards when she accepted the award for Best Latin Pop Album for "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran", and her boys stole the show with their heartfelt reaction.

Dressed to impress, 11-year-old Milan and nine-year-old Sasha were beaming with pride as they watched their mom take center stage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

As soon as Shakira’s name was announced, the brothers wrapped their arms around her in a tight embrace, celebrating the milestone alongside her. But the moment that truly melted hearts came during her acceptance speech, when she turned her attention to the two most important people in her life.

"Milan and Sasha, who are here with me, I'm so proud of you guys, of your kind hearts," she said with emotion in her voice. "Thank you so much for supporting me the way you do. I love you." The two boys, clearly moved by their mother’s words, responded in the sweetest way—by blowing her a kiss from their seats, sending love right back to her. The adorable exchange instantly became one of the night’s most talked-about moments, proving that while Shakira is a global superstar, at her core, she’s just a devoted mom.

© Billboard via Getty Images Shakira is hugged by her sons

The "Hips Don’t Lie" singer also used her platform to deliver a powerful message of support for immigrants. "I want to share this award with my immigrant brothers and sisters in this country," she declared. "You’re loved, you’re worth it, and I will always fight with you." The speech earned her a wave of applause from the audience, with many fans praising her for using the moment to highlight an issue so close to her heart.

© Getty Images for The Recording A Shakira accepts the Best Latin Pop Album award for "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards

It was a well-deserved win for Shakira, whose album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (which translates to Women Don’t Cry Anymore) has been a major success, resonating with listeners worldwide.

The record, her first full-length studio album in seven years, was widely praised for its empowering themes and deeply personal lyrics, much of which were inspired by her own experiences following her public split from longtime partner Gerard Piqué.

© Getty Images Shakira and her two sons, Milan and Sasha attend The 24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards on November 16, 2023 in Seville, Spain.

Despite the challenges she’s faced in recent years, Shakira has shown nothing but strength and resilience, something her fans—and more importantly, her sons—admire her for. Her bond with Milan and Sasha has been stronger than ever, with the three of them often spotted together at concerts, sporting events, and red carpet occasions.

Just last year, she uprooted her life in Spain and moved to Miami to start a new chapter with her boys, and by the looks of it, they’ve been thriving.