Most flights to Sri Lanka are overnight (11 hours direct, or longer if you have a layover in the Middle East), so you'll arrive tired. Head straight south to Unawatuna, a necklace of sandy coves stuck in the 1970s with low-key surf lodges and thatched bars, where you can rent a lounger for peanuts and grab a Lion beer for even less.

What's unique about the area – seek out Wijaya and Dalawalla beaches – is the sea turtles, which cruise in the shallows and are so relaxed they allow humans to swim alongside.

From here, you've two unforgettable day trips: west to Galle Fort (20 minutes by car), and east to Koggala (20 minutes). Galle Fort is the ancient walled capital of the province, with atmosphere in spades.

Teens will love the vintage cars, and the retro film posters on sale, while little ones will be hypnotised watching Sri Lankan children playing cricket on the waterfront ramparts.

Sunset is a magical time, when families fly kites and walk the sea wall, before filling Galle's streetside cafes – it's impossible to eat a bad meal in Sri Lanka – and ordering cashew curry and onion sambol.

Koggala Bay is another spot best seen at sunset, when the fishermen sit on stilts at sea, giving their best pose as the sun goes down.

Dusk is also the time to visit one of the many turtle sanctuaries on the Koggala coast; for a donation, marine staff will invite you to join them at the ocean's edge as they release just-hatched baby turtles into the waves (the low light mimics that of night-time hatching, also making the babies less visible to preying birds).