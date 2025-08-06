This little-known iPhone hack is a 'game-changer' for my solo trips

I'll be the first to admit that I'm not a very 'techy' person.

So when I bought my new iPhone 16 a couple of months ago, I continued to use my device the way I have been doing so for years, despite it being quite the upgrade from my previous model.

A lot of the shiny new specifications and advanced features go over my head.

However, one thing I always ensure is a very obvious upgrade to my untrained eye is the camera.

Not only that, but I recently learned a new hack to do with the camera that will seriously upgrade my game the next time I take a trip abroad.

Particularly as I'm beginning to value solo travel more and more.

If, like me, you're a newbie to stuff like this, here's the hack you didn't know you needed.

© Getty Images The intelligence feature could change your travel game

The camera hack I recently learned that will come in handy abroad

If you've ever wandered through the streets of a local town, gazing up at beautiful monuments and found yourself eager to know more, then the Apple Visual Intelligence is one for you to try. It essentially does the research for you.

By heading to 'Settings' and switching the intelligence on, your camera can then become something of a search engine in itself. Clever, right?

Once activated, you can use the Camera Control button (that curious new button on the lower right side of the device) to bring up the visual intelligence.

© Getty Images The intelligent camera will be super handy when exploring abroad

I gave it a go for myself and found it very easy to set up.

I then decided to put it to the test by pointing my camera towards a framed piece of art in my living room. A quick tap of the 'search' button that comes up instantly, and I was inundated with information on the Van Gogh painting on my wall.

While I, of course, already knew about said painting since it's in my house, it was a quick and surefire way to test the feature out and prove that it really does work.

And given my next solo trip to Europe is as soon as next month, I'm already imagining being somewhere beautiful, such as an art museum or strolling down some cobbled streets, and finding this feature extremely handy.

© Getty Images The camera feature means you can instantly find out useful information about landmarks, restaurants and more

Why it's changed my travel game

Much like the instant search on the painting, this clever camera feature will undoubtedly be a fantastic tool when travelling, especially when taking a solo trip and perhaps relying on your device more than you would normally.

The tech company describes it as turning your device into a "personal travel guide, concierge, and translator all in one tap. It's a true game-changer for modern explorers."

© Getty Images The hack I recently learned will definitely be useful when travelling

Since the hack is so quick and easy enough for pretty much anyone to learn, it offers immediate convenience that wasn't necessarily there before.

Users can simply switch on the camera and immediately identify landmarks, local businesses such as shops and restaurants, and also instantly translate on the spot without having to do a lengthy typing session into a search engine.

Imagine coming across a little café and wanting to see the menu translated before deciding to head in, or stumbling across a beautiful church or building with no obvious information for tourists, now help is on hand instantly.