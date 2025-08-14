Professional photographer reveals how to avoid 'unflattering' photos on holiday - and they're amateur-proof

Any professional photographer worth their salt will tell you that taking the perfect picture is not simply a case of pressing the shutter and capturing beauty.

As someone who travels relatively frequently, with an up-to-date iPhone Pro in tow (I always ensure to get the latest model for its high-quality camera alone), it's important to me to take beautiful pictures to share with loved ones and to keep memories alive.

I like to think I'm not a total amateur, but I'm far from a pro, and everyone has room for improvement, right? I'm also constantly bowled over by my peers who take fantastic photos.

If you're new to the photography game and are perhaps heading on the trip of a lifetime, you'll be in need of some easy tips under your belt to make sure you get the most out of your camera and bring home some fantastic snaps!

© Getty Images Taking great photos abroad is part of the fun of travelling

Thanks to Custtom, the personalised photo gifting experts, various professional photographers have offered their own tips and insights for taking great photos on your next trip.

And don't worry, they're amateur-friendly, but you'll feel like a pro in no time…

Click through the gallery to see the tips…

© Getty Images Use backlighting Lighting is everything! Victoria Beddoes, a professional photographer with 15 years' experience capturing families, says: "Position the sun behind your subjects and have them face their own shadow. "This will help you to avoid squinting, washed-out faces and deep shadows, which can be especially problematic in the bright sunshine when on holiday."

© Getty Images Timing And with lighting being so important, considering the time of day when you're taking photos is crucial. "Midday sun is the most unflattering light and tricky to position behind people. "Aim for times when shadows are longer – the softer light is much more flattering and adds depth. If you do want to take a shot midday, just move to the shade or move around and test out different locations until the light is more even," says Victoria. Top tip: For the perfect shot, aim for golden hour – the last hour before sunset.

© Getty Images Frame it like a pro Abi Moore, a photographer specialising in family portraits, says considering the frame is imperative. "Think about what the photo's really about. Is it the people, or the place you're in? If the focus is on faces, get everyone to gather in and fill the frame. "You don't need full-body shots (unless you want them) – a waist-up photo often gives a better result."

© Getty Images Location, location, location When travelling abroad, the destination is the main character, so use the setting to your advantage. Whenever I get somewhere new, one of the first things I do is go out and walk around where I'm staying. By wandering around and simply using my keen eyes to observe my surroundings, I can make mental notes of where I want to capture and plan ahead. Victoria adds: "Positioning the people in your shot slightly off-centre can help the scenery stand out while still keeping everyone in focus. It adds balance and lets the background shine too."

© Getty Images Improvise your own tripod If you're new to photography and are keen to improve, it can be really tempting to head out to the shops and buy all the gear, tripod included. But when you're first starting out, get familiar before you splash the cash. Abi says there's no need for an expensive kit. "You'll often find plenty of options around you. In a restaurant, prop your phone up against a glass on the table; on the beach, prop your phone in a shoe and all lean in towards the camera; or use a hairband to attach it to a lamppost." Word of caution, just keep your wits about you and take extra care – no one needs their device being pinched!

© Getty Images Angles Angles are hugely important. "Shooting from slightly above helps flatter faces – just hold your phone at eye level or a little higher," says Victoria. "Try getting down low to photograph kids or pets at their level, or take an overhead shot while everyone’s lying on a picnic blanket."