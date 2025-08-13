Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Travel insurance broker reveals how cheap holiday policies are scamming you - without you realising
Travel insurance is an essential part of going abroad, but many holidaymakers are often given a bad deal after making these common errors…

Francesca Shillcock
Francesca ShillcockDigital Travel Editor
2 minutes ago
August is peak time for travel, thanks to school being officially out! But before you pack up your suitcases with your goggles, flip flops and swimwear, it's good sense to take a moment to think about travel insurance.

It may not be the most glamorous part of any trip abroad, but it's a necessity to ensure you're not caught short if a flight is cancelled, you lose a device or, worse, you suffer a medical emergency.

Sean Doolan, an expert at travel insurance broker Swinton Travel Insurance, has shared five common mistakes that people make that often result in costly fees and holidaymakers being "out of pocket".

Click through the gallery to learn more…

Travelling without insurance

It sounds obvious, but not travelling without insurance is the first mistake to mention because you're immediately setting yourself up for huge risks. 

Some might not consider it essential, while others might simply forget. The key thing is to get it in the bag first and foremost.

Sean says: "If you don't have travel insurance and something happens when you're away, you'll likely have to cover any unexpected costs yourself. Depending on the issue, you could end up paying thousands of pounds.

"In fact, according to the ABI, the average medical claim stands at £1,724, but this figure can be much higher depending on the circumstances."

Not taking out insurance in advance

I've been guilty of this in the past. Previously, I would book a holiday with my pals and not think about travel insurance until the week before.

I'm fortunate that I get to travel relatively frequently throughout the year, so I tend to opt for annual cover, but I always have to remind myself to tweak it for specific needs (for example, if a trip were to include winter sports or cruise travel).

Sean says: "You are only protected from the time you buy your policy. 

"So, if something happens and you find yourself in the unfortunate position of not being able to travel, and you haven't bought your travel insurance, you'll have to cover the cost yourself. 

"A good time to buy cover to ensure you're protected is as soon as you book your trip."

Not declaring pre-existing medical conditions

Put simply, if you don't declare a medical condition and you end up suffering while abroad as a result of that condition, your insurance may not cover it, and you'll be handed a bill to pay.

"Some people may be tempted to not declare a medical condition to lower the price of insurance, but it's not worth the risk," explains Sean.

"If you fail to disclose an existing medical condition and fall ill abroad, your claim will likely be rejected, and you could end up paying thousands of pounds in medical bills. 

"It's imperative to check your insurers' requirements relating to health declarations, and if you are unsure about anything, speak with them to clarify."

Choosing the cheapest policy without reading the fine print

It can be very tempting to opt for the cheapest policy. We've all been guilty of splashing the cash and wanting to save pennies on insurance by going for a quick, easy deal, but it may not benefit you in the long run.

Sean advises: "Many lower-cost policies can exclude certain covers or have reduced levels of cover along with potentially high excesses, which could result in uncovered losses of hundreds or thousands of pounds.

"It's important to prioritise comprehensive coverage that fits your needs to ensure peace of mind while on holiday."

Not understanding what's covered in their policy

Reading the fine print can be tiresome, but it's worth doing. Many will assume their policy will cover all scenarios, but you might find out this isn't the case when it's too late.

Standard travel insurance policies may not cover more extreme holiday activities, like caving or bungee jumping. 

For other activities, like hiking and scuba diving, factors including altitude and diving depth can determine if they're covered or not.

"Similarly, not all policies will include gadget cover. Every insurance provider is different, so make sure to fully read the individual policy and speak to your insurer to take out additional cover if required," explains Sean.

"Nobody expects things to go wrong on holiday, but it unfortunately can happen. That's why arranging travel insurance before you go away is so important. 

"Having the right level of cover will provide a safety net and extra peace of mind for you to enjoy your well-deserved summer break."

