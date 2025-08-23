6 reasons Newport Beach is worth adding to your travel bucket list

I've been incredibly lucky to see a lot of the world, and have been living in New York City for just over two years, having moved here for work from the United Kingdom. I'm getting to see a lot of the United States during my spare time, from Boston to Nashville, but Newport Beach has so far been the most memorable. This picturesque coastal city is a stone's throw away from LA - an hour in the car - but has all the charm, attractions and culture to stand apart on its own - it even has its own amusement park called Fun Zone, which says it all...

© Isaac Maiselman VEA Newport Beach was the perfect base to stay

Not only that, but Newport Beach is home to Crystal Cove - the very place iconic films such as Treasure Island and Beaches were filmed spanning over 3 miles of beach. I was impressed by just how much Newport Beach has to offer - during my 2 night staycation at the luxurious VEA Newport Beach (boasting everything from a 85-foot long pool, hot tub, spa and fitness center), I attended a film premiere during the Newport Beach Film Festival, enjoyed a sunset boat ride and even spotted a whale.

© Corbis via Getty Images Newport Beach's very own Fun Zone

With its close proximity to LA and a community feel, this scenic city is unsurprisingly popular with lots of celebrities too. Christina Hall, Mike Trout and Lauren Conrad all reside there, while famous past residents include Shirley Temple - who was crowned "Miss Newport" - and Nicolas Cage.

Exploring Crystal Cove State Park

As mentioned above, Crystal Cove is a must-visit for any beach enthusiast going to Newport Beach. It has 2,400 acres of backcountry wilderness as well as an offshore underwater area. It's a place to go and switch off, and there's even the opportunity to stay there at one of their restored beach cottages - which sleep up to eight people. The cottages have been given a unique makeover with furniture and vintage fittings - all sourced by staff at the Crystal Cove Conservatory - as well as donated by locals. It's like winning a golden ticket if you manage to reserve a cottage due to their popularity, but it's been made possible thanks to the website's online reservation system, where you have the opportunity to reserve one up to six months in advance.

Crystal Cove's beach huts are very popular with locals and visitors alike

The food scene

Newport Beach, as I discovered, is the perfect place for any foodie, thanks to its diverse range of dining options - from upscale restaurants overlooking the beach to cute cafes and poolside lunch spots. As someone used to eating on the go in NYC, it was nice to have an excuse to sit down and properly enjoy my food in what was typically a stunning setting. Along with the multiple dining options at VEA Newport Beach, one of my favourite meals during my trip was at Beachcomber, a vintage beach cottage located in Crystal Cove serving up traditional American dishes. I went for breakfast and the portions were huge - but also very fresh! Their beignets are a must-try among the locals and I still think about them now. I also enjoyed The Cannery, located on the Rhine Canal. After a boat trip at sunset, I rode up to this local hotspot and tucked into a fair chunk of their menu. You can't go wrong with their mac and cheese, wedge salad or fish tacos. Or, like me, all three.

© Isaac Maiselman VEA Newport Beach has a lot of dining options

The city is also known for its iconic frozen banana, a desert exactly as it's described, but covered in chocolate and various other toppings of your choice. There are many places to find this sweet treat, but Sugar 'n Spice is home to the original. On my last morning, I took a trip to Wilma's Patio, which was also very special. This family-run and incredibly welcoming local hot spot has a vast menu, including every type of egg dish you can imagine and the largest serving of pancakes I've ever seen.

© Los Angeles Times via Getty Image The frozen banana is an iconic sweet treat in Newport Beach

Newport Film Festival

Every year, Newport Beach hosts the Newport Film Festival in October, along with the Newport TV Fest. Given its proximity to Hollywood, it's the perfect location for such an event - and it certainly delivers! I was there for the 2024 film festival, which hosted the world premiere of "Old Guy" starring Christoph Waltz, Cooper Hoffman and Lucy Liu. The event celebrates local talent and upcoming films and the public can purchase tickets that include access to an after-party hosted at the famous Fashion Island. Food and drink is included for the entire night, with vendors from hundreds of local restaurants.

© Getty Images for Newport Beach F Newport Beach Film Festival takes place every October - and it's a must visit

Whale watching

Newport Beach is world-renowned for its whale and dolphin population, and so it made perfect sense to go and see if I could spot any while there. Coming from the UK, it's even more of a novelty getting to see a dolphin or whale up close in their natural habitat. I went on a guided boat tour with Newport Coastal Adventure for an hour's long ride out at sea. We saw many dolphins up close swimming alongside the boat which felt like something from a movie, and although we were told it's quite rare to spot a whale - we did!

The stunning pool at The Resort at Pelican Hill

Pool days

While in Newport Beach, I took some downtime to enjoy an afternoon by the pool at Pelican Hill. This luxury five-star hotel has an impressive Coliseum-inspired pool surrounded by stunning landscapes, and you can rent out a cabana to enjoy a bit of downtime in style. Amenities include a personalized food and beverage service, along with flat screen HD TVs and a bose music system.

Boat rides along the harbour

When staying in a beach location, a boat trip is always a must for me. Along with taking a trip out to sea to spot dolphins and whales, I also found time to enjoy a duffy boat sunset ride with Sea Señorita Duffy - the only full service duffy company in the city. This was such a fun evening - sailing along Newport Beach Harbor while getting a personalized tour of the area - even spotting Nicolas Cages' old home.