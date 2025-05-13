Silversands Grand Anse: A luxury resort on Grenada's best-known beach

With palm fringed beaches, lush rain forest and all-year-round sunshine, Grenada offers authentic charm away from the crowds. Located just north of Venezuela, and south of Trinidad and Tobago, the "Spice Island" is smaller and less developed than some of its Caribbean cousins - similar in size to the Isle of Wight – but boasts some top-notch hotels, including Silversands, which is a convenient 10-minute drive from the airport

The rooms

The 43 modern, elegant rooms and suites include the ocean view king size, where I woke each morning and clicked the remote from my bed to open the electric blinds, revealing floor-to-ceiling windows looking out to sea. In the spacious bathroom, a spa-style tub also offers a priceless water view.

All rooms have sound systems and Nespresso coffee machines, and the one-bedroom penthouse suite offers more arresting views. Meanwhile, families or groups who want extra privacy can opt to rent a three or four-bedroom villa – some on the beachfront – which come with a private pool, chef's kitchen and landscaped gardens.

Silversands Grand Anse boasts the longest swimming pool in the Caribbean - a 330-foot infinity pool which forms the stunning centrepiece of the property and stretches from the terrace to the island’s largest and best-known beach. Just a few steps away is Grand Anse – two miles of sparkling white sand and turquoise waters – and after swimming laps while gazing out to sea, we relaxed on loungers and day beds while attentive staff brought drinks from the nearby bar.

The food & drink

With African, French, and Indian influences, Grenada is a foodies’ paradise. For al fresco dining overlooking the beach, the Grenadian Grill at Silversands Grand Anse is a lovely spot for a leisurely lunch or dinner, serving favourites like steaks, burgers and salads as well as freshly caught fish. We enjoyed a delicious seafood platter, which included grilled lobster, washed down with the most delicious rosé wine.

The resort’s other eaterie, Asiatique, is a modern Asian fusion restaurant offering Thai-inspired dishes like crispy fillet of red snapper, lobster curry noodle soup and Cantonese sweet and sour chicken. In the mornings, the restaurant becomes a breakfast spot, serving freshly cooked omlettes and buffet items on the terrace.

The extras

If you can bear to tear yourself away from the resort, Grenada is well worth exploring. The island’s capital is St. George’s, with a pretty harbour, 18th century fort and candy-coloured colonial buildings, where visitors can browse around the Grenada National Museum and the bustling Saturday morning market. We made sure we dropped into the House of Chocolate, where we watched a demonstration of how locally grown cacao fruit becomes our favourite sweet treat and stocked up on pure cocoa butter and hot chocolate powder to take home.

We also enjoyed a boat trip with Shadowfax Charters and snorkeled at Moliniere Underwater Sculpture Park – the first of its kind in the world. Created by local artist Jason Jason Caires Taylor, the site is listed as one of National Geographic’s 25 Wonders of the World and features 75 figures, which also act as a coral conservation project. To our delight, we also encountered some friendly turtles before hopping back on board for lunch and a rum punch.

Back at Silversands, the on-site spa, built around an indoor pool surrounded by palm trees, is the perfect place to unwind, with a sauna, steam room, ice cave and body and facial treatments. After starting the day with a yoga class beside the beach, I ended it with a relaxing massage.

Rooms at the Silversands Grand Anse start at £510 per night, per person, including breakfast. British Airways and Virgin Atlantic fly from Gatwick to Grenada three times a week. For more information, visit silversandscollection.com or booking.com