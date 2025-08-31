I attended an intimate dinner party inside a 5 star hotel - it felt like something from a movie

It's hard to turn down an invite to attend a dinner party in a hotel - and it was indeed as iconic as it sounds.I was lucky enough to have dinner inside the jaw-dropping Presidential Suite The Bellevue in Philadelphia. The hotel is an institution and while extending my budget to stay in their Presidential Suite seems unlikely, getting to experience it in another way was so special - and now you can too! The one-of-a-kind space spans over 1,800 square foot and boasts bespoke furnishings, a residential bar, living room, TV room, an Orangery, and an antique-paneled dining room, where the dinner took place.

The Bellevue's Presidential Suite invites guests to host private dinner parties inside the iconic hotel

The stunning dining area where we ate our three-course meal

Along with three other guests, there were several private chefs there to welcome us as we arrived, on hand to serve up the first cocktail of the night. There were canapes and a themed menu that had been curated for us especially. There was also a crafted playlist as background music for the evening, and once we had finished the meal, we were in the perfect location to venture out into the city if we so wished - with The Bellevue located in the heart of Philadelphia's city center. This is just one of several packages - called A Night at The Bellevue - that's on offer right now. There's also a Philly Flavor by Cescaphe - where guests can enjoy a five-course tasting menu, and even a proposal package too!

The colorful decor

This isn't the first time The Bellevue has done something extra special for hotel guests. This year, it teamed up with Hollywood star Amanda Seyfried - whose popular Make It Cute toy collection is known by parents everywhere - to create a special stay for families with the Make It Cute Playhouse Experience. Guests who purchase the package receive a pre-assembled Make It Cute Modern Farmhouse playhouse and Make It Cuter Welcome Home decor kit in their room, amongst other treats, including cookies from the iconic Levain Bakery.

"The Bellevue felt like such a natural fit. It has this charm that feels welcoming to both kids and grown-ups. Their team really cared about creating a great experience for families, and they made space (literally and creatively) for what we’re doing with Make It Cute. That kind of alignment doesn’t come around often," Amanda told HELLO! on the collaboration coming to life.

The stunning living area inside The Presidential Suite

The suite could easily pass as a luxury apartment

The hotel is so fabulous, that some people never want to leave - quite literally. Since 2025, they have been offering residency in the form of 155 luxury rental apartments spread across seven floors in the hotel - a bit like Home Alone but for grown-ups! Residents get to enjoy exclusive access to the hotel too, from community events to membership for some of the amenities.

The Bellevue is also home to the famous The Sporting Club, popular with locals and world-renowned sports stars. The impressive space offers everything from world-class amenities, a pilates studio, and a 25m indoor swimming pool. There is also a stunning rooftop restaurant, Pergola, that acts as the perfect spot for breakfast, lunch and dinner with a view, not to mention a happy hour drink or two in the evening.