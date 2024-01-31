I lived a New York winter fairytale at the Penny Williamsburg hotel

New York rom coms belong to the early 2000s era, with cult classics such as The Devil Wears Prada, Two Weeks Notice and Bride Wars all being filmed in the Big Apple. I imagine I don’t need to mention a list of TV shows without a couple of long-running favourites springing to mind. So, as a TV and movie fan, ‘New York City at Christmas’ has been on my bucket list for a very long time.

Flying into New York, we were greeted by the cold air of a winter’s night, which made arriving at The Penny in Williamsburg even sweeter. Friendly faces, stylish interiors and a bed that makes you consider taking up lying down as a hobby, it was certainly a ‘warm welcoming’.

Rolfs German Restaurant

When searching for a place to call home, Penny Williamsburg ticked all the boxes. The neighbourhood hotel is named in honour of a small dog with a large personality and is located only 20 minutes from SoHo. The unlimited free filtered water on our hotel floor was a feature greatly appreciated too. It's a charming area best enjoyed on a morning walk to grab a sausage, egg, and cheese bagel with an iced coffee. One morning, I walked in a straight line from the hotel and ended up at the river, admiring a skyline view that would make Carrie Bradshaw feel at home.

When it comes to gifts that keep on giving, the Penny Williamsburg doesn’t stop at a chic hotel packed with every modern appliance you could imagine, from a flat-screen TV to a microwave and fridge. Found on the 11th floor is El Nico, a rooftop bar and restaurant serving chef Fer Serrano’s imaginative menu of comfort recipes with a high-end twist. I devoured the birria tacos and tried the plantain tamal, and even surprised my own taste buds when I tried my friend’s order of scallop aguachile, as I’m not normally a fan of adventurous seafood.

New York Public Library.jpg

Ticking off the New York City bucket list

Sightseeing, snowfall and ultimate Christmas displays

New York City’s festive season is often described as magical. And, after standing at Rockefeller Center, hearing KT Tunstall’s 'Suddenly I See' playing from the ice rink speakers and noticing light snow begin to fall, my inner movie-obsessed child wouldn’t disagree. You only have to turn 180 degrees to take in Dior’s 'Carousel of Dreams' at Saks to make every eye widen.

Rockefeller Building Tree New York

Pop Culture’s Flagship

MET Monday just rolls off the tongue and resting on the steps of the iconic building is everything pop culture is at its core. Could you go on a trip to New York City without visiting The Metropolitan Museum of Art? The answer should be ‘no’.

Metropolitan Musem of Art

Fighting for your life on the ice rink at Central Park

As it’s the most wonderful time of the year, a New York-based Christmas film that screams ‘seasonal nostalgia’ and should be mentioned is Home Alone 2. FYI, I don’t think they’re pro feeding the birds anymore. Take a walk past the iconic film location on the way to ice skate within the city’s iconic landscape.

Central Park Iceskating

Dyker Heights, the neighbourhood straight out of a fairytale

A neighbourhood that lacks no festive cheer and could be mistaken from the pages of a Dr. Seuss special is Dyker Heights. Mesmerising Christmas displays packed with Nutcrackers, nativity scenes and every version of Santa Claus pull in enchanted crowds and tick every box when you think of holiday cheer.

Dyker Heights Brooklyn

Supporting the City’s NFL Home Team

To Americans, the NFL is known as a religion, and seeing as it was a Sunday, it only seemed right to go to church. Sunday morning, just after brunch time, the New York City Jets kicked off against the Atlanta Falcons, in what would be a waterproof poncho-required game. With Taylor Swift, Simone Biles, Olivia Culpo cheering on their significant others from the sidelines, WAG season is also in full swing, but the only fashion being critiqued was the superfans’ take on merch makeovers.

Jets vs Atlanta NFL game

