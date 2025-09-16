Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Best seaside towns near London: from Whitstable's iconic boozy tipple to arcade galore in Hastings
Best seaside towns near London: from Whitstable's iconic boozy tipple to arcade galore in Hastings

The best coastal towns less than 2 hours from London that are just as gorgeous in winter and summer

Kent, Essex, and Sussex have some of the UK's most popular seaside towns – and they are only a short drive or train journey from the capital city

Woman walking her pet doberman puppy at the beach© Getty Images
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
For those living in London, it can be hard to imagine life away from the convenience and constant hustle and bustle of living in the capital. But life in London can have residents craving time by the sea, where fresh air, independent shops, and fish and chips reign supreme. Time by the seaside can make even the most fervent city-dweller come back feeling refreshed, and luckily, you don't have to travel a million miles away from home to make the most of it.

Travelling to three of the UK's home counties, Essex, Kent, or Sussex, offers Londoners plenty of options when it comes to a seaside escape - whatever the weather. Many can be reached by train if driving isn't an option, and are not too far away to visit for one day. Of course, these seaside towns are also suitable for weekend getaways. Join us as we offer a rundown of our top picks that will satisfy your craving for the beach all yearr round…

View from beach of Margate© Getty

Margate is home to Dreamland

Margate, Kent

Just an hour and a half direct from London St Pancras, Margate is our first pick. Home to Dreamland amusement park, this Kentish seaside town offers a relaxed coastal vibe while also having enough eateries, bars, and indie shops to keep you entertained. The Margate Caves, an 18th-century chalk mine decorated with an array of carvings and paintings is also a must-see.

harbour at dusk© Getty

Shelter from the rain with a pint of Whitstable Bay at the Old Neptune

Whitstable, Kent

Slightly sleepier than Margate, Whitstable is a haven for those looking to have a relaxed mooch around a seaside town with a pebble beach. With streets lined with beautiful Victorian townhouses, Whitstable's highlights include oysters at the TikTok-viral Whitstable Oyster Company, gorgeous independent shops (Harbour bookshop is a must-visit spot for bibliophiles), and, of course, sipping a pint of Whitstable Bay pale ale on the beach at the Old Neptune pub. Hailing from Kent myself, Whitstable is my favourite seaside spot owing to its laidback feel and incredible food scene (Rad Burger inside the South Quay Shed should take priority on your itinerary). The best part? High-speed trains from St Pancras International to Whitstable only take 1 hour and 15 minutes.

aerial view of seafront© Getty Images

Southend mini golf is fun for all the family

Southend-on-Sea, Essex

If heading east is more your vibe, why not try Southend-on-Sea on for size? This town in Essex is perfect for those looking to go full nostalgia, with its mini golf and arcade scene topping the lot. Ice cream parlours, fairground rides, and retro chippies are all on the cards in Southend, while a trip down the pier and a visit to the Focal Point Gallery are also not to be missed. In 55 minutes, you can be at Southend Central station if you set off from London Fenchurch Street.

aerial view of hastings seafront© Getty Images

Hastings is fun in winter and summer with the aquarium providing shelter from cold weather

Hastings, East Sussex

For East Sussex, Hastings is the crown jewel. I would regularly visit Hastings as a child and would love a go on the arcades, fish and chips from The Dolphin Inn, or a trip to the aquarium on the Rock-a-Nore Rd. For the grown-ups in the group, the tiny shops in Hastings Old Town offer a whole load of treasures to explore, and this town has approximately 60 pubs, so you won't run out of options if you fancy a light tipple. Clapham Junction to Hastings is a direct journey or you can get on St Pancras and change at Ashford International.

view of worthing pier at dusk© Getty Images

Head into the Dome Cinema in winter or enjoy chips on the beach in the summer

Worthing, West Sussex

Meanwhile, Worthing is West Sussex's seaside sister. Just an hour and 20 minutes by from London Victoria, Worthing has all your typical seaside suspects (fish and chips, ice creams, cool vintage shops), but it also boasts a Grade II-listed Dome Cinema. Having visited Worthing myself, I would say pizza and prosecco at Fiordilatte is a sure win, but if small plates and fun cocktails are your thing, you could try VUDU on Warwick Street. 

