Green Coast Hotel MGallery Collection: A five-star hideaway on the Albanian Riviera

Albania is fast becoming one of Europe’s most popular tourist destinations, but if you head to its idyllic Green Coast, you will instantly see why it’s an opulent hidden gem.

These shores of the crystal clear Ionian Sea are where Julius Caesar landed in 48BC before forging into the mountains of the Llogora Pass, and it’s here where you’ll find the newly launched Green Coast Hotel M Gallery Collection. Just a one hour drive from the new Vlora International Airport, opening later in 2025, it is Albania’s first M Gallery boutique luxury hotel.

“Luxury travellers are looking for a sense of belonging, authenticity, generosity, and local anchorage,” Maud Bailly, CEO of Sofitel and MGallery tells me at the official opening party. “Each gallery is meant to be a door open to understand and discover where you stay.”

The rooms

Understated elegance is apparent in all 131 rooms as well as the suites, which includes the ultimate Presidential Suite.

The balance of the earthy neutrals of the walls married with the soft, cream furnishings perfectly reflects the country’s ancient cultural legacy that goes back to the Roman Empire as well as its status as a modern travel destination. As soon as I stepped into my room, a sophisticated comfort washed over me and that only increased as I tucked myself into the queen bed’s soft sheets.

What’s more, every morning you’ll have the chance to step onto your private balcony facing the Mediterranean Sea and sip a coffee as you take in the stunning beach views, with Corfu and Italy just visible in the distance.

The spa

No holiday is complete without a little pampering and you'll find a five-floor luxury wellness centre that looks out onto the sea, where you can indulge in a variety of bespoke treatments and therapies. Whether you opt to sit back in the sauna or choose a hair refresh, the team of experts will make you feel relaxed in an instant.

After being welcomed with a herbal tea, I had a soothing massage that stopped me in time, while the thorough yet soothing facial left my skin positively glowing. Since the Mediterranean landscape is the star of the show at the Green Coast, it should come as no surprise to learn that all products used are natural, and they feature the latest in skincare technology, too.

© LEONIT IBRAHIMI

The extras

One of the Mediterranean’s most underrated locations, the coastline is the hero of the Green Coast, and what better way to soak up the view than from the sky whilst paragliding?

I started one morning with a gourmet breakfast as the sun rose atop the mountain peak, before being strapped into a harness and observing the glittering turquoise waters and rocky terrain among the clouds. There’s no other experience like it - I literally felt like I’d sprouted wings as I glided through the sky. As we touched down to land, we toasted a champagne at Caesar’s Coin, a sculpture of the Roman coin that will make you feel like you’ve stepped back in time.

Alternatively, hop into one of the hotel boats and see the Albanian Riviera from the sea, from Pirates Cave where mythological sirens reclined on rocks to the UNESCO protected Gjipe Beach. Whilst its pebbly shores are tricky to get to by car and on foot since it’s a 3km walk from the road, once you’ve laid down your towel and dived into the crystalline waters, you will see why it’s been deemed one of Europe’s top 50 beaches.

If you are more of a comfort seeker than an adrenaline junkie, take a book and recline on the beach or settle into one of the lounges submerged in the crystal clear pool, just a few steps away from the Vela Beach Bar.

Stays at Green Coast Hotel - M Gallery Collection start from €350. For more rates and information, visit booking.com

