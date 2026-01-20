What's it really like to visit Eurocamp in France with a toddler?

Picture the scene. The French sun is dipping behind the horizon as you reach for a glass of chilled local rosé and a freshly-opened packet of paprika Lays crisps.

It’s 8.30 pm in June in Beziers, and after bathing your toddler on the deck of your cabin, he's fast asleep in his air-conditioned room, tired out from a day of collecting shells on the beach and splashing in the pool. Pizzas are coming, and the air is still warm. In short, it’s everything I'd hoped for from our first family trip to Eurocamp.

Since having my son in 2023, we’ve relished the idea of family-friendly holidays, booking destinations that don’t just accommodate having children - they wholeheartedly embrace their presence. I'd heard of Eurocamp from friends who'd been taken as children – and their tales of pitching up in places like the Dordogne, camping by the beach and playing non-stop were alluring.

Last June, it was time to try Eurocamp for ourselves. And from the number of responses I received after posting our plans on Instagram, it seems we weren’t the only ones keen to learn more about it.

Where did we go?

With over 400 parcs spread across 11 different countries - from Italy to Croatia, Portugal to Switzerland - we were spoiled for choice. But once our Eurocamp rep helped us narrow down a list according to our priorities – a short transfer time and a seaside location – we landed on Le Beach Garden in Languedoc.

A 20-minute drive from Beziers-Cap D’Adge airport, and an hour from Montpellier, it’s situated by the Marseillan-Plage beach, (guests have direct access), complete with indoor and outdoor pools with slides, a spa, and an on-site restaurant with views across the Mediterranean.

One of the children's activities on offer at Le Beach Garden

Guests can also access two other sites that come under the umbrella of Les Mediterranees campsites: Nouvelle Floride and Charlemagne, both of which have water parks.

What was the Eurocamp accommodation like?

With temperatures reaching into the 30s during our June trip, air-conditioned accommodation was top of our list, and as first-timers, we didn't yet feel brave enough to pitch up in proper camping style.

We opted for a premium air-conditioned cabin with three bedrooms, a shower, a living room and a kitchen with dishwasher, plus USB ports for chargers and wifi (at an additional price). Our toddler's highlight was the covered, enclosed decking that meant he had full run of the place without being monitored every step of the way.

Our premium, air-conditioned cabin with covered deck was a godsend in the hot temperatures

The spare third bedroom was soon full of our luggage. Was that because we’d come by plane and hired a car, and hadn’t been able to maximise car storage? Or simply because I’m a neurotic over-packer?

Located towards the back of the park, we might have been overlooked by other pitches - as was nearly everyone on site - but the noise levels were at a minimum and our neighbours were friendly, happy to help me wrestle the gas oven (lesson learned: you can survive on cold plates in June!), share their sparkling wine or simply swap tips.

A note for anyone choosing a French Eurocamp site: you have to clean your accommodation yourself, with no option to pay for a cleaner, which slightly weighed on us as the week went on. Perhaps not being able to work the oven was a blessing in disguise.

Dogs are welcomed, too, and there’s even a shower area for them.

What did we do at Eurocamp?

Our days quickly fell into a simple holiday routine, beginning with the morning bakery run after the toddler’s wakeup (we didn’t adjust any our of home timings, preferring a later bedtime), returning back to our pitch with fresh croissants and baguettes. The beach would follow, propping up the parasol purchased from the on-site shop, collecting shells, jumping in the light waves and paddling out to sea. The beach itself felt tailor-made for toddlers – sandy and with shallow waters, it was excellent confidence-building for a little boy who went from ‘no water’ on day one to paddling endlessly by our final day.

We spent every morning playing on the beach

As the days grew hotter and nap time beckoned, we’d retreat back to our pitch for more bread and all the local cheese and ham we could stomach. There is an on-site shop, but supplies are more limited than the huge local supermarche, where I snapped up fresh local tomatoes and gorgeous courgettes, as well as my favourite Languedoc wines at prices that would make you cry.

Afternoons were spent in one of the water parks onsite: although we particularly enjoyed the indoor option at Le Beach Garden, we were loyal visitors to the children’s pool at Nouvelle Floride, a 10-minute walk away. The lagoon-like landscaping offered us more shade, and the pool there, with its water guns and beginner slide, was a much better fit.

We’d wash off the day in the clean, spacious and beautifully designed shower areas, which I loved, before heading to the pizzeria onsite for cold beers and cheesy slices overlooking the sea. The day would end with a baby bath on deck, much to the delight of our younger neighbours, arranging shells and sitting out with books. It truly was a week of sun and simple pleasures.

French favourites - goats cheese salad and chips!

What’s the local area like at Le Beach Garden?

While we stayed loyal to the site (and our routine), an early checkout on our last day ahead of an afternoon flight forced us to go further afield. Unable to get stuck into local wine tasting, I landed on a visit to Abbaye de Fontfroide, a former Cistercian abbey an hour's drive away, not far from the Spanish border.

We managed a day trip to Abbaye de Fontfroide

While the building itself was magnificent, with lavender-laced gardens trimming its honeyed walls, the onsite restaurant was a real highlight, crowded with locals and tourists alike enjoying elevated Mediterranean dining (our son enjoyed his own mash, vegetables and of course, more bread). I’d love to go back and properly visit the historic town of Montpellier, which is 71km from Le Beach Garden, too.

Would I back to Eurocamp?

In a heartbeat. We loved the setup and the location, and we’ve made family memories I’ll always treasure. If you are now tempted to visit, and, like my family, aren’t yet limited to school holidays, you may want to consider going in cooler summer months, as the week after our visit, temperatures in Languedoc reached a molten 38 degrees.

Seven nights from Saturday 23rd August 2025 staying in a Comfort XL two bedroom holiday home that sleeps up to six guests, from £1037.53 per party. To book, visit eurocamp.co.uk.