Best autumn walks for seasonal colour – with views that are 'second to none'

The autumn season is upon us, and with the green leaves starting to turn gorgeous rusty brown, many of us will want to spend any time outside of work we can get by making the most of the new seasonal colours. With autumn comes reruns of Gilmore Girls (which, if you ask lead star Lauren Graham, has taken the season "hostage"), to pumpkin spice lattes and cosy reading sessions sheltered from the rain, the season offers the opportunity to unwind at the end of the day.

But on a day when it's not raining, an autumn walk can be good for the soul. Fresh air, crunchy leaves, and perhaps a hot chocolate in hand pretty much epitomise the joy of autumn before winter sets in. With that in mind, we're bringing you our recommendations of the best autumnal walks across the UK, which promise plenty of seasonal colour to get you in the spirit…

1/ 5 © Getty The Cumbrian mountainscape will take your breath away Grizedale Forest, Cumbria Living miles out of London in gorgeous Cumbria means plenty of woodland walks this autumn, and Grizedale Forest is a must. Offering eight waymarked walks and five waymarked cycle trails, Grizedale Forest is simply beautiful with views of the lakes and mountains. The highlight of this walk (besides the colourful leaves, of course) is that once you reach the summit at Carron Crag, you will get to experience breathtaking views over the Lake District.



2/ 5 © Getty Images Pippa Middleton's in-laws own land here Glen Affric, Scotland Fancy a walk with a royal touch? We recommend Glen Affric in Scotland, the land owned by David Matthews, the father-in-law of the Princess of Wales' sister, Pippa Middleton. While the private estate is out of bounds, the National Nature Reserve section covers 14 square miles and is famous for its ancient Caledonian pine forest, lochs, and mountainous landscape.

3/ 5 © Getty Images Westonbirt is picture-perfect Westonbirt, The National Arboretum Westonbirt, The National Arboretum in beautiful Gloucestershire, is about as stunning a walk as you can get in autumn. It has a new nature trail for autumn 2025, highlighting the beauty of the place at this time of year. It's also fun for all the family as the arboretum is set over 600 acres and 17 miles of hard and grassy paths and has both dog-friendly and dog-free areas.

4/ 5 © Getty Images Our Lifestyle Editor has fond memories of the New Forest The New Forest, Hampshire The New Forest is a classic go-to for a reason. Beautiful all year round, this national park brings the spirit of autumn to life with the crisp brown leaves, with an extra sprinkle of joy courtesy of the pannage pigs. This ancient practice, also known as 'Common of Mast', dates back to the age of William the Conqueror and allows New Forest commoners to turn their pigs out to graze on the fallen acorns.

Nichola Murphy, HELLO!'s Lifestyle Editor, who has family who have lived in the area for 15 years, recommended her favourite walk. "Deadman Hill may not sound like an inviting place, but the scenery is second to none for a dog walk. Ambling along the undulating hills, you'll be treated to views of purple heather that stretch far into the distance, and regular sightings of donkeys and horses drinking from the stream running along Cunninger and Deadman Bottom."