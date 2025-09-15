Most walkable UK cities for a weekend break: From York to Brighton

When it comes to escaping the everyday grind for a weekend away, the United Kingdom has a wealth of options. If you're keen to save the travel time and money spent jetting off abroad for a mere two or three-day break, there are plenty of places to choose from – and many can be discovered on foot. While the hustle and bustle of London is a draw for many, with its never-ending array of tourist hotspots and sleepy corners to explore, having to jump on and off buses, tubes, trains, and Lime bikes can put some off if Monday to Friday involves a lot of time spent commuting.

You can also miss some of the best sights by not being able to walk through tiny alleys and discover hidden gems. We're, therefore, bringing you our guide to the most walkable UK cities for a weekend break that takes you out of the capital and to some of the most interesting cultural hubs and foody havens the UK has to offer. Keep scrolling…

1/ 5 © Getty Images Check out the shops on the Lanes or enjoy fish and chips on the beach Brighton For those whose working life involves time in a big city like London, time by the sea in Brighton might just provide the R and R you've been craving. Brighton is a perfectly walkable city with the famous Lanes, full of independent shops and cafes, situated just a five-minute stroll from the seafront. The city in Sussex also offers fun for all the family with the arcades on the pier and countless ice cream parlours.



2/ 5 © Getty Images Try a ghost tour in Edinburgh York York is one of the UK's most historic and beautiful walkable cities. The charming streets of the York Shambles offer tiny shops and eateries, as well as the opportunity to embark on the city's iconic ghost walking tours. The National Railway Museum and the York City Walls are also a must, while the York Chocolate Story and the York Dungeon could also be added to your itinerary.



3/ 5 © Getty Victoria Street is bright and colourful Edinburgh If you're in the mood for a Scottish getaway, consider putting Edinburgh in the mix. The country's capital city is known for its hilly terrain, so it is a perfect place to get your steps in! Nice and compact, Edinburgh has plenty of walkable offerings from visiting Edinburgh Castle, home to Scotland’s crown jewels, to wandering the historic lanes of Victoria Street.



4/ 5 © Getty Images The Roman Baths were constructed around 70 AD Bath Just a short train ride away from London, Bath has plenty of things to do in the city centre, including visiting the Roman Baths, Bath Abbey, or the iconic Royal Crescent, and the Circus. Stepping beyond that, why not add the Bath Skyline Walk to your bucket list? It's a three-mile circular walk from Bath city centre out to the countryside of the Bath Skyline, offering picturesque views, and it gets extra bonus points for being a dog-friendly attraction.