Budget airlines' baggage rules explained – and the costly mishaps to avoid

For many, a holiday is the highlight of the year. But packing and navigating baggage rules, less so. Trying to get away on an overseas trip without splashing too much cash will lead many people to explore budget airlines, but not abiding by the rules regarding your luggage could prove to be not only a logistical nightmare (we want to avoid unpacking bags and distributing weight while standing trying to check in at the airport at all costs) but can be costly.

I personally have had to pay a fee just moments before boarding the aircraft, as I realised the handle of my mini suitcase meant it surpassed the hand luggage dimensions – not an ideal start to a holiday. So let us break down some of the rules and also share some handy tips courtesy of a travel expert, so you don't have to spend £50 of your holiday money on getting your hand luggage on board like I did.

© Getty Images Remember to check the baggage rules before you fly

While every airline will vary, you should be able to find the specific rules by searching the name of the airline you're flying with, followed by 'bag policy'. For example, a budget airline like Ryanair breaks its rules down into 'cabin baggage', 'checked baggage', and 'infant baggage'.

What is cabin baggage?

© Getty Hand luggage is measured in length, width, and depth

Cabin baggage is the bag you will take with you on the plane that is small enough to fit beneath your seat or in the overhead locker and will contain your in-flight essentials. Commonly known as hand luggage, this bag is usually restricted to around 40 x 30 x 20 cm in size, but do check your specific airline. Remember those dimensions include handles and wheels, so don't get caught out by simply measuring the body of the bag.

What is checked baggage?

© Getty Travellers at an airport checkin counter dropping their luggage and getting boarding passes

Checked baggage is the suitcase you formally check in and load onto a conveyor belt before you head to security, which will be loaded onto the plane for you. With budget airlines, the price of your ticket will usually include a small bag, but if you pay to upgrade, your allowance will increase. Unlike cabin baggage, checked baggage is measured by weight – not height. Be sure to double-check how much weight you are allowed to carry. You can source luggage scales for under £10 from outlets including Amazon and Dunelm to weigh your bag before you leave home.

What is infant luggage?

© Getty Infant luggage is often in its own category

Travelling with small children can be stressful, so ensure you have checked the rules regarding which extra items you can take in addition to your suitcase. Each airline will list the number of child items that can be added to a booking free of charge and explain whether extras may incur a cost. Infant baggage may include a car seat, pushchair, or travel cot.

Popular budget airline cabin bag rules

Aer Lingus - 1 cabin bag + 1 small bag

Air France - 1 cabin bag +1 personal item

Jet2 - 1 cabin bag +1 laptop/handbag

Norwegian - 1 cabin + under seat bag

Ryanair - 1 underseat bag

Tui Airways - 1 cabin bag

Once you have understood the rules, you'll be ready for some extra handy tips. Maria Hughes, travel expert at Good To Go travel Insurance, shares hers…