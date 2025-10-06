48 Hours in Big Bear Lake: How to have the perfect girls' weekend out of Los Angeles

You may think of Big Bear Lake, two hours outside of Los Angeles in the San Bernardino mountains, and have visions of skiing during its famous winter snow season. But with lush forests, a sparkling, clear blue lake, and a charming village feel, it's also the perfect place for a weekend away with friends in the summer months. I visited the lake with friends in early September, which, as we all know, is peak summer season in Los Angeles, and it was the perfect respite from Los Angeles, with beautiful weather and none of the hustle and bustle; it's no wonder it has just been named the number one lake in the country by USA Today readers.

Big Bear Lake itself is a small city on the banks of a fish-filled lake, with independent boutiques, gift shops, and restaurants forming the commercial area. Home to the indigenous Serrano people, you can see the continued stewarding of their knowledge of their heritage in the area, including the revitalization of the Serrano language and traditional practices such as singing and basket weaving.

Each year, they also host a three-day Pow Wow, a celebration of music and dance that honors enduring Native traditions, alongside the 5000 residents (as of 2020).

Whether you live in Los Angeles, or are perhaps visiting the City of Angels and don't fancy the usual weekend trips to Santa Barbara or Palm Springs, I've rounded up the perfect itinerary for 48 hours in the mountains.

What to do:

© Getty Images Most cabins or hotels include a 4pm check-in so to make the most of your time, we'd recommend getting up in the mountains early, pulling up to one of the numerous street parking spots, and finding a beach cove to pull out a towel, have a quick swim, and begin the process of relaxing. Drive around the north side of the lake to find hidden gems; the lake shore is often a mix of sandy and pebbly beaches, but the water is warm and perfect for swimming, floating, or even just getting your feet wet.

© Getty Images Nothing beats exploring the vista from the lake, and Holloway Marina offers rentals of a variety of pontoons, from two hours to an entire day. This is, hands down, the best way to spend a day in Big Bear. Plus they're easy to drive, even for a complete beginner, and can fit from six to 12 people - and they have Bluetooth to hook up that perfect lake trip playlist you spent days making. Being in the middle of the mountains, there's also a host of hiking trails you can check out, from beginner-friendly (for when you're more outside-y than outdoors-y) to day-long routes that require a full pack, first aid kit, and proper shoes.

Believe it or not, Big Bear Lake is also home to a theme park – and theme parks are no longer just for kids. For those brave enough, try the Alpine Slide – the only bobsled experience in southern California – which begins with a stunning scenic chairlift ride with panoramic views of the lake, and, thankfully, allows you to choose your own speed. Or you can pick from the Mineshaft Coaster – a two-seater ride that allows you to control the speed as you head down the mile-long track –, go-karts, mini golf, and in the summer months, a water slide.

© Indigo Spa I'm a firm believer in the power of a spa trip, and no getaway is complete without at least one massage. However, one thing to remember is that power cuts and thunderstorms can, and do, regularly occur 7000 feet above sea level and in the mountains. The morning of my departure, the entire city was without power yet I had booked a hot stone massage with Indigo Spa, which recently opened in Big Bear Lake. Despite the lack of power, Chelsea at Indigo refused to let me cancel, and with battery-powered candles and a Spotify playlist found on my phone, that massage was perhaps the best 90 minutes of my life this year.

Where to shop:

No girls trip is complete without a mosey around a city's shopping area, and Village Drive has a selection of adorable independent boutiques; I loved O Koo Ran, which sold a mix of trendy clothes and accessories from smaller brands, and still regret not buying a cardigan of cowboys and cowgirls dancing.



© Bearly Used Books Other highlights included the Leather Depot, and the Village Faire, a hidden collection of a variety of vendors selling everything from used books (with the punny name Bearly Used Books) to vintage signs, second-hand records and embroidered bags.



Where to eat and drink:

There are a variety of options for food and drink in Big Bear Lake, and it all depends on what you're looking for. Casual Italian spot De La Nonnas is located in the new Hotel Marina Riviera resort and has the perfect lakeside view. It's the ideal place to sit while the sun is setting, and you can grab a pizza, delicious wines or cocktails, and soft serve for dessert.



Captain's Anchorage, ,which has been open since 1947, is a few minutes drive from the "village," but is arguably the perfect place for a filling dinner over wine with friends. Harkening to a British village pub, the Anchorage pleasantly surprised me by serving the very British liqueur, Pimms, as well as a fantastic fish and chips.



Barrel 33 has a very different vibe, a casual and unpretentious wine bar offering California wines to sip on and is right next door to Whiskey Daves, a sports bar and restaurant and the place to be for live music, karaoke and plenty of pool tables. And no trip is complete without the decision to randomly pop in somewhere for a cocktail or an ice cream; 572 Social is a fab pitstop with live music and happy hour deals, and North Pole Fudge and Ice Cream Co is the place to go for the biggest ice cream scoops of your life.

Where to stay:

© Big Bear Cabins Big Bear has tons of options, depending on what you are looking for: a hotel, a motel, a bed and breakfast, or a vacation rental. Cabins are dime a dozen in Big Bear, but Big Bear Cabins dot com can easily help you navigate what you're looking for, whether that's a large luxury cabin with lakefront views and enough space to recreate the Eras Tour, or something smaller and rustic that truly makes you feel like you're in the mountains. I'd highly recommend a cabin with a hot tub though; whatever the weather, a hot tub with a glass of something sweet and sparkling makes for the perfect morning, afternoon or evening break, especially if the rest of your trip is jam-packed with driving, hiking and sightseeing. Most cabins include a 4pm check-in but to make the most of your time, we'd recommend getting there early and pulling up to one of the numerous street parking spots and finding a beach cove to pull out a towel, have a quick swim, and begin the process of relaxing.

How to get there:

Big Bear Lake is approximately two hours by car from Los Angeles. There are three routes into Big Bear, with 330 to Running Springs to the 18 featuring incredibly dramatic scenery (although word of warning, it's not great for the car sick). There is a local airport with flights. You can fly into Los Angeles Airport and hire a car, or the closest airport is Ontario International Airport.