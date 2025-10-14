London's best festive secrets revealed in the new issue of HELLO! London

The festive season in the capital is one of the most magical times of the year — and now you can experience it like an insider with the brand-new issue of HELLO! London, on sale from 14 October (priced at £6). This special edition is your ultimate guide to the city’s winter sparkle, brimming with hidden gems, exclusive celebrity tips and the most unmissable seasonal experiences. Whether you’re looking for romantic inspiration, family days out or luxurious escapes, we’ve got you covered.

Inside, you’ll discover London’s top ten cosy bars for winter cocktails, the best hotels that go all out for Christmas and the most exciting places to book for your festive lunch plans. For those who love a touch of tradition, our complete Winter Walking Guide is your way to see the best Christmas lights, trees and shop fronts, while our roundup of carol concerts, Christmas shows and pantos will get you into the holiday spirit.

Planning family outings? We’ve found the capital’s most magical Santa’s Grottos and curated a comprehensive guide to the very best Christmas markets. Looking for gift inspiration? Explore our edit of locally produced treasures — the perfect way to give something unique this Christmas.

From skating under the stars at London’s most enchanting ice rinks to cosying up by roaring fires in secret hideaways, this issue is filled with ideas to make your winter truly unforgettable.

Whether you’re entertaining the kids, celebrating with friends or planning a romantic date, HELLO! London is your indispensable festive companion. Don’t miss your exclusive insider’s guide to the capital’s most magical season — available now from premium retailers nationwide, priced at £6.