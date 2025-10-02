The best pumpkin patches within 2 hours of London you need to visit for Halloween 2025

It's finally October! Which can only mean one thing - it's now officially autumn, and no one can say otherwise. We know there are two camps - summer lovers and autumn enthusiasts, but now the 'ber' months have arrived, it's time to immerse yourself in spooky season without judgment. From quaffing down pumpkin spice lattes to cosying up and watching Gilmore Girls, it's the season of orange hues, and nothing symbolises the season more than a visit to a pumpkin patch. Patches were originally only really seen in the US, frequented by the likes of Kim Kardashian and her little sister, Kylie Jenner.

Now, though, there are numerous patches popping up all over the UK, including in London and the surrounding counties, too. Many of these autumnal-themed masterpieces contain the most incredible selection of pumpkins, squashes, and seasonal produce, as well as varieties of great photo opportunities for your Instagram feed. It's a great day out for all; a fabulous place to take children, but also a wholesome, outdoor activity that symbolises Halloween. We've rounded up the best pumpkin patches we think will satisfy your autumn craving! So grab a cinnamon-laced drink and get scrolling…

The pumpkin mosaic is incredible Cammas Hall Cammas Hall is stunning pumpkin patch in Essex, approximately five miles south of London Stansted Airport, is the stuff Halloween dreams are made of. A true immersive experience, this family-friendly offering has over 70 varieties of pumpkin and squash to choose from, and there's a whopping 30,000 pumpkins on display, artfully positioned for the most incredible photo opportunities. Highlights include the 'pumpcano', which towers high above visitors and even has fiery eruptions. There's also a mammoth pumpkin mosaic, which depicts a magical Halloween scene using more than 10,000 pumpkins. Your autumnal photos just got a serious upgrade.

Tewinbury has all the autumnal goodness Tewinbury During October half term, luxury farm hotel Tewinbury is turning its countryside escape in Hertfordshire into a pumpkin patch paradise from 29 October to 1 November 2025. Wander through the picturesque fields, grab a selection of pumpkins, and treat yourself to an array of hot food and drinks as you take in all the autumnal goodness. The hotel is 30 minutes from London King’s Cross, entry is just £8 per person, with under-twos going for free. There's a huge array of sizable pumpkins to purchase, and you can even extend your visit by booking to stay over, with cosy huts and lodges on offer, which offer a wholesome yet luxurious experience.



Stranhill Farm is a family owned business in Kent Stanhill Farm Stanhill Farm is a picturesque, family-owned smallholding in Dartford, which has super easy links to central London - just a 30-minute train ride from Victoria. There's an entrance fee of just £6 per ticket, which admits one vehicle or a walk-in group of up to eight people. As well as an incredible array of homegrown pumpkins, there are also lots of photo opportunities, and you can fill up your designated wheelbarrows with reasonably priced produce.



© @laurasutcliffe_ Tulleys Farm is loved by many Tulleys Farm Tulleys Farm is known for its epic tulip festival in the spring, so you just know their pumpkin patch is going to be just as impressive. The farm's 'pumpkin festival' houses an eye-watering one million pumpkins across 100 acres of farmland. Wowzers! Pick your own festivities are available, as well as an array of hearty food, from burgers to hot dogs. Tickets are selling fast, so check out their website for booking.