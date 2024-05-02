4 magnificent things to do in London in May 2024

London truly blossoms in the summer. Soon, there will be punters spilling out of riverside pubs on balmy Thursday evenings, parks will play host to weekend picnics and open-air activities will overtake cosy fireside plans.

There is lots to look forward to in the city in May 2024. With two bank holidays set to receive soaring temperatures and glorious sunshine, the Affordable Art Fair pitching up in Hampstead from 8 -12 May, and the Urban Village Fete bringing street food, live music and craft workshops to North Greenwich, London is gearing up for a jam-packed month of May.

From the restaurants we've been loving to the activities we won't be missing, here is everything HELLO! recommends for a marvellous May.

Best restaurants to visit in London in May

Whether you're a foodie on a budget or a culinary aficionado with a penchant for fine dining, here is everything HELLO! has been dining out on in May to inspire your next meal out.

Lucky Cat by Gordon Ramsay is London's most elevated brunch I had high expectations for Lucky Cat, Gordon Ramsay's swanky pan-Asian and robata grill restaurant in London's affluent Mayfair. When I dined on a sunny Saturday afternoon, I opted for the new brunch offering, which is available on weekends and bank holidays. As soon as I stepped into the dimly lit, buzzy restaurant reminiscent of the 1930’s Tokyo kissas and Shanghai’s drinking dens, I knew this was going to be a high contender for the most elevated brunch experience I've had in London. Expect to start with an omakase sushi selection, which is exceptionally presented and deliciously light. If you're an adventurous foodie, the brunch is then followed by beetroot and umeboshi and tomato and strawberry with tofu cream canapes. The unique flavours were vibrant and light, though admittedly not my favourite. The brunch truly shines on the third course, where moreish ‘GFC’ fried chicken, bao buns and mushroom tempura promise divine flavours. If you're not already full, two more courses follow, of which we shared the succulent baby chicken teriyaki asian chimichurri and light tom kha pumpkin glass noodles. It wasn't until the dessert arrived that I was truly blown away - it almost looked like art. The 'Lucky' matcha and raspberry iced lollipops were a true highlight. Available Saturdays between 11am and 4pm for £95 per person. To book, visit www.gordonramsayrestaurants.com/lucky-cat/ Reviewed by Georgia Brown, Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer

Experience culinary genius at Galvin La Chapelle in Bishopsgate Chris and Jeff Galvin have been at the helm of British cuisine steering it to wondrous places for more than two decades. With their eponymous offering, Galvin at Windows perched amidst the top floor of the Park Lane Hilton, it’s a restaurant I truly treasure for imparting some wonderful culinary memories. I had high expectations of dining at another Galvin locale, La Chapelle. Sitting resplendent amid the suited city workers and revellers of Bishopsgate and once a grade two listed former school, its imposing nature is quickly banished as you enter. The high exposed beams of the illustrious ceiling ensure the cacophony of happy dinners bounce from every wall enveloping you in a heady atmosphere. Dining at La Chapelle will whisk you away to heavenly vistas. The tasting menu with wine pairings gleefully brought to us by our wonderful sommelier Francesco was truly a joyful adventure. The Foie gras and ham hock semifreddo was the highlight, the beautifully decorated green sphere of godly goodness parting easily under the gentle push of a fork to reveal the sumptuous pink flakes lurking inside. Also of note was a perfect cylinder of Cornish cod doused in a dashi ‘beurre blanc’. There were perfect mouthfuls on every bite and I wish I had ordered bread to mop up the buttery liquor. One issue we encountered was a wait time for the dessert. On flagging this with our attentive server, however, they immediately brought my dessert over with a candle, a smile and a Happy Birthday wish. Guilt ensued not long after I realised that was why we waited a little longer than anticipated. It also looks like I don’t have to start saving again for our next visit - they also do a phenomenal and reasonably priced Sunday lunch too. 5 course tasting menu costs £125. Add selected Sommelier wine pairing for £75 or a Great Classic wine pairing for £130. To book, visit Galvin La Chapelle.

Best things to do in London in May with the family

Spending your bank holiday with the little ones? From theatre trips to themed afternoon teas, here is everything HELLO! is loving for family fun in London this month.

'Sometimes you have to be a little bit naughty' at Matilda The Musical With May delighting us with two Bank Holidays, treating yourself and the little ones of the family to a fun day out to the West End is a no brainer. One show that is worth a visit is the Royal Shakespeare Company’s (RSC) Matilda The Musical at the Cambridge Theatre. Expect great music, fantastic scenes and an unforgettable 185 minutes full of joy and magic. A particular favourite for me and my seven-year-old son was The School Song, where the 'big kids' introduce Matilda to the terrifying Crunchem Hall with an alphabetised list of terror. I also can't describe just how terrific the character of Miss Trunchbull really is – some highlights include when she prompts the children to sing that they are maggots in Latin, when she forces poor Bruce to finish a chocolate cake to the tune of a revolutionary tune worthy of Les Miserables, and her hilarious PE lesson that finally sparks Matilda's powers. It's no wonder that the character is so iconic!

Reviewed by Andrea Caamano, Website Editor

Best luxury things to do in London in May 2024

Is life calling for a little TLC? Or perhaps London's chichest new bar has been on your radar? If you're on the hunt for a little luxury in London, here is what HELLO! has been indulging in this month...