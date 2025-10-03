Free things to do in London during the countdown to Christmas

Visiting one of the big museums in London might be an obvious choice when it comes to collating a list of free activities, and sure, they can get overcrowded with long queues, but if you have kids, you really can't go wrong with the Science Museum.

A brand-spanking-new Space Gallery has opened, and if you go over half term, you'll be some of the first to see it for yourself. It even features the spacecraft that carried Tim Peake. It's free but advisable to book ahead to nab a space.

