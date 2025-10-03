Free things to do in London during the countdown to Christmas

London can often get a bad rap for being pricey. And while there's no doubt that it's dearer than many places, there are endless opportunities to make the most of our capital city without spending a ridiculous amount of money. Whether you want to explore with the family and kids, enjoy a day out with a group of pals, or simply lap up the wondrous atmosphere of the Big Smoke on a solo expedition, these are just some of the best things you can do in London for 100 per cent free of charge.
Enjoy jazz at the Tate Modern
Every Friday and Saturday at the iconic Tate Modern, the art gallery is now open later, meaning culture lovers can wander in the venue and have a peruse until 9 pm. This weekend specifically, if you head down there you'll be able to hear some late night jazz from local artists who will heighten the atmosphere more.
Photograph crawl throughout October
According to TimeOut, October marks Photomonth, an annual celebration of the print image, and various venues in the East End of London are marking the occasion, too. Art Pavilion in Mile End is the focal point of the yearly festivities, where you can go along for free until 3 November to marvel at an exhibition called The Anthropocene Illusion by Zed Nelson. You can also download the Photomonth map to see which other places across the city are hosting their own displays.
Mark Black History Month at Maker's Market in Brixton
October marks Black History Month in the UK and to honour the occasion, Brixton's Black Culture Market is running their pop-up this weekend (4 Oct – 5 Oct), where you can browse more than 40 Black-owned small businesses and traders selling unique goods like jewellery, art and toys.
Space Gallery at the Science Museum
Visiting one of the big museums in London might be an obvious choice when it comes to collating a list of free activities, and sure, they can get overcrowded with long queues, but if you have kids, you really can't go wrong with the Science Museum.
A brand-spanking-new Space Gallery has opened, and if you go over half term, you'll be some of the first to see it for yourself. It even features the spacecraft that carried Tim Peake. It's free but advisable to book ahead to nab a space.
Get your animal fix at Vauxhall City Farm
Of course, there's London Zoo, which is worth splashing out on once in a while, but paying a visit to Vauxhall City Farm, London's oldest of its kind, will save you pennies. You can see alpacas, ferrets, goats and more. You can pet super cute animals or even take part in the farmer for a day programme.
Christmas market crawl
Allow me to point you in the direction of my guide to the ultimate Christmas markets in London this year. From foodie ones like Borough Market to overall festive vibes like the ones in Leicester Square, you can't go wrong when you visit any of these. And, with the exception of Hyde Park, they're all free.
See the Dinos in Crystal Palace Park
Got kids? Or just big on palaeontology? Head to Crystal Palace Park to see 16 life-size sculptures of dinosaurs that have been there since 1854. They've obviously been modernised since then, but their longevity is charming all the same.
Islington Square Saturday Market
Every Saturday from morning until late afternoon, if you head down to Islington Square market, you will come across incredible street food, mouth-watering desserts and plenty more. Islington Square describes it as: "A bustling hub of local makers' stalls, showcasing creative crafts and offering a selection of delicious street food. From cheeses and meats to desserts and cakes, there's something for everyone to nibble on."