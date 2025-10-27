Check in to luxury with our hot hotels special

Classic or cool, big or small, on-point or off-grid – the world's greatest hotels come in every shape and size. One thing they share? They're simply unforgettable. Here, we handpick the best…
ON THE BEACH
Villa Le Blanc Gran Meliá, Menorca
Why we love it:Picture a hip hotel you'd see in a Spanish design magazine – raffia pendant light shades, armchairs hewn from driftwood, hand-painted ceramics – then give it the warm welcome you'd expect from a trip to your childhood home. That's what Villa Le Blanc achieves, satisfying both families and fashionistas.
For the former, there's a seafront pool, a cute kids' club and a laid-back atmosphere. For the latter, there's an adults-only rooftop pool and bar, an award-winning seafood restaurant in S'Amarador and even outposts of Balearic design stores.
Here on Menorca's south coast in Santo Tomás, you're equidistant from two beautiful towns, Mahón and Ciutadella, and right on one of the loveliest sandy beaches in the Balearics.
Hot hotel tip: Villa Le Blanc is Spanish-owned, and there's a real pride in offering local experiences to guests. Sail in a traditional llaut boat for the day, try Menorcan wines (Binifadet is the best) or access the exquisite Illa del Rei, where a former island hospital has been turned into an art gallery. melia.com
Nido, Mar-Bella Collection, Corfu
Why we love it:Perched high above one of Corfu's blissful, unspoilt beaches, the adults-only Nido hotel is a quietly opulent retreat where the sea is your constant companion and silence reigns supreme.
Every suite has the feel of an exclusive retreat, many with private plunge pools gazing out over the Ionian. The main pool is incredible and offers a breathtaking infinity view over the sea.
Dining is elevated yet relaxed: enjoy a serene breakfast in San Giovanni, light fare by the pool for lunch, and immersive evenings, such as festive Greek nights, for something truly extraordinary. The hotel feels both intimate and grand, offering access to the family-friendly MarBella Corfu (with a waterpark and a livelier energy) next door, yet preserving its own bubble of peace.
Hot hotel tip: Ask for a deluxe suite with a private plunge pool facing west – the sunset views are breathtaking and dips beneath the morning rays are divine. For a quiet moment, slip into the heritage bar just before dinner, or snuggle up in a wicker egg chair for two and enjoy a cocktail as the sun goes down. marbella.gr
Elounda Peninsula, Crete
Why we love it:On the peninsula overlooking the stunning Mirabello Bay is where you'll find the dreamy Elounda Peninsula resort. As soon as you arrive, it's as if time has slowed down.
This is the ultimate hotel for rest, relaxation, gorgeous views and lovely food, with six à la carte restaurants serving everything from traditional Greek to Italian and Japanese cuisine. The Japanese option, Sumosan, steals the show; be sure to visit at sunset and watch the chefs work their magic in the open kitchen while listening to the resident DJ.
Hot hotel tip: Don't check out without a visit to the Six Senses Spa, with sleek indoor pools, serene relaxation areas and a brand-new gym. And if you're after an authentic Greek experience, book your spot for Opa Night at Elies restaurant – think local dishes, sirtaki dance steps, joyful live music and even the Greek tradition of smashing plates. eloundapeninsula.com
El Fuerte, Marbella
Why we love it:This luxury five-star hotel is just a five-minute walk from Marbella Old Town, so it's easy to combine beach days with a culture fix.
Swanky suites come as standard in the newly revamped hotel, designed by the prestigious Chilean designer Jaime Beriestain.
The sea-facing infinity pool is seriously chic – you may well spot a celebrity or fashion influencer posing poolside on one of the photogenic pink stripey sun loungers. Just try not to stare.
Hot hotel tip: Do not skip breakfast. This isn't just any hotel buffet, but a true culinary spectacle.
There's even a new experience called The Art of Breakfast, consisting of three carefully crafted courses chosen by the chef. elfuertemarbella.com
Andronis Arcadia, Santorini
Why we love it: We already love Santorini but, sadly, so does the rest of the planet. Which is why Andronis Arcadia, on an expansive cliffside estate with gardens and whitewashed cottages tumbling down the hill, is a welcome respite from the bustling streets of photogenic Oia town.
And honestly, you need never leave. This luxury hotel has the same astonishing sunsets as Oia, the same authentic Greek cuisine as Oia and the same panoramic views that influencers queue for in Oia. The best bit is that you're walking distance from the ancient blue-domed town but can retreat to your stylish suite (many have private pools) when it's time for a nightcap.
Hot hotel tip: Most tourists visiting Santorini will walk up the hill from Andronis to Oia town, but if you walk down it, you'll discover its harbour – known as Ammoudi – with pretty, uncrowded restaurants and water lapping at your feet. andronis.com
HOTTEST HOTELS OF ALL TIME
Katie Bowman is HELLO!'s travel editor at large and has been checking in to hotels for the past 25 years. She reveals her most memorable…
Most Unexpected
"I went to Brazil for my honeymoon, but it rained at the legendary Copacabana Palace hotel in Rio, and then there were landslides on the beach in Bahia.
It wasn't until we went to the Iguacu waterfalls that the skies cleared – the irony! – and discovered Hotel Cataratas, a pink country house hotel in the jungle. We saw wild capybara, toucans and monkeys, then enjoyed caipirinhas by the pool every afternoon. So chic." belmond.com
Best Value
"In this job, I get to see some amazing big-brand hotels, but I try to seek out small independent stays, too. Thai-owned and a one-off, Pimalai on Koh Lanta, Thailand, was my greatest find.
"It sits on a stunning curved bay – so picturesque that it hosted the first ever Survival TV show – and you can stay in thatched cottages or in villas hidden in the forested hills. It looks like a mega-expensive resort, but rooms start from £125 a night." pimalai.com
Closest to home
"The question I'm most often asked is where I'd go for a British weekend away. If you're splurging, you can't do better than Lime Wood in the New Forest, with its wondrous Herb House Spa, where my plus-one saw Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk! limewoodhotel.co.uk).
"And if you want to sightsee, I adore the University Arms in Cambridge. It's cool but unpretentious and still has the traditional styling you want from a red-brick university town, plus you're walking distance from the colleges and punting." universityarms.com
BEST OF BRITISH
The Gilpin, Lake District
Why we love it:Foodies, walkers and wellness fans are all looked after at this Relais & Châteaux property near Windermere. Spa-goers will love how the vast grounds hold two hotels on separate estates, with 30 rooms and suites at the main hotel, including ten Spa Lodges and Spa Suites, each with a private hot tub, sauna, steam room and spa.
Guests can also enjoy the Spa Space, which offers an array of experiences including the Pure Lakes Walkers Ritual to soothe tired legs.
For true indulgence, enjoy dinner at the Michelin-starred restaurant Source, overseen by the executive chef Ollie Bridgwater; and by day, the Posh Scran afternoon tea is not to be missed.
Hot hotel tip:Looking for somewhere to celebrate a special occasion? The Magical Birthday Escape includes a one-night stay, in-room birthday balloons and champagne on arrival, plus one of Gilpin's unique in-room spa hampers packed full of indulgent treats for mind, body, hair and skin. thegilpin.co.uk
The Torridon, Scotland
Why we love it:Whether snow-speckled, sun-dappled, or starring centre stage in a display of autumn colours, The Torridon has wow factor, whatever the weather. This 1880s hunting lodge is situated on the banks of Loch Torridon, enveloped by the red sandstone Torridon mountains.
And the good news for travellers is that it's been converted into a hotel, with all the Scottish touches you could hope for: whisky bar; stag-spotting trails; fly fishing; a tastefully tartan-clad boathouse; and loch-view suites.
You can also indulge in fresh fish served in its three AA rosette-winning restaurant 1887. We also love the old stone-built stables, which have been converted into 12 more affordable rooms. They are still cosily decked in handmade Scottish throws, but without water views.
Hot hotel tip:The North 500 road trip circuit skirts The Torridon, so it's a perfect pit stop. thetorridon.com
Brown's Hotel, London
Why we love it:The reasons we love Brown's are as old as time. You'll already have heard of this legendary terrace of Mayfair townhouses, which is said to be London's first hotel and the site of Britain's first phone call, and was a favourite of Agatha Christie, Rudyard Kipling (who honeymooned here) and both Roosevelt presidents.
But you might not know that Brown's has a hip-as-hell Sir Paul Smith Suite, or that maestro Salvatore Calabrese, known as the “king of cocktails”, reigns over its Donovan Bar, or that Brown's serene spa is the only one in the capital to offer cult treatments and products by Irene Forte. Whether you're an old-school aristocrat or cutting-edge content creator, Brown's will captivate, thanks to its Cool Britannia style.
Hot hotel tip:Even if you aren't checking in, you must experience The Drawing Room once in your life, for one of the most famous afternoon teas in England or live jazz at the grand piano every Tuesday and Thursday night. roccofortehotels.com
The Nici, Bournemouth, Dorset
Why we love it:How could we not? The Nici is a little slice of South Beach on the British south coast. All the Miami must-haves are here: stripey pink parasols, OTT cocktails (one made with candyfloss), ocean views, an indulgent spa and a ridiculously ravishing heated outdoor swimming pool overseen by two pelican statues.
But the fact that your view encompasses the Isle of Purbeck, Old Harry Rocks and Bournemouth's Blue Flag beach makes this seaside hotel even more special than a five-star Florida destination.
There are also The Nici's two buzzing restaurants to enjoy, with dishes including Dorset lobster and chips, high tea and scones, and a much-loved roast every Sunday.
Hot hotel tip:Guests have free use of the hotel's peppermint green bicycles to use around town, as well as kayaks and SUP boards. There are also free kids' club activities on offer during school holidays. thenici.com
TRANQUIL ESCAPES
Mandarin Oriental Palace Luzern, Switzerland
Why we love it:Usually, travellers must decide between a remote adventure base or a slick city stay, but this gorgeous Belle Epoque palace on the banks of Lake Luzern ticks both boxes.
In winter, views of the icy lake and snow-capped mountains fill your vast windows (choose a room with a terrace and sip Swiss hot chocolate under a blanket), while in summer, locals make the most of the lake for swimming, sailing and SUP-boarding.
Brilliantly, the hotel places you right at the heart of this great outdoors (not forgetting you can be skiing or mountain hiking in minutes, too).
Yet, once you've taken off your boots and soothed weary muscles in the Bellefontaine spa, you also happen to be in one of Europe's prettiest cities, with fine dining and tax-free luxury shopping to enjoy.
Hot hotel tip:We love the Swiss specials at the Mandarin Oriental's Mozern restaurant, including Zurcher Geschnetzeltes (veal stew from Zurich) and Bundner Gerstensuppe (a comforting soup with pearl barley), especially with a side dish of heart-stopping lake views. mandarinoriental.com
Six Senses Douro Valley, Portugal
Why we love it: Six Senses Douro Valley is a five-star retreat surrounded by rolling vineyards, in a setting that feels part Portugal, part Tuscany.
The atmosphere is calm and relaxed – perfect for couples, friends or families – and the main outdoor pool is an ideal place to unwind, with food and drinks delivered straight to your lounger.
Across the hotel's three restaurants, menus showcase fresh, local ingredients, while cooking classes invite guests to master regional specialities.
Add an extensive wine list and sunset vistas over the valley, and it becomes the kind of place you'll want to go back to, year after year – that's if you haven't already booked your return to cuddle the hotel's two loveable dogs, Aqua and Foxy.
Hot hotel tip: If you're staying for a few days or more, don't miss the daily activities; many are included in your stay. Options range from yoga, salt-making and ceramic decoration to circuit training and the playful “cocktail connection”, which is perfect for meeting fellow guests. For a small extra cost, you can try tree climbing or guided wine tastings. sixsenses.com
Avantgarde Refined Cappadocia, Turkey
Why we love it:Part hotel, part cultural hub, this extraordinary estate is as important to international travellers as it is to Turkish creatives who come here for concerts and exhibitions, yoga sessions and wine tastings among the vines.
The location couldn't be more inspiring: Cappadocia is a geological phenomenon with bizarre rock formations and caves that draw people from all over the world.
There are only 46 rooms at Avantgarde Refined Cappadocia, a restored mansion with a private courtyard, plus some suites that have real log fires. Its restaurants are so good that you need never leave for dinner: try Ace for global cuisine and Signature for refined Turkish gastronomy.
Hot hotel tip: Guests staying in a suite have access to the exclusive Refinery Club House, a light-filled space facing the gardens, while the Courtyard Bar & Lounge is the place to head for cocktails around the fire pit or a leisurely afternoon tea. avantgardecollection.com
WORLD CITIES
Hotel Le Bristol, Paris
Why we love it:Paris has beaucoup de five-star hotels, but only one with legendary status.
Woody Allen chose Le Bristol as his setting for Midnight in Paris, and Emily in Paris followed suit, both directors wowed by a historic setting that has hosted everyone from Rita Hayworth to Taylor Swift (who stayed during her Eras Tour).
Interiors are traditional but not chintzy, with beautiful wall tapestries, antique furniture and a pink-and-blue palette that lightly influences every space.
We love the restaurant 114 Faubourg, which provides the full Michelin experience (it has one star) but with a relaxed atmosphere and no waiting list, since it's not even the hotel's top eatery (Épicure at Le Bristol has three stars!).
Hot hotel tip:Le Bristol boasts not only a rooftop pool (enclosed and with urban skyline views) – a rarity in Paris – but also a courtyard garden, Le Jardin Francais, and a resident Burmese cat. Despite the grandeur, this hotel is very much a home from home for its loyal guests. oetkerhotels.com
Palais Amani, Fez, Morocco
Why we love it:A jewel concealed behind unassuming walls, Palais Amani is a lush oasis of calm in the heart of bustling Fez medina. Water trickles from carved fountains, citrus trees scent the air, and the call to prayer drifts across the intricately tiled rooftop terrace at sunset.
Interiors feature Moroccan craftsmanship with zellige tiles, detailed woodwork and colourful mosaics. With just 21 rooms and suites, the scale feels intimate yet generous.
Palais Amani's rooftop bar is a dreamy spot for sundowners, with mosque views on the horizon, and the hotel – a hidden haven – seamlessly fuses tradition and luxury.
The breathtaking Grand Suite with its his-and-hers dressing rooms and beautiful stained-glass windows, which send coloured light dancing across the living space, is a sumptuous choice for a special occasion.
Hot hotel tip:Don't miss a hammam session in the hotel's former kitchen space – it earns its reputation as one of the best in Fez.
There's also a wonderful restaurant and in-house cooking school, so there are plenty of food options on site, but if you're venturing out late, the staff will gladly escort you through the winding alleys to nearby restaurants to ensure you don't get lost. palaisamani.com
Four Seasons, Seattle
Why we love it:Whether you're in Seattle – home of Nirvana, Amazon, Starbucks, Microsoft and Grey's Anatomy – for a vinyl crawl or a work trip, the Four Seasons is the place to check in.
It hits the hotel sweet spot, being both luxe and laid-back.
This means its Goldfinch Tavern restaurant is the hippest hangout in town, but also welcomes families and brunch parties, all drawn here by the local Washington oysters and ocean views.
There's also a heated outdoor pool overlooking The Seattle Great Wheel, and you're right beside Pike Place Market and Waterfront Park.
Hot hotel tip:Don't think of the pool terrace as a summer-only space. Seattle is perfectly placed for the national parks, so if you're here in winter, get outside, where the fire pits will be roaring and the outdoor heaters will warm chilly visitors. fourseasons.com