Check in to luxury with our hot hotels special

Villa Le Blanc Gran Meliá, Menorca

Why we love it:Picture a hip hotel you'd see in a Spanish design magazine – raffia pendant light shades, armchairs hewn from driftwood, hand-painted ceramics – then give it the warm welcome you'd expect from a trip to your childhood home. That's what Villa Le Blanc achieves, satisfying both families and fashionistas.

For the former, there's a seafront pool, a cute kids' club and a laid-back atmosphere. For the latter, there's an adults-only rooftop pool and bar, an award-winning seafood restaurant in S'Amarador and even outposts of Balearic design stores.

Here on Menorca's south coast in Santo Tomás, you're equidistant from two beautiful towns, Mahón and Ciutadella, and right on one of the loveliest sandy beaches in the Balearics.

Hot hotel tip: Villa Le Blanc is Spanish-owned, and there's a real pride in offering local experiences to guests. Sail in a traditional llaut boat for the day, try Menorcan wines (Binifadet is the best) or access the exquisite Illa del Rei, where a former island hospital has been turned into an art gallery. melia.com