How to save money on food while travelling - without compromising on local cuisine

Travelling has endless highlights, but for many of us, the best part is sampling local cuisine. While visiting museums and fitting in some sightseeing is great, the best way to immerse yourself in a country's culture is through the food. Whether it's visiting family-run eateries, indulging in home-cooked food from locals or visiting street food stalls and markets, you'll learn more about the place you visit through flavour. But it can be hard to budget when there is an abundance of delicious food to eat! Here are a few tips that might help you save some pennies on food while travelling.
Avoid splashing at the airport
I'm extremely guilty of this. If you're travelling by air, it's very tempting to start the holiday once you've checked in your bags and sailed through security with a slap-up meal, especially if it involves a celebratory mimosa. But there's no doubt that it's essentially spending money needlessly.
If you factor it into your budget, then by all means enjoy, this life is for living after all, but if you're especially keen to make cuts in places to save money for the trip itself, this is an obvious target. I've started eating before I make my way to the airport and limiting what I buy when I'm there: a coffee (essential), a book (tradition) and a simple sandwich to keep me going.
Target street food stalls
Once you've arrived, it's often easier to book into a local restaurant so you don't have to think about anything after a lengthy flight. But, depending on where you are, heading out into the open world and coming across food markets is a great way to throw yourself into the atmosphere of your destination and sample delicious, authentic food without a high price tag.
When you do eat out, be savvy
I love nothing more than a visit to a restaurant abroad, especially when you've collated a list of recommendations from friends and you don't want to feel you're missing out. But you can be clever with choices if you're in a pinch budget-wise. Three courses? Not always necessary. Pick the best things from the menu that you're desperate to try, and limit drinks, too.
When it comes to choosing where to go, it can pay off if you're willing to do some wandering. I visited the Amalfi Coast with a close friend a few years back (famously pricey), but by stretching our legs and going off in search of cosy pizzerias down back streets away from the centre of towns, and avoiding eateries right on the shore front, to our surprise, we managed to find extremely well-priced food which tasted magnificent.
If you're opting for a hotel stay, explore the board options
When staying in a hotel in a city, people often take the view that leaving the hotel to explore restaurants in the hustle and bustle is best, but it can be convenient and money-savvy to embrace what the hotel offers you. And don't underestimate a decent breakfast buffet. Stock up on grub so you can enjoy meals out for the rest of the day and also be properly fuelled for a day of exploring.
If going self-catered, stock up on snacks and cook when you can
Opting for a self-catered holiday can be a great way to do some food budget planning. You can visit local supermarkets and stock up on food to cook for breakfast and lunch, meaning you can splash a bit more when you eat out in the evening.
This also means that you can still enjoy local food from shops and markets without breaking the bank. Make sure you buy lots of snacks that you can take with you on excursions, as this will prevent hunger pangs, leading to impulse buys.
If you're travelling with a group of friends, you could also club together to make bigger purchases for things like alcohol and enjoy some communal pre-drinking before heading out, which is undoubtedly cheaper than buying pricey cocktails in a bar.