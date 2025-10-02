How to save money on food while travelling - without compromising on local cuisine

I'm extremely guilty of this. If you're travelling by air, it's very tempting to start the holiday once you've checked in your bags and sailed through security with a slap-up meal, especially if it involves a celebratory mimosa. But there's no doubt that it's essentially spending money needlessly.

If you factor it into your budget, then by all means enjoy, this life is for living after all, but if you're especially keen to make cuts in places to save money for the trip itself, this is an obvious target. I've started eating before I make my way to the airport and limiting what I buy when I'm there: a coffee (essential), a book (tradition) and a simple sandwich to keep me going.