Exclusive: the best spots to watch New York City's Halloween parade in person, according to the woman in charge

Jeanne let us in on the secret of where attendees should go to get the best views of the parade. She revealed: "I would approach from the west side and I would come, walk west, from 5th Avenue to 10th Street, and I would be right there, which is near the television spot." According to Jeanne, the filming area is a go-to because not only do you see all the costumes, but you will also see all the dances.

She added: "The reason why I would do that is it's well-lit and you can see a lot of people [who] stop to perform for the cameras. So in a way that is the best spot." Jeanne also shared a location that provides the best of both worlds, revealing: "But actually a favorite spot of mine is right in front of the Waverly Theater, right there, because it's the heart of The Village. And so there you feel the old parade. You feel [what it was] like when it started. If you're in The Village and you feel The Village feel, I think that matters, and so those are the two spots that I like, along the parade route."

She graciously added a third location sharing: "Another place that actually isn't bad is around 12th Street on the east or west side of 6th Avenue. And the reason for that is, again, its old Village and people have just left the television spot at 10th Street and they're relaxed and happy, and it's their last moment before they get to the end of the parade. So that's also a nice place; I like the places that feel like The Village."