I experienced the villa life in Morocco on a girls' trip – and here’s how to make the most of it

Stepping into Casa Memoria villa for the first time, I was awestruck by the design and the Moroccan ambiance of the place. The private residence is hidden behind olive trees in a quiet, safe area, not too far from Marrakech airport. My first thoughts for a villa like this were an intimate wedding, a yoga retreat or, as we were doing, a girls' getaway.

In the past, a girls' trip hasn’t always been super relaxing (let’s face it – planning the itinerary, having one too many cocktails and then struggling at a water park hungover – is this just me?). In order to truly reset, you need the feeling of being taken care of – and that’s exactly how our stay started in this brand-new, artistic space.

Tour of the villa…

© mehdi mounir Every detail of Casa Memoria was so stylised

Before we were taken to our room, we were given a short tour of the villa. The architecture was full of colourful tiles, intricate carpets, green courtyards and small details – such as magazines laid out on coffee tables – giving it that luxury touch. Each of the six suites looked like a dream to stay in, but the one we were given was called the Safran Étincelant Suite.

© mehdi mounir Safran Étincelant Suite had a peachy glow

I especially liked the coral pink colour scheme and the lantern lights, which gave a peachy glow to the entire room. It was a huge suite with its own mini ‘reception’, with curved archways leading into the main bedroom. Then, there was a closet area to get ready in – perfect for two girls – and the bathroom was huge! The wet room shower was beautiful, and there was a large sink and mirror space –plenty of room for two.

© mehdi mounir A super spacious bathroom for two

The best part of the suite, however, was the outdoor terrace area, which had its own little seating area (I already pictured myself in my robe, glass of wine and Kindle – but more on that later).

Souk market

I loved seeing all the colourful stalls (didn't enjoy the haggling for a handbag)

After settling into our room, we ventured out to our first must-see tourist spot: the Souk markets. Notoriously known for fake designer handbags, a lot of haggling and mopeds flying past… it was an experience, to say the least. Never did I think I would see real-life snake charmers on the street! However, the markets really sum up the heart of Marrakech and how bustling daily life is in the Medina – so they are an absolute must-visit.

Candlelit dinner

I got glammed up for the first night

For our first night, we stayed at Casa Memoria where they laid out a gorgeous candlelit dinner spread. It was like being hosted at a very fancy friend’s house and needing to do nothing but sit back and sip wine. Some of my standout Moroccan dishes were the chicken couscous (definitely taking inspiration) and pastilla, which is a sweet chicken pie (strange as it sounds, it completely works).

Our first night at Casa Memoria...

After an evening of tagines and local wine, it was time to get to bed ahead of a busy itinerary the next morning…

Adventurous morning

Sadly I couldn't record while on a quad bike or camel

Up – not too early-ish, allowing for the perfect lie-in – we headed out to the desert for a set of adventurous activities. First up was camel riding, and luckily, my camel was well-behaved – only a few bumps along the way. Next was quad biking, and with my travel insurance behind me, I hoped I’d be okay.

I have to admit, I did crash at the start… but as part of the 'relaxing getaway', it was good to push myself out of my comfort zone.

Wine o’clock

© mehdi mounir The pool area was my favourite to chill out in

That afternoon, we headed back to Casa Memoria to relax by the pavilion and pool area. This space was jaw-dropping – Instagram-worthy with its mirror-glazed long pool overlooking the villa. Can I complain that we spent the rest of the afternoon drinking wine? Not really.

I cannot fault the care of the staff, who made us feel so at home and never made us feel like we were asking for too much –they worked so hard.

Final moments at Casa Memoria

Our final evening meal was at the neighbouring boutique hotel, Sirayane Boutique Hotel & Spa. Again, another hotel with an atmosphere of serenity and a small, private setting of only 40 rooms. While we didn’t stay there, the restaurant food allowed us to try Moroccan flavours – rich lamb tagines, tiger prawns, and a chocolate pudding dessert that was one of the best I’ve ever had.

Their cocktails were also delightful, with my recurring choice being a gin fizz. It’s safe to say I was completely stuffed by the end of the two days.

On our last morning, after our delicious breakfast spread at Casa Memoria, we again did what one does at a villa – lounged by the pool. I have to stress that villa life is so laid-back, and while we did some excursions, actually just chilling and chatting with my friend at the pavilion was one of my favourite moments.

© mehdi mounir In the evening, it was so quiet and peaceful

Everything was within walking distance around the villa, and it really felt like you were staying in someone’s fancy home – it’s the best way to describe the experience.

I must mention how easy it was to get to Marrakech. We flew with EasyJet and the flight was around three hours from London Gatwick. However, a lot of budget airlines such as Wizz Air and Ryanair have flights to Marrakech, making the travel part of your holiday incredibly easy and quick. So, if you are looking for something more authentic for your Marrakech stay — that really makes you feel like you are embracing the Moroccan world – I would ultimately recommend staying at Casa Memoria.

Just be aware though – when you leave, the post-villa life blues will hit when you land back home…

Book Casa Memoria: https://casamemoriamarrakech.com/

