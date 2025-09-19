How to fairly split group travel costs - and avoid family drama

A group vacation, with multiple generations from a family jetting off on holiday together, is becoming an increasingly common way of travelling. Whether booking a luxury villa in sunnier climes for a home-from-home experience or opting for a weekend staycation for a well-earned break, heading abroad with kids, parents, in-laws and grandparents, and even extended family members, is a method of vacationing more people are signing up for.

Like most things in life, it has its benefits and its drawbacks. One sticking point that could cause potential difficulties is the cost of a holiday. A holiday has always been considered a luxury and a privilege, but with the rise in the cost of living, finances have become more central. Research from AllClear found that over half (54 per cent) of UK grandparents have paid in full for family holidays abroad, with two-fifths (40 per cent) saying they'd ask grandparents for financial help to go on a holiday if they couldn't afford it.

© Getty Images Multi-gen travel is becoming a popular travel trend

Not only that, but their research also said that he average UK parent said they would expect grandparents to contribute around 35 per cent of the overall holiday costs if they were on a multi-generational holiday. The question is, how does a family tackle the issue fairly to avoid conflict and ensure a harmonious vacation?

How to divide finances and avoid 'drama' on holiday as a family

While it might sound obvious, don't overlook the planning stage. It can be easy to let the excitement of an impending trip cloud your judgment into thinking that everything will be rosy and smooth-sailing, but the more you plan and set boundaries in advance, the happier everyone will be.

Travel experts note how important these boundaries are. Daniel Clarke, Travel Expert and Director of Parklink, agreed that the trick to a harmonious vacation is all in the planning. "Set boundaries in advance - this isn't just for the children - discuss the rules and ways of doing things that you would like to happen before travelling. The best way to avoid conflict or confusion is by chatting about preferred rules beforehand."

This can apply to covering finances. If you figure out who is covering what beforehand, there won't be any awkward conversations or unexpected bills put in front of you while you're away.

© Getty Images AllClear found that the average UK parent said they would expect grandparents to contribute around 35 per cent of the overall holiday costs if they were on a multi-generational holiday

Use technology

One of my favourite things to do before going on holiday is to create a Google doc and plan everything from where we're going to eat, where we're staying and a full itinerary of the trip's duration. But one of my least favourite things to do is mental arithmetic or indeed getting to grips with formulas on Excel.

© Getty Images Using an app to divide the cost of spending while you're away can avoid conflict

Once you've figured out the logistics of the finances when it comes to booking, it's a good idea to check on who is comfortable paying for what once you're on the holiday. Melanie Macleod, HELLO!'s Deputy Beauty and Lifestyle Editor, explained how, when she holidayed with a bunch of her family and friends, they used the app Splitwise to keep track of everything that was spent so that they could divide the cost evenly.

"We used the Splitwise app for absolutely everything. Petrol, food, drinks, transport, meals out, you name it. Everyone tracked and input what they spent into the app throughout the trip, and at the end, it tallied it up for us. No quibbles and no drama."