I took a solo trip to the Maldives and it changed the way I travel forever

Arriving in the Maldives alone, I thought I’d feel awkward. I imagined being surrounded by honeymooners, third-wheeling my way through candlelit dinners and couples massages. But instead, I found something I didn’t know I needed - space to just be with myself to truly relax and unwind.

From the moment the seaplane touched down in the middle of the Shaviyani Atoll and I arrived at the breathtaking JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, it felt like I was stepping into another version of reality. One where everything is framed by turquoise waters and lush tropical surroundings. With total privacy, world-class amenities, and even your own butler, the entire resort feels like it was built to make you forget what stress even means. And I didn’t realise how much I needed that.

© RALF TOOTEN

The rooms

I stayed in a Beach Pool Villa set back from the shore, with a view that made me gasp every morning. Waking up to the endless ocean, with light pouring through sheer curtains, made me feel like I was on my own private island. The room came with a private pool, cabana and stunning sunrises, and I spent entire mornings doing nothing but floating, reading, and watching hermit crabs stroll by. Many islands in the Maldives, including this one, even operate on their own time zone, pushing the clocks one hour forward to allow guests to enjoy sunrise at a reasonable time.

Travelling solo, I always worry that a space will feel too big or too empty, but this felt like my own home. No one to entertain, no one to wait on - just me and the beach. And the sunsets from my lounger were unmatched.

© RALF TOOTEN

The food & drink

One of my favourite surprises was how welcoming the solo dining experience was. Whether I was having fresh sashimi at Hashi, tropical cocktails in the treetops at Kasshi, or an indulgent breakfast at Aailaa, the staff never made me feel like I "should" be with someone.

And the food? Absolutely unreal. One night, the chef offered to prepare a custom Maldivian tasting menu just for me, accompanied by locals showcasing their traditional Maldivian dancing. I’m still dreaming about sitting on the beach, taking in the stars above while drums played in the background.

Several restaurants offer different cuisines, from Japanese to Italian, so solo dining doesn't have to be repetitive or boring. There are also plenty of bespoke dining experiences on offer, from floating breakfasts to private chef dinners.

The extras

I booked a solo spa session and it was one of the most grounding moments of the trip. The massage room was perched over the water, so during my treatment I could hear the ocean below. No playlist could ever compete with that. Your masseuse discusses your treatment beforehand to understand what you would like to achieve and which oils you prefer, allowing you to create your own bespoke experience. Afterwards I sat in silence with a warm mint tea, watching the horizon. No phone. No notifications. Just me.

© TOOTEN,RALF TOOTEN

JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa is located in the Shaviyani Atoll, which is known for its unspoilt reefs, dolphins, and manta ray sightings. I would highly recommend booking the resort’s manta boat excursion, where you have the opportunity to visit a Manta Point - a site where manta rays can be spotted year-round. This gathering allows you to swim up close with these giant beauties. For those wishing to stay on the island, there are complimentary non-motorised water sports, as well as yoga and meditation classes.

The butler team are truly exceptional, handling everything down to the small but meaningful details, from organising private dining, excursions, and spa bookings to managing the logistics of your seaplane back to Malé.

At JW Marriott Maldives, I found stillness, self-connection, and a quiet kind of joy I didn’t know I was missing. Permission to slow down. To say no to activities and yes to floating in my pool. To snorkel alone and come face-to-face with a manta ray. To dress up for dinner just for myself. No itinerary, no expectations, just presence. And that’s not something I usually give myself.

