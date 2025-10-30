Which cabin should you book on a cruise ship? From sunset views to avoiding seasickness

Having been on two cruises in my life, whenever anyone asks me whether I'd recommend it, the honest answer I give every single time is that everyone should experience it at least once. In truth, being on a cruise ship is bonkers. Far from being like hotels on water, they're like mini towns that float. The amenities available on the modern cruise ships of today – not least the ones with rides and slides that look as if they'd been visible from space – are truly baffling. What I also say to those who ask is that they are fantastic for families. I don't have kids, and both times I travelled with pals and really enjoyed myself, but given the number of things on board to keep little ones entertained, they're ideal for a family unit.

Whether you're travelling with friends, a partner, or as a family, undoubtedly the biggest appeal a cruise ship brings is that you can see multiple destinations in one trip. I was lucky to cross Barcelona, Genoa, Marseilles, Valletta and Sicily off my travel list during my first sailing expedition, and Amsterdam, Bruges and Le Havre during my second.

There are things to keep in mind if you're booking your first cruise, one of which is figuring out which accommodation option to go for. If you're keen to know which room is the best, here are some words of advice on what to keep in mind about the different cabins on the boat.

© Getty Images Cruise holidays are great for family units

Which cabin to go for

The type of cabin to opt for when booking your cruise will depend on a number of factors, such as your budget, your preference for view and how much time you think you'll spend in your cabin. While the personal preference is subjective, there are a few rules of thumb across the board to bear in mind.

For those unaware, cabins on a cruise ship are not that different to hotel rooms, but they're generally more compact. There are plenty of options such as family cabins (usually suites), balcony cabins, mini-suite cabins, single cabins and inside cabins.

The suite cabins higher up the boat tend to be the ones that are bigger, have terraces and are almost always more expensive.

Questions to ask yourself

What is my budget?

If your budget is healthy and you're in the mood for indulgence, then knock yourself out when it comes to the luxury suites. But if your budget is smaller, there are cabins that accommodate that. For example, those with just a 'Sea View' rather than a balcony are cheaper as they offer a window option rather than a terrace, and so tend to be more cost-effective. Even more so are the inside cabins, which are entirely compact and cosy, perfect for those who would rather spend most of the budget on going out exploring and not holding back on food and drink.

Do I get seasick?

You might think those who get seasick can't possibly go on a cruise. But there's no need to miss out. The friend I went with in 2021 often suffers on smaller vessels like speed boats, but she took tablets and, for the most part, was absolutely fine. Cruise ships are so mammoth in size that, a lot of the time, you forget you're even on water.

If you're concerned, however, the general recommendation is to book a midship cabin to minimise the amount of rocking you feel. Cruise Critic agrees, writing: "If you tend to get seasick, selecting your cabin can be a critical decision, and is a question of engineering, really. The lower and more central you are in a ship, the less roll and sway you will feel. The higher decks and cabins at the front (forward) or back (aft) of the ship will rock and roll the most."

© Getty Your cabin location will depend on a number of factors including budget and preference for views

How close do I want to be to the amenities?

High up suites and cabins that are on opposite ends of the boat are going to take a few more steps to get to the pools, bars and restaurants, so have a think about how much walking you're prepared to do. Again, cabins in the middle of the ship will likely be in the centre of everything, but bear in mind they might be a little noisy…

How much time am I planning on spending in my room?

Some people love to indulge in the luxury and privacy of a suite, and perhaps want to have a quiet moment to read their book on their balcony while admiring the sunset. If this is the sort of holiday you're craving, it might be worth considering placing a little more budget into your cabin.

Alternatively, if you're planning on spending the majority of time by the pool, or indeed out and about exploring during the day trips, then a more standard cabin might be sufficient.

© Getty Images The most important things to consider are your itinerary and your budget, both of which will largely affect whereabouts on the big beautiful vessel you'll want to make your home

Portside or starboard?

Portside is the left side of the boat when facing the bow, and starboard is the right side. Wondering around the boat's outdoor terraces, you'll obviously be able to enjoy sprawling views, and some vessels offer walking tours or jogging tracks that offer a 360-degree view, so it may be that your cabin location is less important.

I'll be honest, I don't remember which side of the boat my cabin was during either of my cruise holidays. Some people might consider it important; I personally didn't.

All I know is that the first time I had an inside cabin, which suited my two pals and I perfectly as it was cost effective (we only used the cabin for sleeping and washing – no balcony necessary!), and the second time (which was a comped media trip) was a balcony suite at the front (the Forward) of the boat.

© Ivan Sarfatti Cruise holidays are perfect if you're keen to cross plenty of places on your travel list in one go

It's difficult to recommend either portside or starboard in a general sense, since the view you get on either side will depend on the direction of travel and your itinerary. Generally, the same level tiered rooms on either side offer the same experience. However, one-way cruises travelling in a certain direction might make a difference in which side to go for.

Cruise Critic also explains: "If you're sailing north or west and want to see sunsets, choose a port side cabin. If you'd rather see the sunrise while sailing south or east, staying on the port side is your ideal choice as well. Choose the starboard side for the opposite situation: sunsets are visible on southbound and eastbound sailings, while sunrises are visible on northbound and westbound cruises."

Overall, the most important things to consider are your itinerary and your budget, both of which will largely affect whereabouts on the big, beautiful vessel you'll want to make your home. But more often than not, there'll be something to accommodate every need. Happy sailing!