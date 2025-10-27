11 best beaches worldwide you need to see - including an 'otherworldly' black sand one

As someone who grew up in the UK and spent childhood holidays in places like Cornwall and Norfolk, I've long had an appreciation for the coast. Come rain or shine, there's something about the sea air and a crashing wave soundscape that grounds you and, as a proud Brit, I'll happily vouch for the hundreds of impeccable beaches we're lucky to have on home soil. But far be it from me not to dream of the powder-white beaches of sunnier climes. I'm a big lover of embracing the crystal blue waters and the endless stretch of sand in tropical locations like the Caribbean or mainland Europe, as well as the scenic and blustery views of beaches in places like Canada. Make no mistake, many are yet to be ticked off my list, and if you're similarly inclined, consider this gallery your beach bucket list…
Kynance Cove, Cornwall, UK
I couldn't not start it off with Cornwall, one of my favourite places ever. And while there are many I can personally vouch for (Polzeath, Hawker's Cove in Padstow, etc.), the one that tops the list is Kynance Cove on the Lizard Peninsula. The National Trust describes it as the place to go for the adventurous. With its white sand and turquoise sea, who needs to get on a plane?!
Whitehaven Beach, Australia
Australia would proudly insist they have some of the best beaches in the world, and it'd be hard to challenge them, especially when you look at the staggeringly beautiful beaches located on the Whitsunday Islands. Whitehaven Beach in particular is frequently listed on the best beaches list, and Mike and Zara Tindall are big fans, too.
"Having visited Whitehaven Beach over 15 years ago, I can confidently say that a visit to the Hill Inlet Lookout is imperative if you want the iconic views of the 7km beach and swirling waters to remain firmly stamped in your memory for life. It's simply unmissable! Top tip: Be wary if you visit in cyclone season, as the weather can turn surprisingly quickly," says HELLO!'s Lifestyle Editor, Nichola Murphy.
Reynisfjara, Iceland
I took a trip to Iceland in 2019 and was blown away by its beauty. The Reynisfjara beach is famous for its black, volcanic sand and is part of the Katla UNESCO Global Geopark, so it's worth a visit if you can. The otherworldly view will make you feel like you've stepped into the setting of a fantasy novel.
Blue Lagoon, Malta
The Blue Lagoon on the island of Comino between Malta and Gozo has become one of its main tourist attractions, so it can get busy. However, a new booking system was implemented to regulate the number of visitors from May 2025, meaning if you book to go in advance, then it shouldn't be overcrowded.
San Josef Bay, Vancouver Island, BC, Canada
I was lucky to pay a visit to Vancouver Island in 2023, so I can personally vouch for how incredible its beaches are. San Josef Bay has been named as one in particular that is a 'must-see'. A remote location, incredible views and unique stacks make it a truly once-in-a-lifetime visit.
PK-9 Beach, French Polynesia
When looking at pictures of French Polynesia, it's hard to believe it's actually a real place. But as a country adored by the likes of the Obamas, Beyonce and Jay-Z and members of the royal family, it is indeed very much real. Its PK-9 Beach has been voted its best, and it's easy to see why with its sapphire blue Pacific waves and beautifully untouched land. Even for the non-religious, it can only be described as heaven on Earth.
Pink Beach, Indonesia
Located in Komodo National Park, Indonesia's Pink Beach attracts many visitors desperate to see the sand with that extraordinary hue, caused by the red coral fragments mixing with the sand. While it's still on my personal bucket list, it's famed for being a snorkeler's and photographer's haven.
Pontal Do Atalaia, Brazil
When thinking of beaches in Brazil, the Copacabana might initially spring to mind, but many would argue it's an obvious choice. Instead, Pontal Do Atalaia could be one to add to your list, with chalk-white sand and jaw-droppingly gorgeous blue water. It's also often dubbed as the 'Brazilian Caribbean'.
Ffryes Beach, Antigua & Barbuda
Speaking of the Caribbean, as someone who ventured to Antigua earlier this year, I can personally confirm that the beaches are indeed gorgeous. Ffryes Beach is a popular choice for those who visit the island due to its impeccable sunsets and endless blue water. The popular eatery and beach bar, Sheer Rocks, attracts many, too. I went in April, so towards the end of the season (December to April is best), but it was still stunning.
Seven Mile Beach, Cayman Islands
Seven Mile Beach in the Cayman Islands is a world-famous, crescent-shaped beach that is perfect for water sports and relaxing. It's populated with bars and restaurants but also offers tranquillity, too.
Balos Bay, Crete, Greece
I couldn't love Greece more. Balos Beach lagoon is one of the most photographed parts of Greece, and it's not hard to see why. The water is warm and shallow, perfect for taking a dip while marvelling at the impeccable landscape.