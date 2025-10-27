Skip to main contentSkip to footer
11 best beaches worldwide you need to see - including an 'otherworldly' black sand one
From the powdery sands of Crete to Vancouver Island's hidden gems and Antigua in between, consider this your beach bucket list…

Aerial view of the black volcanic beach in Iceland and troll toes rocks in the sea. Vik© Getty Images
Francesca Shillcock
Francesca ShillcockDigital Travel Editor
2 minutes ago
As someone who grew up in the UK and spent childhood holidays in places like Cornwall and Norfolk, I've long had an appreciation for the coast. Come rain or shine, there's something about the sea air and a crashing wave soundscape that grounds you and, as a proud Brit, I'll happily vouch for the hundreds of impeccable beaches we're lucky to have on home soil. But far be it from me not to dream of the powder-white beaches of sunnier climes. I'm a big lover of embracing the crystal blue waters and the endless stretch of sand in tropical locations like the Caribbean or mainland Europe, as well as the scenic and blustery views of beaches in places like Canada. Make no mistake, many are yet to be ticked off my list, and if you're similarly inclined, consider this gallery your beach bucket list…

The glorious coastal scenery around Kynance Cove in Cornwall, UK© Getty Images

Kynance Cove, Cornwall, UK

I couldn't not start it off with Cornwall, one of my favourite places ever. And while there are many I can personally vouch for (Polzeath, Hawker's Cove in Padstow, etc.), the one that tops the list is Kynance Cove on the Lizard Peninsula. The National Trust describes it as the place to go for the adventurous. With its white sand and turquoise sea, who needs to get on a plane?!

Whitsunday Island, Great Barrier Reef, Queensland, Australia.© Getty Images

Whitehaven Beach, Australia

Australia would proudly insist they have some of the best beaches in the world, and it'd be hard to challenge them, especially when you look at the staggeringly beautiful beaches located on the Whitsunday Islands. Whitehaven Beach in particular is frequently listed on the best beaches list, and Mike and Zara Tindall are big fans, too.

"Having visited Whitehaven Beach over 15 years ago, I can confidently say that a visit to the Hill Inlet Lookout is imperative if you want the iconic views of the 7km beach and swirling waters to remain firmly stamped in your memory for life. It's simply unmissable! Top tip: Be wary if you visit in cyclone season, as the weather can turn surprisingly quickly," says HELLO!'s Lifestyle Editor, Nichola Murphy.

Rynisfjara Black Sand Lava Beach Panorama. © Getty Images

Reynisfjara, Iceland

I took a trip to Iceland in 2019 and was blown away by its beauty. The Reynisfjara beach is famous for its black, volcanic sand and is part of the Katla UNESCO Global Geopark, so it's worth a visit if you can. The otherworldly view will make you feel like you've stepped into the setting of a fantasy novel.

The Blue Lagoon is one of the best beaches in Malta, situated between the island of Comino and the islet of Cominotto.© Getty Images

Blue Lagoon, Malta

The Blue Lagoon on the island of Comino between Malta and Gozo has become one of its main tourist attractions, so it can get busy. However, a new booking system was implemented to regulate the number of visitors from May 2025, meaning if you book to go in advance, then it shouldn't be overcrowded.

Beach at San Josef Bay, Cape Scott, British Columbia, Canada© Getty Images

San Josef Bay, Vancouver Island, BC, Canada

I was lucky to pay a visit to Vancouver Island in 2023, so I can personally vouch for how incredible its beaches are. San Josef Bay has been named as one in particular that is a 'must-see'. A remote location, incredible views and unique stacks make it a truly once-in-a-lifetime visit.

Fakarava Atoll Island, UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Tuamotu Islands Archipelago, French Polynesia.© Getty Images

PK-9 Beach, French Polynesia

When looking at pictures of French Polynesia, it's hard to believe it's actually a real place. But as a country adored by the likes of the Obamas, Beyonce and Jay-Z and members of the royal family, it is indeed very much real. Its PK-9 Beach has been voted its best, and it's easy to see why with its sapphire blue Pacific waves and beautifully untouched land. Even for the non-religious, it can only be described as heaven on Earth.

The image showcases the unique blend of pink-hued sand and crystal-clear turquoise waters that make this beach an extraordinary destination.© Getty Images

Pink Beach, Indonesia

Located in Komodo National Park, Indonesia's Pink Beach attracts many visitors desperate to see the sand with that extraordinary hue, caused by the red coral fragments mixing with the sand. While it's still on my personal bucket list, it's famed for being a snorkeler's and photographer's haven.

Aerial view of Pontal do Atalaia Beach in Arraial do Cabo, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on a sunny day with blue sky© Getty Images

Pontal Do Atalaia, Brazil

When thinking of beaches in Brazil, the Copacabana might initially spring to mind, but many would argue it's an obvious choice. Instead, Pontal Do Atalaia could be one to add to your list, with chalk-white sand and jaw-droppingly gorgeous blue water. It's also often dubbed as the 'Brazilian Caribbean'.

Panoramic elevated view of Ffryes Beach, Antigua, Antigua and Barbuda, Caribbean, Leeward Islands, West Indies© Getty Images

Ffryes Beach, Antigua & Barbuda

Speaking of the Caribbean, as someone who ventured to Antigua earlier this year, I can personally confirm that the beaches are indeed gorgeous. Ffryes Beach is a popular choice for those who visit the island due to its impeccable sunsets and endless blue water. The popular eatery and beach bar, Sheer Rocks, attracts many, too. I went in April, so towards the end of the season (December to April is best), but it was still stunning.

White sand beach with with blue water and skies, Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman Island© Getty Images

Seven Mile Beach, Cayman Islands

Seven Mile Beach in the Cayman Islands is a world-famous, crescent-shaped beach that is perfect for water sports and relaxing. It's populated with bars and restaurants but also offers tranquillity, too.

Aerial view of Balos beach lagoon. Crete, Greece© Getty Images

Balos Bay, Crete, Greece

I couldn't love Greece more. Balos Beach lagoon is one of the most photographed parts of Greece, and it's not hard to see why. The water is warm and shallow, perfect for taking a dip while marvelling at the impeccable landscape.

