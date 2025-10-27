11 best beaches worldwide you need to see - including an 'otherworldly' black sand one

Australia would proudly insist they have some of the best beaches in the world, and it'd be hard to challenge them, especially when you look at the staggeringly beautiful beaches located on the Whitsunday Islands. Whitehaven Beach in particular is frequently listed on the best beaches list, and Mike and Zara Tindall are big fans, too.

"Having visited Whitehaven Beach over 15 years ago, I can confidently say that a visit to the Hill Inlet Lookout is imperative if you want the iconic views of the 7km beach and swirling waters to remain firmly stamped in your memory for life. It's simply unmissable! Top tip: Be wary if you visit in cyclone season, as the weather can turn surprisingly quickly," says HELLO!'s Lifestyle Editor, Nichola Murphy.