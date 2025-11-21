The world's most beautiful libraries you can actually visit – including the real-life Hogwarts bookshelves

The mornings are becoming crisp, the leaves are starting to turn, and stepping outside for autumnal walks can be a risky move, with the weather turning from warm sunshine to sudden showers at a moment's notice. So how can you fill your time? Personally, I love nothing more than curling up with a good book, but I had only ever considered public libraries to be a quick stop-off to collect my reading materials.

As someone who has covered travel content for over 6 years, I've learned that some libraries are more than just places to borrow books – they are destinations in their own right. Until now, I'm ashamed to admit it had not crossed my mind that I had prioritised museums, restaurants and beaches on my travels, but had seemingly overlooked grand libraries where the interiors alone would keep me captivated for hours.

Now I've realised what I'm missing, I've curated a list of the most stunning libraries that deserve a spot on any book lover's travel bucket list. I'll be striving to tick off at least one or two next year – after all, who wouldn't want to live out their Beauty and the Beast dreams (minus the castle imprisonment)?

© Getty Images For the fairytale-seekers: Admont Abbey Library, Austria The real-life Beauty and the Beast library is located in Admont Abbey in Austria, and serves as the world's largest monastic library. Completed in 1776, it was designed by Baroque architect Josef Hueber and features all-white shelving with gold accents to reflect the spirit of the Enlightenment. Across 70 metres are around 60,000 volumes on display (and 200,000 works overall). Opening times: 19 March to 14 December 2025, Wednesday - Sunday, 10:30 am - 3:30 pm Tickets: €19.50 for adults, €13.50 for children

© Bodleian Libraries For the movie fans: Duke Humfrey's Library, England If Disney films aren't your cup of tea, maybe I can pique your interest with the Hogwarts library from the Harry Potter movies! The Duke Humfrey’s Library, also known as the Old Library, sits within the historic confines of Oxford University's Bodleian Library, which dates back to 1488, making it one of the oldest libraries in Europe. As a must-see part of medieval architecture, it features carvings, vaulted ceilings, arched windows and rows of oak bookcases. Opening times: Monday - Friday, 9 am - 5 pm, but you'll need to book a tour. Tickets: £10 for adults, and children must be aged 11+



© De Agostini via Getty Images For the history buffs: Library of Trinity College Dublin, Ireland Not only is it the largest library in Ireland, boasting over 6 million printed volumes covering 400 years of academic development, but the Library of Trinity College Dublin is also very picturesque. The Long Room is considered the main attraction, with a barrel-vaulted ceiling, dark wood shelving, and marble busts of great philosophers and writers. Opening times: 9 am - 5:30 pm, seven days a week Tickets: €25 for adults

© Staatliche Schlösser und Gärten-Baden-Württemberg, Janina Burandt For the architecture enthusiasts: Wiblingem Abbey Library, Germany Over 15,000 rare books can be found at the Wiblingen Abbey Library, located in the former Benedictine abbey near Ulm, Germany. According to the website, it is "considered to be one of the finest examples of Rococo architecture", with the winding gallery supported by multiple colourful marble columns, and ceiling frescoes painted by Januarius Zick. Opening times: From 1 November to 14 March, it's open at weekends from 12-4 pm. Tickets: €6 for adults, €15 for families

© Getty Images For the modernists: International Picture Book Library, Japan Located in Iwaki City, the International Picture Book Library (not pictured) was originally designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando in 2005 as a privately-owned space to serve three preschools. However, its ultra-modern, minimalist design that keeps the focus on the colourful children's books quickly positioned it as a tourist attraction. Ando reportedly deliberately designed the corridors to be dark, stating: "You will be able to see the light because of the darkness." Opening times: Since it is a private library, you must enquire about open access days before planning your visit. Tickets: No information is available on buying tickets.

© Anadolu via Getty Images For the photographers: Stuttgart City Library, Germany One glance at the pristine white interiors of the city library on Mailänder Platz, and it's clear that it's made for photos. Inside the cube-shaped building, which was completed in 2011, sits a central fountain, surrounded by five storeys of books which follow the design of the ancient Pantheon. After you've perused the shelves of over 50k books, head to the roof terrace for panoramic views of the city. Opening times: Monday - Saturday, 9 am - 9 pm Tickets: Free entry

