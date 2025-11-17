5 travel packing hacks to save you space and money – according to seasoned travellers

Whether you're a regular jet-setter or a travel newbie, packing for your next adventure can be a strenuous task. There are so many questions and unknowns attached to filling up your bag, including the size of the bag itself. How many pairs of socks will you need? What will the weather be like? What is the baggage allowance of the airline? And the list goes on and on. I know that I personally dread packing before a trip - big or small - as I am extremely indecisive when it comes to picking which parts of my wardrobe I want to bring with me. That's why I've asked travel experts to weigh in for both myself and HELLO!'s readers and share their best travel packing hacks to save space and money ahead of your next holiday.

Check the rules before you fly

First and foremost, it is important to understand what you can and can't take with you on the plane. Each airline has different allowances and requirements when it comes to weight and the size of your suitcase. Search your airline's website for exact instructions on this or contact their customer service teams for more guidance.

Common UK Airline Cabin Bag Rules:

It is worth noting that rules can change, so always double-check before flying.

Ryanair Baggage Policy

easyJet Baggage Policy

British Airways Baggage Policy

Jet2 Baggage Policy

Travel expert at Good To Go Travel Insurance, Maria Hughes, told HELLO!: "Each airline will list its unique baggage requirements on its website, so make sure to check the weight limits and dimensions for your fare type. Most budget airlines will include a free small personal bag, but will charge extra for an additional cabin bag to store in the overhead lockers and check-in luggage for the hold."

Weigh your bags at home

Next, Maria suggested that all travellers should get into the habit of weighing their bags at home, before they leave for the airport, so there are no nasty surprises. To avoid paying a surcharge at the check-in desk, buy yourself a luggage scale for suitcases and check you are within the airline's restrictions before heading out the door.

Another thing to note before leaving the house is to look into purchasing extra baggage allowance ahead of your flight. Maria explained: "If you know you’ll need more luggage, make sure to pay for any additional bags online when booking your flight, as this is usually less expensive than purchasing at the airport."

© Getty Images Make sure to check your airlines baggage restrictions before travelling

Pack your suitcase smartly

While you may not think it, packing a suitcase is all about strategy. Similar to a game of Tetris, it's all about how to make the most of the small space you are given. Start by choosing versatile, lightweight pieces that can be mixed and matched, and roll your clothes to save space and minimise wrinkles. Keep heavier items, such as shoes, at the bottom, and tuck small accessories into any remaining gaps.

Getting your hands on some packing cubes could be a game-changer as they help keep your packing organised and concise. Maria added, "My top tip for packing your hand luggage is to pack a capsule wardrobe. It can be tempting to bring lots of outfit options on holiday with you, but if you’re trying to travel lightly, a capsule wardrobe lets you rewear your clothes, mixing and matching them depending on the occasion."

© Getty Images Using packing cubes and rolling your clothes could save space

Wear your bulkiest items on the plane

To free up space in your carry-on suitcase, it might be a good idea to travel dressed in your heaviest and bulkiest items of clothing. Layer up and wear your heaviest shoes, jacket, or knitwear during your travel day so that they don't take up valuable space in your luggage. Not only does this hack free up space in your suitcase, but it also keeps you warm on chilly flights and gives you flexibility, as you can simply remove a layer once you’re seated on the plane.

Make a mini 'essentials kit' to avoid last-minute airport purchases

Saving money while travelling can be tricky, as we tend to forget things while packing. That's why putting together an "essentials kit" before taking off could be a real lifesaver. Grab a small pouch with a zip and fill it with refillable mini versions of your everyday toiletries, any necessary medications, a few skincare staples, and handy extras like wipes and hand sanitiser.

Maria also suggested making sure "your larger electronics and liquids are easily accessible in your hand luggage so you can speed through security". She continued: "Most airports still require you to only bring liquids under 100ml in your hand luggage, so it’s best to organise this beforehand, packing them all together in a separate clear bag".