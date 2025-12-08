Inside the quaint UK town dubbed 'Hollywood of the north' - where house prices average just above £200,000

Nestled in the north-west of England, a town has earned itself Hollywood status for its exquisite scenery and landscapes that have provided movie-magic backdrops for numerous film productions.

Re-introducing Bolton! From Industrial Revolution textile powerhouse to cinematic elite, the town in Greater Manchester is reinventing its image one major motion picture at a time.

A hotspot for celebrity residences, the area was dubbed 'Hollywood of the north' after film crews descended on landmarks like Le Mans Crescent to recreate the eras depicted in the likes of Peaky Blinders, A Gentleman in Moscow and It's A Sin.

Bolton has well and truly earned its award-worthy status, and as word gets out, its star is only shining brighter and brighter. With an average house price hovering just above £200,000, it is becoming the place to put down roots.

HELLO! explored why Bolton is quickly becoming one of the most coveted postcodes in the UK.

© AFP via Getty Images Mill town to movie magic Bolton earned its title as the 'Hollywood of the north' after location scouts and producers began recognising how its grand civic buildings, historic streets and versatile architecture could pose as realistic substitutes for major cities like London, Moscow and New York. The Bolton Film Office played a key role in the rise of the town's notability, actively promoting the town’s unique look to production companies and making filming easier to organise. Cue the likes of Peaky Blinders, A Gentleman in Moscow, Fool Me Once and Happy Valley setting up their sets in the area, and they were onto a winner as Bolton's popularity amongst the film world skyrocketed. What began as a handful of productions has grown into a steady stream, firmly placing Bolton on the UK’s cinematic map.

© Getty Images Award-worthy architecture A big reason for Bolton's draw is its stunning architecture that emulates the features and atmosphere of landmarks in other cities around the world, outside of the north of England. The town boasts an eclectic mix of historic civic-era, Victorian, and neoclassical buildings that are equally breathtaking and nondescript in the best way possible for a film director. At the heart of this collection is Bolton Town Hall, a grand neoclassical spectacle with sweeping steps, Corinthian columns and a looming clock tower, making it the perfect choice for period dramas, courtroom scenes, or cinematic shots that create the project's world setting. Surrounding streets, including Le Mans Crescent with its curved fronts and ornate detailing, provide a versatile backdrop that can stand in for London, Moscow, or fictional cities. The town's historic former mills, cobbled streets, and otherworldly warehouses add industrial grit, while quaint parks and riverbanks offer scenic exteriors, offering filmmakers a rare combination of authenticity, variety, and outdoor flair all within walking distance. In essence, the town's mixture of structural architecture and outdoor scenic views gives production crews everything that a set needs in real life, without having to build sound stages in a Hollywood studio.

© Getty Images Celebrity locals As well as being the perfect backdrop for many film sets, Bolton has also become a hotspot for celebrity addresses and the birthplace of plenty of stars. Starting with the world of comedy, Peter Kay remains one of Bolton’s most beloved exports, often referencing the humour and warmth of northern life in his sets and performances. Fellow comedian Paddy McGuinness also hails from the town, as does acting legend Sir Ian McKellen and Motherland's Diane Morgan. Elsewhere, Sara Cox, one of the UK’s best-known radio presenters, grew up in nearby areas of Bolton, while Shameless actor Maxine Peake spent her early years in the borough. Many actors also choose to call the area home, with boxer Amir Khan putting down roots in Lostock with his wife Faryal.