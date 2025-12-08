A local's guide to the most breathtaking Irish villages for a festive retreat - one hosted an Oscar-winning romcom

When it comes to a cosy village atmosphere, there's no better place to be than inside an Irish pub, warming up over cups of mulled wine and listening to traditional tunes waft through the rafters.

Whether you stay in and around the capital or venture further afield, the Emerald Isle boasts a plethora of winter escapes that feel like something out of a film. From quaint, cobbled streets to cottages aglow with candlelight, these little havens are the perfect place for a dose of festive feeling.

Scattered up and down the country, you are spoiled for choice and can decide if a trip to the forest is more your scene or whether you are more interested in waking up to the smell of the sea and the waves lapping against your rented cottage.

To help you make up your mind, as a local Irish person, I put together a list of the seven best villages for a winter retreat in Ireland this season for HELLO!'s readers.

© Getty Images Cong - Co. Mayo Out of all the villages on the island, there are few that are as picture-perfect as Cong, so much so that Hollywood couldn't resist using it as a backdrop for an Oscar-winning feature film. This is the historic village where The Quiet Man, the beloved John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara romantic classic, was filmed. The movie earned multiple Oscars, and today Cong is instantly recognisable with its ivy-wrapped bridge, stone cottages and winding forest walks. At Christmastime, its woodland trails, majestic ancient abbey ruins, and lakeside vistas feel even more special under the twinkling fairy lights and dark evening. Festive highlight: Fireside pints at Pat Cohan’s Bar, the film-famous pub from The Quiet Man.

© Getty Images Kinsale - Co. Cork A real favourite amongst foodies, this village is packed full of festive feasts both for your stomach and your eyes. Colourful and coastal, Kinsale transforms into a twinkling harbour town over Christmas. Its narrow streets are lined with artisan shops, seafood restaurants and warm, snug pubs perfect for sheltering from the icy December sea breeze. The waterfront lights create a stunning reflection across the harbour, and the welcoming atmosphere makes it a place you won't want to leave in a hurry. I love wandering through the vibrant, colourful village and popping into cafes in between shops. The people and the place always make me feel like I'm at home away from home! Festive highlight: Harbour lights trail for an after-dinner stroll of the glowing boats and docks.

© Getty Images Adare - Co. Limerick Known as the Chocolate Box village, Adare looks like it was made to appear on the front cover of a Christmas card. Its famous thatched cottages built by the Earl of Dunraven in the 19th century, resemble the charming scenes depicted on antique chocolate boxes, hence its nickname, and make for the ideal festive backdrop to get you in the holiday spirit. Take a tour of the medieval castle ruins and grand abbey and stop for luxurious festive afternoon tea at Adare Manor for the ultimate winter retreat that blends five-star opulence with rustic village charm. Festive highlight: Adare Manor’s Christmas Carriage Tours, complete with plaid blankets and hot chocolate.

© Getty Images Dingle - Co. Kerry Venture into the Gaeltacht and take a trip to this rugged, wild, authentically Irish village on Kerry's Atlantic coastline. The Dingle Peninsula may be a tad treacherous, but the village of Dingle is pure warmth with bright shop fronts, legendary pubs and craft boutiques. Backed by breathtaking scenery featuring the waves of the Atlantic Ocean, this location is perfect for people interested in cliff walks and evenings filled with loud, lively traditional music in bustling local watering holes. I personally love Dingle for its charm and unapologetic nature. What you see is what you get in this village, and if you like a fun-filled night on the town, you won't be disappointed here. Festive highlight: Fireside trad music sessions at pubs that feel like second homes.

© Getty Images Enniskerry - Co. Wicklow Less than an hour outside Dublin and easily accessible by coach or local bus, Enniskerry is the ideal retreat for travellers to the capital city who need a bit of R&R after a busy, jam-packed weekend of wandering. This village is so quaint that it featured in Disney's Disenchanted and looks like something straight from a period drama. Georgian facades, cosy cafes, and views of Wicklow’s rolling hills give it an elegant festive feel. Nearby, add a trip to Powerscourt Estate to your list for dazzling Christmas displays and misty garden strolls. This is a personal favourite spot of mine around the festive season for a hot chocolate and a Rice Krispie Squares treat in the house's canteen. Festive highlight: Santa’s Workshop at Powerscourt House, a beautifully decorated experience inside the grand mansion, perfect for families.

