The prettiest Cotswolds villages and towns to visit this autumn and winter

When it comes to the British countryside, we are truly spoilt in this country with places all over the region offering endless landscapes, quaint towns and marvellous nature. But it's difficult to find an area more lauded than the Cotswolds. It's become the place to be for a relaxing long weekend, a romantic staycation, or simply a day trip to explore its picturesque surroundings. Not only that, but in recent years it's also become a huge attraction for the wealthy elite, with well-known names in the world of showbiz and royalty flocking to the area to lap up its beauty and privacy.

If you're keen to explore more of the Cotswolds, you might be wondering where to start, since there are plenty of villages, towns and areas that are must-sees. For starters, click through the gallery to see a selection of areas that are perfect to explore as the autumn and winter months set in. Think pretty, cobbled streets, winding roads lined with trees full of browning leaves, and cosy pubs to nestle in with a pint by the fire after a day's stomping, these towns and villages will cross everything off your dream visit's list of requirements…

© Getty Images Burford Known as the 'gateway' to the Cotswolds, this town is situated between Oxford and Chelmsford and is a popular stopping destination on any visit to the area. There are gorgeous townhouses made from Cotswolds stone lining the roads, as well as plenty of greenery and the odd pub that serves as the perfect resting place. It has local schools, shops and a community feel, so it's no wonder it's been listed as one of Europe's most idyllic places to live.



© Getty Images Bourton-on-the-Water I took a trip to Bourton-on-the-Water in February 2023 and was blown away by its beauty. It's known and referred to as the 'Venice of the Cotswolds' by the locals, and it's not hard to see why. The line of chic eateries, restaurants and coffee hotspots along the water gives it a Euro-chic feel without it being too overcrowded. The Gloucestershire village's jewel in its crown is the River Windrush running through it, marked by the numerous stone bridges that make any angle photograph worthy. There are lots of walking routes, pubs and B&Bs that can accommodate any stay, whether short or extended.



© Getty Images Stow-on-the-Wold Stow-on-the-Wold might be one of the larger areas of the quaint countryside, but it's no less charming. There are plenty of wonderful restaurants, woodland walks and history to immerse in during any trip to this town. Melanie Macleod, HELLO!'s Deputy Beauty and Lifestyle Editor and a native of the Cotswolds area, has high praise for many parts of the region. "The beauty of these towns and villages is that they're not massively far from each other, so you can hit several in one day. Stow-on-the-Wold and Bourton-on-the-Water, I'd visit on a joint trip. No need for a full day - a couple of hours in each will see your desire for countryside quaintness sated."

© Getty Images Bibury Bibury was once referred to as the 'most beautiful town' in England and, according to its website, is dubbed 'The Capital of the Cotswolds'. Secret London states that it was renowned artist William Morris who named Bibury as "the most beautiful village in England", and it's not hard to see why. The village is famous for Arlington Row, a road of stunning cottages, which is one of the most photographed places in the Cotswolds. Bibury's official website states: "The picturesque Arlington Row cottages in Bibury were built in 1380 as a monastic wool store. Growing up, Melanie counted Bibury as one of her playgrounds. "I grew up 25 minutes from Bibury, so it was always our Sunday 'let's go out in the car' destination, and whenever visitors from around the world come to stay, it's where we'd take them to show off the perfect example of English countryside." "Call into The Twig for a coffee before embarking on a stroll around the riverbanks. Top tip: go pre-10 am, before all the coach trips descend. Bibury is teeny and is quickly overrun with people, but if you get there before the crowds, it couldn't be more tranquil."

© Brian Jannsen / Alamy Stock Photo Castle Combe Look at any picture of Castle Combe and it'll remind you of the idyllic little villages you see in fairytale books. The area has wonderful winding roads to amble down, before ducking into a local café for a hot drink and a sweet treat to keep you going. Perfect for when the weather is on the chilly side.



© Getty Images Kingham This village is home to one of the best restaurants in the area, The Wild Rabbit, which is also owned by the Bamford family, so naturally it has a stamp of approval from many, whether it's locals or visitors from afar. When there, you can also pay a visit to the well-known farm shop and spa, Daylesford, which has become the go-to for city revellers in need of a break.

