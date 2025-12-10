This idyllic, all-inclusive Barbados holiday got my teenager to ditch their phone

Barbados has long been a firm favourite for sunseekers with good reason. But for an idyllic family holiday which actually feels like a holiday, the Caribbean island is the perfect destination.

Whether you’re on a multi-generational trip, a trip with teens like me (my kids are aged 13 and eight), or with younger children, it’s ideal for all ages for a stress-free holiday, which will make even the moodiest teen want to put down their devices.

If it’s a beautiful beachfront escape you’re after, resorts on the island’s south coast truly shine, such as Sea Breeze Beach House and O2 Beach Club & Spa.

Where to stay?

Both are boutique hotels, but Sea Breeze caters more for younger kids, while O2 is aimed at teens, though younger ones will still enjoy it. Both barefoot luxury locations offer sea-facing, supremely comfortable suites with awe-inspiring ocean views and kids/tweens/teen clubs.

The staff at both hotels go above and beyond, gently encouraging children - big and small - who want to join in a fast-paced game of beach cricket or football, as well as take advantage of endless, included water sports. Both hotels have adults-only pools for those much-needed moments away…

© O2 Beach Club & Spa The O2 Beach Club & Spa has something for all ages

Sea Breeze even has its own floating trampoline and water hammocks, enough to make any eye-rolling teen unplug from their device and dive into the divine Caribbean Sea. Or equally, you could just lie around the 1,000 feet of pristine coastline. It was the perfect place for me to celebrate my birthday and keep my 13-year-old and 8-year-old entertained.

For five-star luxury, O2 is tailored more towards older children and has a teen lounge. It’s smaller and is perfect for those looking for an elevated family escape. It also features its award-winning Acqua Spa with the only hammam experience on the island. If you’re on a child-free holiday, this is definitely the hotel for you with its upmarket, tranquil vibe.

Indulge in all-inclusive paradise

The all-inclusive dining element is a huge draw, from juicy beachside burgers, crispy wood-fired pizzas, melt-in-the-mouth filet mignon steaks, and of course, the freshest seafood, including flying fish tacos. There are bottomless milkshakes and teen 'tails' (non-alcoholic cocktails) for the kids as well as premium alcohol brands with breakfast bubbles and bloody Marys, and yes, you can indulge in 11 am frozen pina coladas with no eyebrows raised…

© O2 Beach Club & Spa Take your pick of drinks and cocktails at the swim-up pool bar in the O2 Beach Club & Spa

My kids soon discovered the joy of the bar in the swimming pool at O2, ordering virgin coladas, teen-tails (alcohol-free cocktails for teens), and in my son’s case, bottomless Hershey’s chocolate milkshakes with extra Hershey’s…

Highly recommended are the rum and wine tastings and the Sip N’ Paint sessions on the O2 beach.

Explore hidden caves and buzzing nightlife

It’s pretty difficult to drag yourself away from your sun-drenched sanctuary, but you can’t head to Barbados without exploring the local landscape.

From early morning canters on the beach for those who love horse riding, to the buzzing nightlife at Oistins' famous fish market and stalls for rum-punch-fuelled shopping - there’s a little something for everyone.

© Shutterstock / Macca Sherifi Visit Harrison’s Cave and its stalactites, stalagmites and bubbling streams of crystal-clear water

Harrison’s Cave is a breathtaking underground cave with stalactites hanging from the roof and stalagmites emerging from the ground, with bubbling streams of crystal-clear water and thundering waterfalls. Or, hop on the Island Safari jeep tour to take in the incredible sights as well as Barbados’s rich history.

Rooms at Sea Breeze Beach House start from £485 (low season) based on double occupancy and on an all-inclusive basis, and O2 Beach Club & Spa start from £625 per night (low season) based on double occupancy and on an all-inclusive basis.